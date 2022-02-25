Deeds

02/15/2022 to 02/22/2022

Domas, Allen & Domas, Veronica to Hochstetler, Mark

Marcum Family Limited Partnership BAGL,LLC to Skinner, Anthony

Skinner, Edna Joyce to Skinner, Dale & Skinner, Jennifer

Hunter, Richard Conley & Hunter, Sarah Jane to Weaver, Regina, Hornsby, Charles James, & Poa, Regina Marie Weaver

Isaacs, Nina Veron & Isaacs, Theopolis to Rader, Mykhayla & Truett, David

Craig, Donna & Estate of McDowell, Barbara to Craig, Donna

Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC to Stone, Joshua

Craig, Donna & Estate of McDowell, Barbara to Isaacs, Donna Jean McDowell & Estate of McDowell, Barbara

Lewis, Jason D. to McQueen, Steven Ryan

Smith, Mary Samanda & Smith, Joanna Renea to Smith, Mary Samanda & Smith, Joanna Renea

Brewer, Ben Sr. to Wilder, Kenneth James Terry

