Sandlin, Keisha Elizabeth; Oper MV U/Influ Of Alc/Subs-1st; Counts 1-2 Not Guilty Plea, Endangering The Welfare Of A Minor; Pre-Trial Conference 4/5/2021 @9:30AM, Appoint DPA
Turner, Charles; Burglary, 1st Degree; Not Guilty Plea, Preliminary Hearing 2/15/2021 @9:30AM, Appoint DPA
Turner, Voyd Anthony; Public Intoxication Controlled Subs (Excludes Alc); Not Guilty Plea, Appoint DPA, Pre-Trial Conference 2/22/2021 @9:30AM
Abner, Joshua; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; Counts 1-2 Dismissed w/o prejudice w/warning, License To Be In Possession; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Dismissed w/o prejudice w/proof, Failure To Produce Insurance Card; No/Expired Registration Plates
Baldwin, Logan; Speeding 20MPH Over Limit; Counts 1-5 Dismissed w/o prejudice, Failure Of Non-Owner Operator To Maintain Req Insurance, 1st; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License
Barnes, Michael Keith; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Tics, 1st degree, 1st Offense (<2GMS Methamphetamine); Poss Cont Sub, 3rd Degree- Drug Unspecified (2 counts); Poss Of Marijuana; Controlled Substance Prescription Not In Orig Container 1st (2 counts); Preliminary hearing held, probable cause found, hand case over to grand jury for consideration and recognize def to appear in circuit court on 4/6/2021 11AM
Brock, William Lee; No/Expired Registration Plates; Counts 1-2 Dismissed w/o prejudice w/proof, Failure To Register Transfer Of Motor Vehicle
Burton, Charles Henry; No Operators/Moped License; Operate MV U/Influ Of Substance; Counts 1-2 Not Guilty Plea, Careless Driving, Pre-Trial Conference 6/28/2021 @9:30AM, Appoint DPA
Carr, Sarah; Failure Of Owner To Maintain Required Insurance/Sec 2nd Or >; License To Be In Possession; Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor; Issue WOA, $500 FTA
Carter, Nathaniel Dale; No/Expired Registration Plates; Dismissed w/o prejudice
Creech, Donnie Lee; Continued to 2/22/2021 @9:30AM, send court notice
Cunningham, Asia; Motion to revoke probation granted, hearing held
Cunningham, Asia; Terroristic Threatening, 3rd Degree; Not Guilty
Cunningham, Asia; Motion to revoke probation granted
Fox, Keevin; Public Intoxication Controlled Subs (Excludes Alc); Guilty Plea, 1 day jail (credit 1 day), Poss Cont Sub, 2nd Degree- Drug Unspecified; Guilty Plea, 1 day jail (1 day)
Gilbert, Tonya Renee; Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle- 1st Offense; Dismissed w/o prejudice, Receiving Stolen Property U/$10,000; Amended to Receiving Stolen Property U/$500, Guilty Plea, 365 days (credit 2 days), conditional discharge 2 years, Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor; Dismissed w/o prejudice
Harrison, Alena; Motion to reduce bond, granted order
Hurst, Derrick; Terroristic Threatening, 3rd Degree; Harassment- No Physical Contact; Pre-Trial Conference 4/19/2021
Johnson, Andrew Ray; No/Expired Registration Plates; Dismissed w/o prejudice
Jones, Regina; Burglary, 2nd Degree; Amended to Criminal Trespass 1st Degree, Guilty Plea, 365 days jail (credit 14 days), conditional discharge 2 years, pay court costs
King, Bethany Grace; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; Dismissed w/o prejudice w/warning
Lainhart, Randal W; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Continued to 5/3/2021 @9:30AM
Leppard, Edward Douglas; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Dismissed w/o prejudice, No/Expired Registration Plates; Dismissed w/o prejudice, Failure Of Non-Owner Operator To Maintain Required Insurance, 1st; Amended to failure to provide insurance card, guilty plea, $25 fine + court costs, Improper Display Of Registration Plates
Leppard, Joyce; Poss Controlled Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine); Op MV U/Influ Of Cont Sub-1st; Failure To Produce Insurance Card; Improper Equipment; Issue WOA,$2,500 cash bond
Madden, Austin Michael; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Continued to 6/14/2021 @9:30AM
Matthis, Edward; Improper Registration Plate; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Failure Of Owner To Maintain Required Insurance/Security, 1st; Continued to 6/3/2021 @9:30AM, send court notice
McCulley, Louise; Assault, 4th Degree Domestic Violence Minor Injury; Dismissed w/o prejudice at req of attorney, Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor; Dismissed w/o prejudice
