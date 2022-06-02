Sheriff Hays Adamant that Case Follows Standard Operating and Due Process Procedures
Ryan J. Lanigan, 32, of McKee, KY was arrested on June 01, 2022 by KSP Trooper Robert Purdy pursuant to a complaint (E06510004260893) that had been filed by his wife, Heather Lanigan. In the complaint warrant Heather Lanigan alleges that on May 31, 2022 at 3:00 PM in Lee County, KY her husband Ryan Lanigan unlawfully “forced her inside her house and pushed her against a wall. Heather alleges that Ryan choked her. She claims that he then threw her on the ground injuring her hand and choked her again. The complaint states that Ryan told Heather that he would take the daughter and leave. According to information in the complaint, Ryan then tore down Heather’s bed, set the mattress on fire and drug it out into the yard. Heather alleged that Ryan then held a loaded gun to her neck and threatened to kill her. Ryan then left and returned later. According to the complaint, Heather tried to calm him down and he left again.
Ryan currently works as a Deputy in the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Heather Lanigan first brought this issue to the attention of the local Sheriff’s office. Sheriff-Elect Daniel Isaacs immediately took her to the Circuit Court Clerk to get an Emergency Protective Order in place. (An EPO can be obtained and filed in any county regardless of where the alleged activity occurred.) Sheriff-Elect Isaacs then contacted the Kentucky State Police since an independent agency needed to take charge of the investigation. Sheriff Hays said, “Deputy Isaacs followed standard operating procedure to the letter. An outside independent agency is recommended in these instances because the integrity of the investigation and the case has to be beyond reproach in the eyes of the community and also those that are responsible for adjudication in the courts.”
Trooper Robert Purdy KSP Post 7 executed the arrest warrant and arrested Ryan Lanigan at 5:02 PM on Wednesday (June 01, 2022). Lanigan was transported to the Jackson County Detention Center where he was charged with assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury; criminal mischief, 3rd degree and terroristic threatening, 3rd degree. He was held in custody under a $15,000 cash bond. He met bond and was released late afternoon on June 02, 2022.
Sheriff Hays is adamant that due process be followed in every case. This one is no exception. “The first priority was to make sure that the alleged victim/complainant was being protected because they have rights. The other priorities involve making sure that the community we serve and protect understand that we will do exactly what our policies and procedures and the law requires us to do. Deputy Lanigan has been accused of a crime and we take that very serious. However, Deputy Lanigan also has individual rights and he is considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law,” Sheriff Hays said.
After consulting with the county attorney and an outside attorney from KaCO (Kentucky Association of Counties), Sheriff Hays decided to suspend Deputy Lanigan with pay pending the outcome of the judicial process in the courts and also pending an independent administrative investigation to determine what the appropriate course of action(s) should be. The suspension with pay was deemed appropriate given the stage of the case. “We simply do not have all the details yet and the status of Deputy Lanigan’s role in our office and possible disciplinary actions could change depending on the conclusions of the investigation,” Sheriff Hays said.
As in all cases at this stage of adjudication, the defendant is assumed innocent until proven guilty by the judicial process.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.