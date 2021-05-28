JC Sun Court Report

District Court News of 05/17/2021 with Hon. Allen B. Roberts

Bocska, Tibor; Public Intoxication Controlled Subs (Excludes Alc); Not Guilty Plea, Appoint DPA, Pre-Trial Conference 5/24/2021 @9:30AM

Nagel, Joshua Wayne; Wanton Endangerment=1st Degree; Counts 1=3 Not Guilty Plea, Wanton Endangerment- 1stDegree; Criminal Mischief-1st Degree; Appoint DPA, Preliminary Hearing June 14, 2021

Tillery, Dakota G; Poss Of Marijuana; Poss Controlled Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine); Continued 5/24/2021 @9:30AM

Wilson, Noelle Grace; Oper Mv U/Influ Alc/Subs=1st; Not Guilty Plea, Appoint DPA

Abner, Brittany; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Issue WOA, $200 cash bond

Allen, Danielle; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; Amended to 5MPH Over (Limited Access), Guilty Plea, $10 fine + court costs, Failure To Produce Insurance Card; Dismissed w/o prejudice w/warning, Driving Too Fast For Traffic Controller; Dismissed w/o prejudice w/warning

Bishop, Johnny Cam; Failure Of Non-Owner Operator To Maintain Req Insurance, 1st; Dismissed w/o prejudice w/proof, Failure To Register Transfer Of Motor Vehicle; Counts 2-5 Dismissed w/o prejudice w/warning, No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; No/Expired Registration Plates; Improper Display Of Registration Plates

Burkeart, Dwayne; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; Dismissed w/o prejudice, License Plate Not Legible; Dismissed w/o prejudice, Failure Of Owner To Maintain Req Insurance/Security, 1st; Amended to Failure To Produce Insurance Card, Guilty Plea, 20 days jail, Giving Officer False Identifying Information; Guilty Plea, 20 days jail, Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Amend to License Not In Possession, Guilty Plea, 20 days jail

Casteel, Larry D; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; Failure to Appear, Send FTA to dept

Collett, Brian Scott; Receiving Stolen Property U/$500; Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor (2 counts), Continued to 12/13/2021 9:30AM

Cunningham, Asia; order signed revoking conditional discharge

Cunningham, Asia Nicole; order signed revoking conditional discharge

Dixon, John Wayne; Improper Registration Plate; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; No/Expired Registration Plates; Failure Of Non-Owner Operator To Maintain Req Insurance, 1st; Failure To Register Transfer Of Motor Vehicle; No Rear View Mirror; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; Appoint DPA, Continued to 8/23/2021 @9:30AM

Dixon, John Wayne; Speeding 16MPH Over Limit; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; No/Expired Registration Plates; Improper Display Of Registration Plates; Failure Of Non-Owner Operator To Maintain Req Insurance, 1st; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; Continued to 8/23/2021

Dixon, John Wayne; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Continued to 8/23/2021 @9:30AM

Dodson, John Allen; TICS, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (<2GMS Methamphetamine); Issue WOA, $10,000 cash bond, failed to appear

Dodson, John Allen; Wanton Endangerment-2nd Degree; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; Failure Of Non-Owner Operator To Maintain Req Insurance, 1st; No/Expired Registration Plates; Tbut Or Disp All Others U/$500, Issue WOA, $1,000 cash bond

Gruss, Joseph; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; Failure To Produce Insurance Card; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; No/Expired Registration Plates; Improper Display Of Registration Plates; Send FTA to dept, failed to appear

Hacker, Kimberly M; Tbut Or Disp All Others U/$500; Guilty Plea, 18 days jail (credit 15), 2 years conditional discharge, Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor; Guilty Plea, 15 days jail (credit 15 days)

Hasty, Gene Gary; Public Intoxication Controlled Subs (Excludes Alc); Resisting Arrest; Issue WOA, $1,000 cash bond, he failed to appear

Hinkle, Emily R; Terroristic Threatening, 3rd Degree; Not Guilty Plea, Appoint DPA, Pre-Trial Conference 6/2/2021 @9:30AM

