Deeds
03/22/2022 to 03/29/2022
Showalter, Spring Dawn Melody to Kraft, Carter Dale, Dale, Carter, & Kraft, Michael S., Jr.
Wilson, George Robert to Rogers, Carrie Wilson, trustee & Wilson Family Irrevocable Trust
Hillard, Andrew Taylor to Tamayo, Noah Travis Patrick, Tamayo, Patrick George
Sipple, John Chris & Sipple, Melissa to Savia, Cristhian & Savia, Christy
Craig, Donna, Craig, Jason & Barbara Ann McDowell Irrevocable Trust to Five Star Acres, LLC
Bingha,, Derek & Bingham, Gloria to Ramsey, Jenna
Witt, Charlotte & Witt, Michael to Witt, Brian & Witt, Kim
Isaacs, John & Isaacs, Courtney to Webb, Danny
Tillery, Douglas & Tillery, Mary Elizabeth to Tillery, Douglas, Tillery, Mary Elizabeth & Parrett, Virginia
Pennington, Amanda Jo, Vaughn, Amanda Jo, & Pennington, Jeffery to Nash, Timothy J.
Delph, Charles E. to Delph, Charles L.
Robinson, Robert to Lainhart, Jessie, Lainhart, Thelma, and Walters, Alyssa
Miller, Dale R. & Clark, Fraser to Ogden, John & Ogden, Carol J.
Isaacs, Larry N. & Isaacs, Carol J. to Carevic, Hazel M. & Carevic, Joseph R.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.