McQueen, Richard; Burglary, 1st Degree; Amended to Wanton Endangerment, 1st Degree, Criminal Mischief, 1st Degree; Probable cause found on count #1 and added count #2, hand case over to grand jury and recognize def to appear in circuit court on 4/6/2021 @11AM to answer indictment
Melton, Austin Blake; Continued to 4/19/2021 @9:30AM, send court notice
Merry, Dylan; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; Dismissed w/o prejudice w/warning
Mullins, Andrew S; Failure Of Owner To Maintain Required Insurance/Security, 1st; Continued to 3/8/2021 @9:30AM
Murrell, Derrick; Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor; Dismissed w/o prejudice
Robinson, Teresa; Burglary, 1st Degree; Not Guilty, Preliminary 2/15/2021 @9:30AM, Appoint DPA
Rose, Christina; Public Intoxication Controlled Subs (Excludes Alc); Guilty Plea, 45 jail (credit 17 days), Appoint DPA
Rose, Marty Brandon; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; Dismissed w/prejudice w/warning
Shelton, Steven Gregory; Continued to 5/2/2021 @9:30AM
Sizemore, Lisa; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; License To Be In Possession; Failure Of Owner To Maintain Required Insurance/Security, 1st; Oper MV U/Influ Subst-1st; Controlled Substance Prescription Not In Orig Container, 1st; Continued to 2/22/2021 @9:30AM
Sizemore, Lisa; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; Oper MV U/Influ Subst-1st; Reckless Driving; Continued to 2/22/2021 @9:30AM
Spurlock, Christopher; Failure Of Owner To Maintain Required Insurance/Security, 1st; Failure To Produce Insurance Card; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Failure To Surrender Revoked Operators License; Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor; Issue WOA, $100 cash bond
Spurlock, Christopher; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; Failure Of Owner To Maintain Required Insurance/Security, 1st; Booster Seat Violations; Failure to Use Child Restraint Device In Vehicle; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Improper Equipment; Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor; Issue WOA, $100 cash bond
Spurlock, Christopher; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; Booster Seat Violations; Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor; Issue WOA $200, cash bond
Spurlock, Christopher; No/Expired Registration Plates; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Failure Of Owner To Maintain Required Insurance/Security, 1st; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Criminal Littering; Issue WOA, $100 cash bond
Spurlock, Nicholas T; Oper MV U/Influ Of Alc/Drugs, 3rd Offense; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; No/Expired Registration Plates; Failure Of Owner To Maintain Required Insurance/Security, 1st; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; Driving On DUI Suspended License- 1st Offense; Continued to 2/22/2021 @9:30AM
Spurlock, Nicholas Trent; Speeding 25MPH Over Limit; No Tail Lamps; One Headlight; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; Op Mtr Veh U/Influ of Alc/Drugs, 3rd Offense; Rear License Not Illuminated; License Plate Not Legible; Improper Lane Usage/Vehicles Keep to Right Except to Pass; Reckless Driving; Continued to 2/22/2021 @9:30AM
Spurlock, Peggy Sue; Assault 4th Degree Domestic Violence Minor Injury; Dismissed w/o prejudice, Appoint DPA, pay cc, 4/5/2021
Steele, Dustin; Careless Driving; Counts 1-3 Not Guilty Plea, Driving On DUI Suspended License- 1st Offense; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; Pre-Trial Conference 6/28/2021 @9:30AM
Swanson, Norma; Burglary, 2nd Degree; Amended to Criminal Trespass 1st Degree, Guilty Plea, 365 days jail (credit 6 days), conditional discharge 2 years, pay cc
Terry, Preston Scott; Failure Of Owner To Maintain Required Insurance/Security, 1st; No/Expired Registration Plates; Leaving Scene Of Accident/Failure To Render Aid or Assistance; Pre-Trial conference 8/23/2021 @9:30AM
Tincher, April Belle; Speeding 21 MPH Over Limit; Counts 1-3 Not Guilty Plea, Oper MV U/Influ Of Subst-1st; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; Appoint DPA, Pre-Trial Conference 8/23/2021 @9:30AM
Wilson, Kenneth; Careless Driving; Dismissed w/o prejudice w/warning, Driving Motor Vehicle Using Handheld Mobile Telephone; Guilty Plea, $50 fine + cc, Failure To Notify Address Change To Dept Of Transp; Dismissed w/o prejudice
Wilson, Ricky; Public Intoxication Controlled Subs (Excludes Alc); Continued to 3/8/2021 @9:30AM, send court notice
