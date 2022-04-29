Deeds
04/19/2022 to 04/26/2022
Moore, Mable J; Moore, James; Flannery, Raymond Scott; Flannery, Malta Sue to Marcum, Hazel J
Brewer, Margaret Isaacs; Brewer, Douglas Andrew; Cornett, Lisa B; Cornett, Scott; Brewer, Douglas Herbert; Brewer, Jennifer to Cornett, Lisa B.; Brewer, Douglas Herbert
Marcum, Hazel J to Marcum, Hazel J; Bingham, Linda Sue
Brewer, Rodney D. Jr.; Brewer, Christopher Lance Cecil to Brewer, Margaret
Sipple, John Alexander to Collins, Toni Lynette; Summers, Trey Christian
Bingham, Gregory Van to Bingham, Danny; Bingham, Andrew
Huff, Cheryl Lynn to Huff, Cheryl Lynn; Wilfong, Robert
Cook, James Michael; Cook, Edna Pearl to Cunagin, Kris; Cunagin, Ashley
Harrison, Ralph Lejay; Harrison, Crystal G. to Dunlop-Lyon, Tammi
Skinner, Edna Joyce to Collett, Don J.
Potter, Danny Gene; Potter, Linda Gail; Potter, Linda Gayle to Potter, Douglas Jacob; Potter, Alicia Kaye
Croucher, Ernie Lee to Croucher Ernie Lee; Croucher, Dana Lee; Croucher, Tracy Lynn; Croucher, Garrett Lane