Hoskins, Angela Sue; Obstructed Vision And/Or Windshield; Counts 1-6 Dismissed w/o prejudice w/warning, No/Expired Registration Plates; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Failure Of Owner To Maintain Required Insurance/Security, 1st; Failure To Produce Insurance Card; Failure To Wear Seat Belts

Howard, James T; Continued to July, 12 2021 @9:30AM

Hubbard, Joe; Oper MV U/Influ Of Subst-1st; Poss Controlled Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine); Poss A Cont Sub; Continued to 6/14/2021 @9:30AM

Huff, Danielle; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; Dismissed w/o prejudice w/warning

Lainhart, Sonya; Promoting Contraband-1st Degree; Poss Controlled Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine); Poss Cont Sub, 2nd Degree- Drug Unspecified; Controlled Substance Prescription Not In Orig Container, 1st; Drug Paraphernalia- Buy/Possess; Pretrial diversion order to be entered

Lainhart, Sonya; TICS, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (2GMS Methamphetamine); pretrial diversion order to be entered

Lainhart, Sonya; Public Intoxication Controlled Subs (Excludes Alc); Guilty Plea, 10 days jail (credit 10 days)

Lainhart, Sonya Lynn; Oper MV U/Influ Cont Sub-1st; Guilty Plea, 26 jail (credit 26 days, $475 service fee + court costs, order to attend and complete DUI school, license suspension to be handled administratively, Poss Controlled sub, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine); Poss Cont Sub, 2nd Degree- Drug Unspecified; Violation Of Court Order; Pre-Trial diversion order to be entered on counts 2, 3, &4

Lewis, Elijah Lee Seth; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Counts 1-3 Dismissed w/o prejudice, No/Expired Registration Plates; Failure To Produce Insurance Card

Marshall, Cassandra; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; Dismissed w/o prejudice w/warning

Melton, Austin Blake; Continued to 8/9/2021 @9:30AM

Neeley, Forrester Glen; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Dismissed w/o prejudice, Failure To Produce Insurance Card; Guilty Plea, $25 + court costs, Failure To Register Transfer Of Motor Vehicle; Dismissed w/o prejudice

Neeley, Sabrina; Continued to 8/9/2021 @9:30AM

Neeley, Forrester; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; Dismissed w/o prejudice w/warning, Improper Registration Plate; Dismissed w/o prejudice w/warning, No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Dismissed w/o prejudice w/warning, Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Dismissed w/o prejudice w/proof, License To Be In Possession; Dismissed w/o prejudice w/proof

Patelm Samirkumar J; Selling Alcoholic Beverages To Minors-1st Offense; Continued to 6/14/2021 @9:30AM

Peters, James Adam; Speeding 25MPH Over Limit; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; Continued to 6/2/2021 @9:30AM

Rose, Vester Lee; Failure Of Owner To Maintain Required Insurance/Security, 1st; Not Guilty Plea, Pre-Trial Conference 12/13/2021 @9:30AM, send court notice, No Operators/Moped License; Not guilty Plea

Smith, Anita Faye; Speeding 22MPH Over Limit; Poss Cont Sub, 3rd Degree- Drug Unspecified; Controlled Substance Prescription Not In Orig Container, 1st; Operate MV U/Influ Of Subst-1st; Continued Pre-Trial conference 6/14/2021 @9:30AM

Tackett, Tara; Forgery, 1st Degree; Amended to Commit Forgery, 1st Degree, Guilty Plea, 365 days jail (credit 82 days), conditional discharge 2 years, Tbut Or Disp All Others U/$500; Dismissed w/o prejudice, Failure To Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor; Dismissed w/o prejudice

Taylor, Johnny; No/Expired Registration Plates; Dismissed w/o prejudice, No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Dismissed w/o prejudice, Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Dismissed w/o prejudice

Turner, Charles; Taken under submission 5/3/12, review contempt

Help us serve you better!

Your newspaper is brought to you by professionals that live in and contribute to this community! Please continue to support reliable, local journalism by subscribing to your newspaper. Click the button below, or call your newspaper office today!

Tags

Recommended for you