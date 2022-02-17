Deeds

02/08/22 to 02/14/22

Cole, Charla & Cole, Ronnie to Maynard, Amy L & Maynard, Brent

Welch, Charles Neal, Welch, Wendelin Theresa, Isaacs, Timothy H., Issacs, Wilma Jane, Elmore, Deborah Doris, Wilson, Howard Douglas, Wilson, Sheeda Iris, Isaacs, Randall Justin, Isaacs, Susan, Floyd, Joseph, Floyd, Floyd, Penny Angela, Burns, Danny, & Burns, Beverly Kaye to Welch, Wendelin Theresa, Combs, John Lance Christian & Combs, Mark Eliot

Burns, Daniel Delaney to  Welch, Wendelin Theresa, Combs, John Lance Christian & Combs, Mark Eliot

Rose, Nada (executrix of Lucas Dale R.) & Russell, Lucas Dale to Rose, Nada

Sparks, Donnie to Fowler, Leon & Fowler, Donna

Centers, Nadine, Pennington, Danny Dale, Pennington, Joan, & Pennington, Laddie to Hodgkins, Lisa & Hodgkins, Cory J.

Brown, Larry, Brown Larry C., & Brown, Missy to Apfelstadt, Gary A., Hanson, Claudine Survivor

Adkins, Tonya Nashay, Adkins, Christopher Waye to Adkins, Courtney Lashay

Mathis, David & Mathis, Leslie to Turner, David Edward & Turner, Regina Nell

Akemon, Phillip & Akemon, Linda to Thoman, Janice L.

Webb, Dan & Webb, Tabatha to Huff, Cheryl Lynn

