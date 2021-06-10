JC Sun Court Report

District Court News 05/24/2021 and 06/02/2021

Blevins, Jimmy Ottice; Local County Ordinance; Guilty, set to 4 in jail (credit 4 days), Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor (2 counts); Counts 2-3 Dismissed w/o prejudice

Gilbert, Tonya; Public Intoxication Controlled Subs (Excludes Alc); Counts 1-2 Guilty, set to 3 days (credit 3 days)

McGee, Alicia; Public Intoxication Controlled Subs (Excludes Alc); Not Guilty Plea, Court appoints DPA, Pre-Trial Conference 6/10/2021

Spurlock, Christopher; Assault, 4th Degree Minor Injury; Not Guilty Plea, Court appoints DPA, Pre-Trial conference 6/2/21

Spurlock, Christopher; Poss Controlled Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine); Poss Cont Sub, 3rd Degree- Drug Unspecified; Poss Cont Sub, 3rd Degree- Drug Unspecified; Not Guilty Plea, Court finds def qualifies and appoints DPA, Pre-Trial Hearing 6/2/21

Adkins, Ryan Blake; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; Dismissed w/o prejudice w/leave  to reinstate w/1 year

Allen, Harold Douglas; Failure Of Owner To Maintain Required Insurance/Security, 1st; Not Guilty Plea, Pre-Trial Conference 7/7/21

Allen, Nathan Lane; Speeding 22MPH Over Limit; prepaid, No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Counts 2-4 Dismissed w/o prejudice w/proof shown, No/Expired Registration Plates; Failure To Register Transfer Of Motor Vehicle

Asher, Kevin; Carrying A Concealed Deadly Weapon; Not Guilty Plea, court appoints DPA, Pre-Trial conference 6/2/2021

Asher, Kevin B; Receiving Stolen Property U/$10.000; Not Guilty Plea, Court finds def qualifies and appoints DPA, Pre-Trial Hearing 6/2/2021

Barrett, Brandon; Oper MV U/Influ Subst-1st; Poss Of Marijuana; Failure To Notify Address Change To Dept Of Transp; Continued to 8/2/2021

Bennett, Trevor Lynn; Facilitation TICS, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (>=GMS Methamphetamine); Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor; Continued to 6/10/2021

Bennett, Trevor Lynn; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; No/Expired Registration Plates; Improper Display Of Registration Plates; Failure Of Non-Owner Operator To Maintain Req Insurance, 1st; Failure To Notify Address Change To Dept Of Transp; Rear License Not Illuminated; Obstructed Vision and/or Windshield; Continued to 6/10/2021

Bennett, Trevor Lynn; No/Expired Registration Plates; Failure Of Owner To Maintain Required Insurance/Security, 1st; Not Guilty Plea, Pre-Trial Conference 6/10/2021

Bennett, Trevor Lynn; Rear License Not Illuminated; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; Failure Of Non-Owner Operator To Maintain Req Insurance, 1st; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Failure To Produce Insurance Card; Not Guilty Plea, Pre-Trial Conference 6/10/21

Bocska, Tibor; Public Intoxication Controlled Subs (Excludes Alc); bonded back for 6/21/21

Bowling, Dalton; Oper MV U/Influ Alc/Subs, 1st; Failure To Produce Insurance Card; Disorderly Conduct, 1st; Menacing; case closed as indictment returned

Brock, Lou A; Speeding 21MPH Over Limit; Amended to 10MPH, Guilty, $20 + court costs, Booster Seat Violations; Counts 2-5 Dismissed w/o prejudice, No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; No/Expired Registration Plates; Failure Of Owner To Maintain Required Insurance/Security, 1st

Burkhart, Dudley; Assault 4th Degree Domestic Violence Minor Injury; Continued to 6/10/21

Collett, Cody Tyler; Fleeing Or Evading Police, 1st Degree; Disregarding Stop Sign; Not Guilty Plea, will hire attorney, Pre-Trial Hearing 6/10/2021

