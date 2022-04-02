Deeds

Deeds

03/22/2022 to 03/29/2022

 Showalter, Spring Dawn Melody to Kraft, Carter Dale, Dale, Carter, & Kraft, Michael S., Jr.

Wilson, George Robert to Rogers, Carrie Wilson, trustee & Wilson Family Irrevocable Trust

Hillard, Andrew Taylor to Tamayo, Noah Travis Patrick, Tamayo, Patrick George

Sipple, John Chris & Sipple, Melissa to Savia, Cristhian & Savia, Christy

Craig, Donna, Craig, Jason & Barbara Ann McDowell Irrevocable Trust to Five Star Acres, LLC

Bingha,, Derek & Bingham, Gloria to Ramsey, Jenna

Witt, Charlotte & Witt, Michael to Witt, Brian & Witt, Kim

Isaacs, John & Isaacs, Courtney to Webb, Danny

Tillery, Douglas & Tillery, Mary Elizabeth to  Tillery, Douglas, Tillery, Mary Elizabeth & Parrett, Virginia

Pennington, Amanda Jo, Vaughn, Amanda Jo, & Pennington, Jeffery to Nash, Timothy J.

Delph, Charles E. to Delph, Charles L.

Robinson, Robert to Lainhart, Jessie, Lainhart, Thelma, and Walters, Alyssa

Miller, Dale R. & Clark, Fraser to Ogden, John & Ogden, Carol J.

Isaacs, Larry N. & Isaacs, Carol J. to Carevic, Hazel M. & Carevic, Joseph R.

Recommended for you