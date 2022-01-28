Deeds

Deeds Recorded at Jackson County Clerk's Office (01/10/2022 to 01/24/2022)

Health Help, Inc to Health Help, Inc

Perkins, Jessica Renea, Perkins, Eric Dale to Tankersley, Connie

Clemmons, Terry to Smith, Marianna

Lynch, Helen to Cunagin, Lisa Renee

Harrison, Bennie, Harrison, Darlene to Harrison, Bennie, Harrison, Darlene

Young, Ralph Wayne, Young, Connie, Young, James, Bustle, Michelle, & Bustle, Robert to Young, Barry

Hundley, Charley, Hundley, Willa to Hoskins, Lavis

Dodds, Teresa & Zdzienicki, Tracie Lynn to Zdzienicki, Tracie Lynn

Banks, Aaron, Banks, Christina to Champagne, Kyle Adam & Champagne, Stacy Dale

Clifford, Charles E. to Farreny, Bryan W., Farreny, Laurie

