Bowles, Crystal Lynn; Oper Non-Motor Veh U/Influ Of Intoxicants; Dismissed w/o prejudice at req of co. attrny
Bowles, Crystal Lynn; Oper MV U/Influ Of Alc/Subs, 1st; Not Guilty Plea, Pre-Trial Conference 1/25/2021 @9:30AM, Appoint DPA
McCulley, Louise; Assault 4th Degree Domestic Violence Minor Injury; Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor; Recall WOA, Pre-Trial Conference 2/8/2021 @9:30AM
Abner, Brittany; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Not Guilty Plea, Pre-Trial Conference 4/5/2021 @9:30AM
Bennett, Trevor; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Amended to License Not In Possession; Guilty Plea, $25 + court costs
Bowles, Aaron M; Assault 4th Degree Domestic Violence Minor Injury; Disorderly Conduct, 2nd Degree; Court Trial 2/2/2021 @9:30AM
Carpenter, Elizabeth; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Dismissed w/o prejudice w/proof, No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Not Guilty Plea, No/Expired Registration Plates; Failure To Produce Insurance Card; Failure To Notify Address Change To Dept Of Transp; Failure To Register Transfer Of Motor Vehicle; Improper Display Of Registration Plates; Pre-Trial Conference 4/5/2021
Collins, Gregory; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; Dismissed w/o prejudice w/warning, Failure To Produce Insurance Card; Dismissed w/o prejudice w/proof, Improper Display Of Registration Plates; Dismissed w/o prejudice w/proof
Collins, Lenora Kelly; Non Payment Of Court Costs, Fees, Or Fines; Review date 4/5/2021 @9:30AM
Creech, John; Failure To Register Transfer OF Motor Vehicle; Dismissed w/o prejudice, Failure To Produce Insurance Card; Improper Equipment; Dismissed w/o prejudice
Davidson, Brandon Keith; Wanton Endangerment- 1st Degree (3 counts); Criminal Mischief- 1st Degree; Continued to 1/21/2021 @9:30AM
Davidson, Brandon Keith; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; No/Expired Registration Plates; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Failure Of Owner To Maintain Required Insurance/Security, 1st; Improper Registration Plate; Continued to 1/21/2021 @9:30AM
Delacey, Kim Robison; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; Send FTA to dept, def did not appear
Duff, Jesse C; Oper MV U/Influ Of Alc/Drugs, 1s; Not Guilty Plea, Obstructed Vision And/Or Windshield; Not Guilty Plea, Pre-Trial Conference 3/22/2021 @9:30AM
Gibbs, Coleman McDowell; Poss Controlled Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine); Drug Paraphernalia- Buy/Possess; Continued to 1/21/2021 @9:30AM
Gill, Roger D; Failure To Or Improper Signal; Poss Controlled Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine); Poss Cont Sub, 2nd Degree- Drug Unspecified; Controlled Substance Prescription Not In Orig Container, 1st; Continued to 1/25/2021, send court notice
Gill, Zachary; Operate MV U/Influ Of Subsdt-1st; Continued to 1/25/2021 @9:30AM
Hall, Katrina Mae; Non Payment Of Court Costs, Fees, Or Fines; Write off fine- close case
Hammonds, Samantha; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; Dismissed w/o prejudice w/warning
Harrison, Alena; TICS, 1st degree, 1st Offense (>=GMS Methamphetamine); Drug Paraphernalia- Buy/Possess; Preliminary hearing held, probable cause found on count #1, hand case over to grand jury for consideration, recognize def to appear in circuit court on 4/6/2021 @11AM, send count #2 w/felony
Hubbard, Joe; Oper MV U/Influ Of Subst- 1st; Not Guilty Plea, Poss Controlled Sub,1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine); Not Guilty Plea, Poss A Cont Sub; Appoint DPA, Preliminary Hearing 2/22/2021 @9:30AM
Hurley, Casper; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; Counts 1-4 Dismissed w/o prejudice, License To Be In Possession; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Failure To Produce Insurance Card; Failure To Produce Insurance
Hurst, Derrick; Terroristic Threatening, 3rd Degree; Harassment- No Physical Contact; Continued to 1/25/2021 @9:30AM
Johnson, Andrew Ray; No/Expired Registration Plates; Continued to 2/8/2021 @9:30AM, send court notice
Jones, Regina; Burglary, 2nd Degree; Continued to 1/25/2021 9:30AM
Kincaid, Harold Franklin; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit
Lunsford, Donald Wayne; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; Amended to 5MPH Over (Limited Access); Guilty Plea, $50 + court costs
Marcum, Megan Ariel; Speeding 16MPH Over Limit; Amended to 5MPH Over Limit, Guilty Plea, $50 , Oper MV U/Influ Of Subst-1st; Guilty Plea, $200 fine + $425 , order to attend and complete DUI school, license suspended
McCowan, Michael; Receiving Stolen Property $10,000 Or More; Amended to Receiving Stolen Property U/>$500 But U/$10,000; hearing held, probable cause found on count 1, hand case over to grand jury for consideration, recognize def to appear in Jackson circuit court @ 4/6/2021 @11AM to answer indictment if one might be returned
McKinney, Shawn; Alcohol Intoxication In A Public Place- 1st & 2nd Offense; Guilty Plea, 7 days jail (credit 7 days) in lieu of fines