Collins, Donna; Criminal Trespass- 3rd Degree; Guilty to counts 1-2, set to 2 days jail (credit 2 days), Disorderly Conduct, 2nd Degree; Court finds plea is ki&vol

Collins, Donna; Criminal Trespassing- 3rd Degree; Guilty, set to 2 days jail (credit 2 days)

Core, Lilian; Failure To Use Child Restraint Device In Vehicle; License To Be In Possession; Failure To Produce Insurance Card; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; Continued to 6/20/2021

Daughtery, Jessica Renee; Criminal Trespass-3rd Degree; Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor; FTA $500

Davidson, Brandon Keith; No/Expired Registration Plates; Counts 1-4 Dismissed w/o prejudice w/proof shown, No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Failure Of Owner to Maintain Required Insurance/Security, 1st; Improper Registration Plate

Davidson, Scotty; Poss Controlled Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine); Fleeing Or Evading Police, 2ndDegree (On Foot); Tampering W/Physical Evidence; Continued to 6/10/2021

Dixon, Jason J; Failure Of Owner To Maintain Required Insurance/Security, 1st; Dismissed w/o prejudice w/proof shown

Durham, Abigail Brooke; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; Dismissed w/o prejudice w/proof

Gabbard, Scotty W; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; Dismissed w/o prejudice

Godinez Muniz, Alfredo B; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; No/Expired Registration Plates; Improper Display Of Registration Plates; Failure To Notify Address Change to Dept Of Transp; Failure To Register Transfer Of Motor Vehicle; Failure Of Non-Owner Operator to Maintain Req Insurance, 1st; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Not Guilty Plea, Pre-Trial Conference 9/13/2021

Gray, Jamie Audrina; Operating Vehicle w/Expired Operators License; Dismissed w/o prejudice w/proof shown

Harrison, Billy; Failure Of Non-Owner Operator To Maintain Req Insurance, 1st; Dismissed w/o prejudice w/proof shown

Hays, Pamela Robinson; Speeding 15MPH Over Limit; Counts 1-5 Dismissed w/o prejudice, Failure To Use Child Restraint Device In Vehicle (3 counts); Operating Vehicle w/Expired Operators License

Henson, Dewey Wayne; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Counts 1-5 Dismissed w/o prejudice w/proof shown, No/Expired Registration Plates; Failure to Comply w/Helmet Law >21 yrs; No Motorcycle Operators License; Failure Of Owner to Maintain Req Insurance/Security, 1st

Hignite, Larry Todd; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Counts 1-2 Dismissed w/o prejudice w/proof shown, No/Expired Registration Plates; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; Dismissed w/o prejudice

Isaacs, Kevin Ernest; Receiving Stolen Property U/$500; Guilty, set to 365 days (credit 5 days), conditional discharge 2 years, court finds plea is ki&vol

Jordan, Damon Dwayne; Disregarding Stop Sign; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; Instructional Permit Violations; Failure To Register Transfer Of Motor Vehicle; Failure Of Non-Owner Operator to Maintain Req Insurance, 1st; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Continued to 8/2/21

Keeton, Luther Wayne; Speeding 22MPh Over Limit; Continued to 6/21/21

Lewis, Roseanna, Christy; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; prepaid 5/21

Madden, Mitchell; Speeding 26MPH Over/Greater; Reckless Driving; Pre-Trial Conference 7/19/21

McCune, Dale Randall; Failure Of Owner To Maintain Required Insurance/Security, 1st; Continued to 6/10/21

McQueen, Brandon Lee; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; Continued to 6/21/21

McQueen, Cody Wayne; Public Intoxication Controlled Subs (Excludes Alc); Guilty, set to 1 day jail (credit 1 day), court finds plea is ki&vol

Neal, James M; Failure Of Non-Owner Operator To Maintain Req Insurance, 1st; Dismissed w/o prejudice w/proof shown

Neeley, Shawn Mitchell; Hearing 8/2/21 @11AM

Peters, Billy Jordan; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; No/Expired Registration Plates; Instructional Permit Violations; Not Guilty Plea, Pre-Trial Conference 8/30/21

