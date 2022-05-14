District Court News Of 05/02/2022 with Hon. Allen B. Roberts
Abner, Brittany; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor (2 counts); Continued to June 27, 2022 @9:30AM
Abner, Brittany; Rear License Not Illuminated; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Continued to 6/27/2022
Bishop, Johnna; Leave warrant in effect
Byrd, Donny; Failure To Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor; Non Payment Of Court Costs, Fees Or Fines; Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor (2 counts); Continued to 5/16/2022 @9:30AM
Byrd, Donny; Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor (3 counts); Continued to 5/16/2022 @9:30AM
Cole, Trena; Improper Passing; Reckless Driving; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; No/Expired Registration Plates; Failure To Produce Insurance Card; Improper Display Of Registration Plates; Oper MV U/Influ Of Subst-1st; Continued to 5/16/2022, send court notice
Collins, Dawnna Renee; Assault 4th Degree Domestic Violence No Visible Injury; Continued to 5/16/2022 @9:30AM
Cunagin, Norman; Speeding 16MPH Over Limit
Durham, Dax Russell; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; No/Expired Registration Plates; No Motorcycle Operators License; Failure Of Owner To Maintain Required Insurance/Security, 1st; Failure To Notify Address Change To Dept Of Transp; Drug Paraphernalia- Buy/Possess; Poss Of Marijuana; Poss Controlled Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine); Convicted Felon In Possession Of A Handgun; Issue WOA, $5,000 cash bond, failure to appear
Gabbard, Aaron Chase; Operating Vehicle W/Expired Operators License; Dismissed w/o prejudice w/proof shown, Failure Of Owner To Maintain Req Insurance/Security, 1st; Amended to Failure To Produce Insurance Card, Guilty Plea, $20 fine + court costs, Failure To Register Transfer Of Motor Vehicle; Dismissed w/o prejudice, No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Dismissed w/o prejudice, Rear License Not Illuminated; Dismissed w/o prejudice
Garner, Timothy; Alcohol Intoxication In A Public Place- 1st & 2nd Offense; Guilty Plea, $25 fine + court costs
Garner, Timothy D; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Dismissed w/o prejudice w/warning, No/Expired Registration Plates; Dismissed w/o prejudice w/warning
Gilbert, Michael; Burglary, 3rd Degree; Criminal Mischief- 2nd Degree; Hearing 5/16/2022 @9:30AM
Gilbert, Michael; Drug Paraphernalia- Buy/Possess; Continued May 16, 2022 @9:30AM
Gray, Heather Louise; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Counts 1-2 Dismissed w/o prejudice, No/Expired Registration Plates
Harris, Emery Shawn; Wanton Endangerment- 1st Degree; Not Guilty Plea, Appoint DPA, Preliminary Hearing June 27, 2022 @9:30AM
Hill, Nolan Anthony; Speeding 15MPH Over Limit; Send FTA to dept
Holt, Matthew; Public Intoxication Controlled Sub (Excludes Alc); Guilty Plea, 18 days jail (credit 18 days)
Holt, Matthew J; Disorderly Conduct, 1st Degree; Amended to 2nd Degree, Guilty Plea, 14 days (credit 14 days), Criminal Trespassing-3rd Degree; Harassment- No Physical Contact; Dismissed w/o prejudice
Holt, Matthew Joseph; Assault, 4th Degree Dating Violence Minor Injury; Dismissed w/o prejudice, Strangulation, 1stDegree; Amended to Assault 4th Degree, Guilty Plea, 365 ays jail (credit 14 days), Criminal Mischief-2nd Degree; Dismissed w/o prejudice, Criminal Mischief-3rd Degree (2 counts); Dismissed w/o prejudice
Hubbard, James; Terroristic Threatening, 3rd Degree; Counts 1-2 Not Guilty Plea, Intimidating A Participant In Legal Process; Preliminary Hearing 5/9/2022, Appoint DPA
Isaacs, Charles Kendall; Inadequate Silencer (Muffler); No/Expired Registration Plates; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Improper Display Of Registration Plates; Rim Or Frame Obscuring Lettering Or Decal On Plate; Failure Of Owner To Maintain Req Insurance/Security, 1st; Failure To Produce Insurance Card; Issue WOA, $2000 cash bond, Def did not appear
