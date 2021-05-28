District Court News of 05/17/2021 with Hon. Allen B. Roberts
Bocska, Tibor; Public Intoxication Controlled Subs (Excludes Alc); Not Guilty Plea, Appoint DPA, Pre-Trial Conference 5/24/2021 @9:30AM
Nagel, Joshua Wayne; Wanton Endangerment=1st Degree; Counts 1=3 Not Guilty Plea, Wanton Endangerment- 1stDegree; Criminal Mischief-1st Degree; Appoint DPA, Preliminary Hearing June 14, 2021
Tillery, Dakota G; Poss Of Marijuana; Poss Controlled Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine); Continued 5/24/2021 @9:30AM
Wilson, Noelle Grace; Oper Mv U/Influ Alc/Subs=1st; Not Guilty Plea, Appoint DPA
Abner, Brittany; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Issue WOA, $200 cash bond
Allen, Danielle; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; Amended to 5MPH Over (Limited Access), Guilty Plea, $10 fine + court costs, Failure To Produce Insurance Card; Dismissed w/o prejudice w/warning, Driving Too Fast For Traffic Controller; Dismissed w/o prejudice w/warning
Bishop, Johnny Cam; Failure Of Non-Owner Operator To Maintain Req Insurance, 1st; Dismissed w/o prejudice w/proof, Failure To Register Transfer Of Motor Vehicle; Counts 2-5 Dismissed w/o prejudice w/warning, No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; No/Expired Registration Plates; Improper Display Of Registration Plates
Burkeart, Dwayne; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; Dismissed w/o prejudice, License Plate Not Legible; Dismissed w/o prejudice, Failure Of Owner To Maintain Req Insurance/Security, 1st; Amended to Failure To Produce Insurance Card, Guilty Plea, 20 days jail, Giving Officer False Identifying Information; Guilty Plea, 20 days jail, Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Amend to License Not In Possession, Guilty Plea, 20 days jail
Casteel, Larry D; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; Failure to Appear, Send FTA to dept
Collett, Brian Scott; Receiving Stolen Property U/$500; Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor (2 counts), Continued to 12/13/2021 9:30AM
Cunningham, Asia; order signed revoking conditional discharge
Cunningham, Asia Nicole; order signed revoking conditional discharge
Dixon, John Wayne; Improper Registration Plate; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; No/Expired Registration Plates; Failure Of Non-Owner Operator To Maintain Req Insurance, 1st; Failure To Register Transfer Of Motor Vehicle; No Rear View Mirror; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; Appoint DPA, Continued to 8/23/2021 @9:30AM
Dixon, John Wayne; Speeding 16MPH Over Limit; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; No/Expired Registration Plates; Improper Display Of Registration Plates; Failure Of Non-Owner Operator To Maintain Req Insurance, 1st; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; Continued to 8/23/2021
Dixon, John Wayne; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Continued to 8/23/2021 @9:30AM
Dodson, John Allen; TICS, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (<2GMS Methamphetamine); Issue WOA, $10,000 cash bond, failed to appear
Dodson, John Allen; Wanton Endangerment-2nd Degree; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; Failure Of Non-Owner Operator To Maintain Req Insurance, 1st; No/Expired Registration Plates; Tbut Or Disp All Others U/$500, Issue WOA, $1,000 cash bond
Gruss, Joseph; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; Failure To Produce Insurance Card; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; No/Expired Registration Plates; Improper Display Of Registration Plates; Send FTA to dept, failed to appear
Hacker, Kimberly M; Tbut Or Disp All Others U/$500; Guilty Plea, 18 days jail (credit 15), 2 years conditional discharge, Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor; Guilty Plea, 15 days jail (credit 15 days)
Hasty, Gene Gary; Public Intoxication Controlled Subs (Excludes Alc); Resisting Arrest; Issue WOA, $1,000 cash bond, he failed to appear