Pierson, Ian Wade; Failure Of Owner To Maintain Req Insurance/Security, 1st; Dismissed w/o prejudice w/proof shown

Rader, Bryan; Fleeing Or Evading Police, 2nd Degree (Motor Vehicle); Improper/No Windshield; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Failure To Produce Insurance Card; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; No/Expired Registration Plates; Oper MV u/Influ Of Subst-1st; Continued to 7/7/21

Ross, Kayla Renee Allene; Operate MV U/Influ Of Alc/Drugs, 1st Offense; Continued to 7/7/21

Russell, Betty Jo; Assault, 4th Degree Domestic Violence Minor Injury; Dismissed w/o prejudice, Resisting Arest; Guilty, set to 10 days jail (credit 10 days)

Russell, Christopher Edward; Disregarding Stop Sign; Counts 1-4 Guilty, $50, Failure To Wear Seat Belts; $25, Failure Of Non-Owner Operator To Maintain Required Insurance, 1st; $500, Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators license; $50 + court costs, Court finds plea is ki&vol

Scott, Anthony Ray; Failure Of Owner To Maintain Req Insurance/Security, 1st; proof shown, dismissed w/o prejudice

Shepherd, Darryl Joseph; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; Dismissed w/o prejudice

Shupert, Alisha Monetta; Def to file proof, court finds proof of completion has been shown

Simpson, James Ray; Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor; FTA $380 in defs name only

Sizemore, Joey Lee; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; No/Expired Registration Plates; Failure Of Owner To Maintain REq Insurance/Security, 1st; Improper Display Of Registration Plates; Continued to 6/21/21

Smith, Amanda Leanne; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; No/Expired Registration Plates; Continued to 7/7/21

Smith, Jason Dean; Strangulation, 1st Degree; Criminal Trespassing-1st Degree; Continued to 6/10/2021

Smith, Jeremy; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; No/Expired Registration Plates; Continued to 6/21/21

Smith, Willie; Speeding 11MPH Over Limit; Oper MV U/Influ Of Subst-1st; Failure Of Owner To Maintain Required Insurance/Security, 1st; No/Expired Registration Plates; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Failure To Register Transfer Of Motor Vehicle; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; Drug Paraphernalia- Buy/Possess; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Continued 8/30/21

Spivey, Billy; Failure Of Owner To Maintain Required Insurance/Security, 1st; Dismissed w/o prejudice w/proof shown, No Operators/Moped License; Continued to 6/21/21

Tillery, Dakota G; Poss Of Marijuana; Poss Controlled sub, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine); Counts 1-2 to enter and complete drug court, Pre-Trial 8/04/21

Tillery, Dakota Garrett; Oper MV U/Influ Of Subst-1st; Poss Of Marijuana; Counts 2-4 Dismissed w/o prejudice, Operating Vehicle w/Expired Operators License; No/Expired Registration Plates; Pre-Trial Conference 8/30/2021

Tillery, Dakota Garrett; Drug Paraphernalia- Buy/Possess; Dismissed w/o prejudice, motion to dismiss by def, no objection by c/w

Trimble, Johnny L; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; Continued to 6/21/21

Turner, Ernest W; Poss Controlled Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine); Drug Paraphernalia- Buy/Possess; Continued to 6/10/21

Turner, Ernest W; Poss Controlled Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine); Not Guilty Plea, Court appoints DPA, Pre-Trial Hearing 6/10/21, def waives days on Pre-Trial Hearing

Wagers, Abraham; Failure to Wear Seat Belts; prepaid, Failure Of Owner To Maintain Required Insurance/Security, 1st; Dismissed w/o prejudice w/proof shown

Ward, Paige Shantell; Booster Seat Violations; Continued to 6/21/21

Webb, Linda; Alcohol Intoxication In A Public Place-1st & 2nd Offense; Counts 1-2 Guilty, set to 5 days jail (credit 5 days), Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor

