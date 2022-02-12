Deeds
02/01/22 thru 02/07/22
Brock, Jessica, Brock, Jeremy, & Allen, Jessica to Henderson, Samuel
Caldwell, Ruby to Ward, Sean Christopher
Harrison, Amanda, Posey, Amanda, Posey, Chad, & Posey, Lynn to Harrison, Joyce
Parmentier, Chad, Parmentier, Hillary J., AKA Parmentier, Hilary to Parmentier, Chad, Parmentier, Hillary J.
Cunagin, Lisa Renee & Cunagin, Steve to Marks, Paul & Marks, Louis
Gabbard, Gary D. & Gabbard, Bonnie to Hubbard, Erik & Hubbard, Brooke
FatBoy ATV, LLC to Green, KImberly