Hinkle, Emily R; Terroristic Threatening, 3rd Degree; Not Guilty Plea, Appoint DPA, Pre-Trial Conference 6/2/2021 @9:30AM
Hoskins, Angela Sue; Obstructed Vision And/Or Windshield; Counts 1-6 Dismissed w/o prejudice w/warning, No/Expired Registration Plates; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Failure Of Owner To Maintain Required Insurance/Security, 1st; Failure To Produce Insurance Card; Failure To Wear Seat Belts
Howard, James T; Continued to July, 12 2021 @9:30AM
Hubbard, Joe; Oper MV U/Influ Of Subst-1st; Poss Controlled Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine); Poss A Cont Sub; Continued to 6/14/2021 @9:30AM
Huff, Danielle; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; Dismissed w/o prejudice w/warning
Lainhart, Sonya; Promoting Contraband-1st Degree; Poss Controlled Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine); Poss Cont Sub, 2nd Degree- Drug Unspecified; Controlled Substance Prescription Not In Orig Container, 1st; Drug Paraphernalia- Buy/Possess; Pretrial diversion order to be entered
Lainhart, Sonya; TICS, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (2GMS Methamphetamine); pretrial diversion order to be entered
Lainhart, Sonya; Public Intoxication Controlled Subs (Excludes Alc); Guilty Plea, 10 days jail (credit 10 days)
Lainhart, Sonya Lynn; Oper MV U/Influ Cont Sub-1st; Guilty Plea, 26 jail (credit 26 days, $475 service fee + court costs, order to attend and complete DUI school, license suspension to be handled administratively, Poss Controlled sub, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine); Poss Cont Sub, 2nd Degree- Drug Unspecified; Violation Of Court Order; Pre-Trial diversion order to be entered on counts 2, 3, &4
Lewis, Elijah Lee Seth; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Counts 1-3 Dismissed w/o prejudice, No/Expired Registration Plates; Failure To Produce Insurance Card
Marshall, Cassandra; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; Dismissed w/o prejudice w/warning
Melton, Austin Blake; Continued to 8/9/2021 @9:30AM
Neeley, Forrester Glen; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Dismissed w/o prejudice, Failure To Produce Insurance Card; Guilty Plea, $25 + court costs, Failure To Register Transfer Of Motor Vehicle; Dismissed w/o prejudice
Neeley, Sabrina; Continued to 8/9/2021 @9:30AM
Neeley, Forrester; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; Dismissed w/o prejudice w/warning, Improper Registration Plate; Dismissed w/o prejudice w/warning, No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Dismissed w/o prejudice w/warning, Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Dismissed w/o prejudice w/proof, License To Be In Possession; Dismissed w/o prejudice w/proof
Patelm Samirkumar J; Selling Alcoholic Beverages To Minors-1st Offense; Continued to 6/14/2021 @9:30AM
Peters, James Adam; Speeding 25MPH Over Limit; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; Continued to 6/2/2021 @9:30AM
Rose, Vester Lee; Failure Of Owner To Maintain Required Insurance/Security, 1st; Not Guilty Plea, Pre-Trial Conference 12/13/2021 @9:30AM, send court notice, No Operators/Moped License; Not guilty Plea
Smith, Anita Faye; Speeding 22MPH Over Limit; Poss Cont Sub, 3rd Degree- Drug Unspecified; Controlled Substance Prescription Not In Orig Container, 1st; Operate MV U/Influ Of Subst-1st; Continued Pre-Trial conference 6/14/2021 @9:30AM
Tackett, Tara; Forgery, 1st Degree; Amended to Commit Forgery, 1st Degree, Guilty Plea, 365 days jail (credit 82 days), conditional discharge 2 years, Tbut Or Disp All Others U/$500; Dismissed w/o prejudice, Failure To Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor; Dismissed w/o prejudice
Taylor, Johnny; No/Expired Registration Plates; Dismissed w/o prejudice, No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Dismissed w/o prejudice, Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Dismissed w/o prejudice
Turner, Charles; Taken under submission 5/3/12, review contempt