Isaacs, Dylan Chrisman; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Dismissed w/o prejudice, No/Expired Registration Plates; Dismissed w/o prejudice
Kidwell, Stephen S; Flagrant Non Support; Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor; Continued to 5/16/2022 @9:30AM, send court notice
Lamb, Richard Allen; Non Payment Of Court Costs, Fees, Or Fines
Larkin, Adam; Local County Ordinance; Guilty Plea, 27 days jail (credit 27 days), Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor; Guilty Plea, 27 days jail (credit 27 days)
Lunsford, Kathy Marie; Reckless Driving; Counts 1-3 Not Guilty Plea, Oper MV U/Influ Of Alc-1st; Possess Open Alcohol Beverage Container In A Motor Vehicle; Appoint DPA, Pre-Trial Conference June 27, 2022 @9:30AM
McQueen, Judy; Public Intoxication Controlled Subs (Excludes Alc); Not Guilty Plea, Appoint DPA, Pre-Trial Conference 5/16/2022
Meadows, Daylan Dewayne; Receiving Stolen Property $500 < $1,000; Set Court Trial July 25, 2022 @9:30AM
Neace, Sammy; Receiving Stolen Property U/$10,000; Amended to Unauthorized Use Of A Motor Vehicle, Guilty Plea, 12 days jail (credit 12 days), Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor (2 counts); Guilty Plea, 12 days jail (credit 12 days)
Rose, Vester Lee; Failure Of Owner To Maintain Req Insurance/Security, 1st; No Operators/Moped License; Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor; Issue WOA, $200 cash bond
Russell, Donald; Poss Controlled Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine); Drug Paraphernalia- Buy/Possess; Preliminary Hearing held, probable cause found on count 1, hand case over to grand jury for consideration and recognize def to appear in circuit court on June 7, 2022 @11AM to answer indictment, send count 2 w/felony
Russell, Donald W; 1st Degree Possession Of CS/Opiate, 1st Offense; Public Intoxication Controlled Subs (Excludes Alc); Controlled Substance Prescription Not In Orig Container, 1st; Tampering w/Physical Evidence; Violation Of Court Order; Hearing held, probable cause found on count 1 & 4, hand case over to grand jury for consideration and recognize def to appear in circuit court on June 7, 2022 @9:30AM to answer indictment, send other counts w/felony
Sizemore, James C; No/Expired Registration Plates; Dismissed w/o prejudice, No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Dismissed w/o prejudice, Improper Registration Plate; Dismissed w/o prejudice, Failure Of Non-Owner Operator To Maintain Req Insurance, 1st; Amended to Failure To Produce Insurance Card, Guilty Plea, $25, No Motorcycle Operators License; Amended to License Not In Possession, Guilty Plea, $25 + court costs, Failure To Comply w/Helmet Law >21 years; Dismissed w/o prejudice, Improper Lane Usage/Vehicles Keep To Right Except To Pass; Dismissed w/o prejudice
Sizemore, Kendall Ross; Promoting Contraband-1st Degree; Poss Controlled Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine); Poss Cont Sub, 2nd Degree, Drug Unspecified; Controlled Substance Prescription Not In Orig Container, 1st; Continued to 5/16/2022 @9:30AM
Sizemore, Kendell Ross; Public Intoxication Controlled Subs (Excludes Alc); Poss Cont Sub, 2nd Degree- Drug Unspecified; No/Expired Registration Plates; Failure Of Owner To Maintain Required Insurance/Security, 1st; Continued to 5/16/2022 @9:30AM
Smith, Anita Faye; Speeding 22MPH Over Limit; Poss Cont Sub, 3rd Degree- Drug Unspecified; Controlled Substance Prescription Not In Orig Container, 1st; Oper MV U/Influ Of Subst-1st; Set jury trial 6/25/2022 @9:30AM
Smith, Lester; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Dismissed w/o prejudice, No/Expired Registration Plates; Dismissed w/o prejudice, Improper Display Of Registration Plates; Dismissed w/o prejudice, Failure Of Owner To Maintain Req Insurance/Security, 2nd Or >; Dismissed w/o prejudice
Truett, Eugene; Burglary, 1st Degree; Wanton Endangerment-1st Degree; Criminal Mischief- 1st Degree; Bonded back 5/16
Weaver, William C; Continued 5/16/2022 @9:30AM, send court notice
Weaver, William C; Flagrant Non Support; Continued to 5/16/2022 @9:30AM, send court notice
