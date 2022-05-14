DEEDS
Combs, Dustin Troy and Steele, Edward Abraham TO Baker Laneika Rashay.
Coffey, Troy Joe, Coffey, Heather Gabbard, Rose, Melissa U, Coffey, Melisa U TO Coffey, Troy Joe, Coffey, Heather Gabbard.
Taylor, Felix M, Sizemore, Tamara, Taylor Michael D, Taylor Debra T TO Dresser, Barclay Jonathan, Conn, Patti, Cheek, Troy Lee.
Townsend, Cassius and Townsend , Oneva TO Townsend, Dwayne and Townsend, Cindy.
Bowman Jeff Ray, Bowman Jeanie Gail, Bowman Jeff Trustee, The Jeff R. Bowman Revocable Trust, Bowman-Kile kay, Bowman, Kay M TO Knorwoods Ventures LLC.
Parker Kenneth Mitchell TO Kentucky Mountain Housing Development Corporations.
Kentucky Mountain Housing Development TO Parker Kenneth Mitchell.
Hunter Garry Dwayne TO Sparks Darrell E.
Isaacs David C and Isaacs Angela B TO Isaacs David C Trustee, Isaacs Angela B Trustee, The Isaacs Family Trust.
Gross Thomas Roscoe and Gross Manelyn TO Hunter Brenda Annette.
Lowe John K and Lowe Patricia Rose TO Galloway Jaimy
Akemon Phillip and Akemon Linda TO Akemon Holly
Gabbard Barry Shane, Gabbard Misty and Gabbard Misti TO Barrett Steven Wayne and Barrett Christina Michelle.
Taylor Felix TO Hefler Brian, Hefler Shelby, Helfer Jr Brian, Hefler Davey, Hefler Jarrett.
Asher Pauline TO Asher Herbert, Asher Amy
Gebauer Thomas, Gebauer Alisa L. TO Winebarger Julia Ann
Spivey Clyde David TO Thompson James D.
Sparks Vickie Ann TO Scott Phillip
Sparks Jeff, Mays David, Mays Janet TO Scott Traci
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.