Williams, Barbara Shawn; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Counts 1-2 Dismissed w/o prejudice w/proof shown, No/Expired Registration Plates

Wilson, Gary; Local County Ordinance; Not Guilty Plea, Pre-Trial Conference 8/16/2021

Wilson, Ricky; Disorderly Conduct, 1st Degree; Public Intoxication Controlled Subs (Excludes Alc); Poss Of Marijuana; Continued to 6/10/21

Wilson, Ricky D; Public Intoxication Controlled Subs (Excludes Alc); Attempt Burglary, 2nd Degree; Terroristic Threatening, 3rd Degree; Disorderly Conduct, 1st Degree; Continued to 6/10/21

York, Brandi; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; Improper Display Of Registration Plates; Pre-Trial Conference 7/19/2021

Price, Tony; Issue WOA, No bond, Violation of protocol conditions 

Bingham, Larry J; No/Expired Registration Plates; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Failure To Produce Insurance Card; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Failure To Surrender Revoked Operators License; Possessing License When Privileges Are Revoked/Sus; Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor (2 counts); Continued to 6/14/2021 @9:30AM

King, Keith Obrine; Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor; Dismissed w/o prejudice, Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor; Dismissed w/o prejudice

Asher, Kevin; Stipulation that he failed to pay as requested by order, probation revoked, received 460 days

Asher, Kevin B; Receiving Stolen Property U/$10,000; Case closed out as indicted

Asher, Kevin B; Tbut Or Disp All Others U/$500; Continued to 8/23/2021 @9:30AM

Hampton, Eric E; Poss Cont Sub, 2nd Degree- Drug Unspecified; Continued to July 12, 2021 @9:30AM

Hampton, Eric E; Poss A Cont Sub; Drug Paraphernalia- Buy/Possess; Continued to 7/12/2021 @9:30AM

Hasty, Gary Gene; Oper Mv U/Influ Of Subst-1st; Issue WOA, $5,000 cash bond

Hinkle, Emily R; Terroristic Threatening, 3rd Degree; Guilty Plea, 360 days jail, conditional discharge, 2 years

Kirby, Bradley; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; Counts 1-7 Not Guilty Plea, No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; No/Expired Registration Plates; Failure To Produce Insurance Card; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Improper Display Of Registration Plates; Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor; Appoint DPA, Pre-Trial Conference 8/9/2021 @9:30AM

Miller, Evy; Terroristic Threatening, 3rd Degree; Criminal Trespass-1st Degree

Peters, James Adam; Speeding 25MPH Over Limit; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; Continued to 6/28/2021 @9:30AM, send court notice

Rowland, Dustin W; One Headlight; Counts 1-4 Not Guilty Plea, Pre-Trial Conference 8/23/2021 @9:30AM, Rear License Not Illuminated; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License

Sandlin, Keisha Elizabeth; Oper Mv U/Influ Of Alc/Subs, 1st; Endangering The Welfare Of A Minor; Issue WOA $300 cash bond, failure to appear

Sheilds, Stanley W; Close court case out as indicted

Smith, James M; Tbut Or Others $500 Or More But U/$10,000; Not Guilty Plea, Appoint DPA, Preliminary Hearing, June 10, 2021 @9:30AM, Appoint DPA

Spurlock, Christopher; Poss Controlled Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine); Poss Cont Sub, 3rd Degree- Drug Unspecified (2 counts); Review June 14, 2021

Spurlock, Christopher; Assault 4th Degree Minor Injury; Cont Pre-Trial Conference 6/14/2021 @9:30AM

Swinney, Jordan; Leaving Scene Of Accident/Failure To Render Aid Or Assistance; Failure To Produce Insurance Card; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Driving W/o License/Negligence In Accident; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; No/Expired Registration Plates; Failure Of Owner To Maintain Required Insurance/Security, 1st; Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor (2 counts), Continued June 28, 2021 @9:30AM

Wilson, Noelle Grace; Oper MV U/Influ Of Alc/Subs, 1st; Continued to July 12, 2021 @9:30AM