Melton, Austin Blake; Poss Controlled Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine); Amended to Criminal Attempt to commit Poss Cont. Substance, 1st, Guilty Plea, 365 days jail (credit 5 days), 2 years conditional discharge, Public Intoxication Controlled Subs (Excludes Alc); Dismissed w/o prejudice, Poss Cont Sub, 2nd Degree- Drug Unspecified; Dismissed w/o prejudice, Review 2/8/202021 @9:30AM
Moore, Angel Elizabeth; Criminal Mischief- 3rd Degree; Dismissed w/o prejudice at req of C/W
Moore, Brittany Sue; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; Failure Of Owner To Maintain Required Insurance/Security, 1st; Continued to 1/25/2021 @9:30AM
Murrell, Derrick; Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor; Continued to 2/8/2021, send court notice
Newton, Kimberly; Oper MV U/Influ Of Subst-1st; Counts 1-4 Not Guilty Plea, Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Disregarding Stop Sign; Failure to Produce Insurance Card; Appoint DPA, Pre-Trial Conference 1/25/2021 @9:30AM
Peters, Jonathan Scott; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; Dismissed w/o prejudice w/warning
Pierce, Ronnie; 1st Degree Possession Of CS/LSD, 1st Offense; 1/25/2021 @9:30AM
Pierce, Ronnie; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Failure To Register Transfer Of Motor Vehicle; Failure Of Owner To Maintain Required Insurance/Security, 1st; Poss Of Marijuana; TICS, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (>=2GMS Methamphetamine); Drug Paraphernalia- Buy/Possess; Review 1/25/2021 @9:30AM
Powell, Joshua; Failure To Produce Insurance Card; Dismissed w/o prejudice
Rich, Brianna; Complicity, Fleeing Or Evading Police, 1st Degree; Complicity Wanton Endangerment-1st Degree- Police Officer; Continued to 1/25/2021 @9:30AM, send court notice
Roberts, Angela Renee; Speeding 10MPH Over Limit; Send FTA to dept
Siler, William; Operating Veh W/Expired Operators License; Dismissed w/proof, Failure To Produce Insurance Card; Counts 2-6 Dismissed w/o prejudice, Failure To Register Transfer Of Motor Vehicle; Obstructed Vision And/Or Windshield; Improper Equipment; Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor
Siler, William R; No/Expired Registration Plates; Counts 1-3 Dismissed w/o prejudice, No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Improper Display Of Registration Plates; Failure Of Owner To Maintain Required Insurance/Security, 1st; Amended to Failure to Produce Insurance Card, Guilty Plea, $25 + court costs, 4/5/2021, One Headlight; Operating Veh W/Expired Operators License; Dismissed w/o prejudice w/proof, Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor; Dismissed w/o prejudice
Smith, Cheryl; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; prepaid
Smith, Lester; Public Intoxication Controlled Subs (Excludes Alc); Guilty Plea, 1 days jail (credit 1 day)
Sparks, Kimberly; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; Counts 1-2 Not Guilty Plea, Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Appoint DPA, Pre-Trial Conference 4/19/2021 @9:30AM
Spurlock, Christopher; Failure Of Owner To Maintain Required Insurance/Security, 1st; Failure To Produce Insurance Card; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Failure To Surrender Revoked Operators License; Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor; Continued to 2/8/2021 @9:30AM
Spurlock, Christopher; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; Failure Of Owner To Maintain Req Insurance/Security, 1st; Booster Seat Violations; Failure To Use Child Restraint Device In Veh; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Improper Equipment; Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor; Continued to 2/8/2021 @9:30AM
Spurlock, Christopher; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; Booster Seat Violations; Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor; Continued to 2/8/2021 @9:30AM
Spurlock, Christopher; No/Expired Registration Plates; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Failure Of Owner To Maintain Required Insurance/Security,1st; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Criminal Littering; Continued 2/8/2021 @9:30AM
Swanson, Norma; Burglary, 2nd Degree; Continued to 1/25/2021 @9:30AM
Terry, Preston Scott; Failure Of Owner To Maintain Required Insurance/Security, 1st; No/Expired Registration Plates; Leaving Scene Of Accident/Failure To Render Aid Or Assistance; Pre-Trial Conference 1/25/2021 @9:30AM
Turner, Jeffrey Martin; Poss Controlled Sub,1st Degree,1st Offense (Methamphetamine); Poss Of Marijuana; Continued to 1/25/2021 @9:30AM
Turner, Jeffrey Martin; Promoting Contraband- 1st Degree
Witt, Randal; Alcohol Intoxication In A Public Place- 1st & 2nd Offense; Guilty Plea, 2 days jail (credit 2 days) in lieu of fine, Assault 4th Degree Domestic Violence No Visible Injury; Dismissed w/o prejudice on motion of co attrny
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.