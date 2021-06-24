District Court News of 06/14/2021 with Hon. Allen. B. Roberts
Clark, Kevin D; Tbut All Others $500 Or More But U/$10,000; Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor; Preliminary Hearing 6/28/2021 @9:30AM
Abner, Lloyd Steven; Review of substance abuse treatment/maintain job per CD agreement
Bowling, Paul; Alcohol Intoxication In A Public Place-1st & 2nd Offense; Guilty Plea, $25 + court costs, 8/9/2021 @9:30AM
Bryant, Morgan; Alcohol Intoxication In A Public Place-1st & 2nd Offense; Guilty Plea, $25 fine + court costs
Cameron, Devan Wayne; Sodomy, 1st Degree; Rape, 1st Degree- Incapable Of Consent/Physically Helpless; Preliminary hearing held, probable cause found on count #1 and count #2, hand case over to the grand jury & recognize def to appear in circuit court on August 3td, 2021 @9:30AM
Caudill, Ryan; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Counts 1-3 Dismissed w/o prejudice, No/Expired Registration Plates; Failure To Produce Insurance Card
Collins, Lenora Kelly; Non Payment Of Court Costs, Fees Or Fines; Continued to 8/9/2021 @9:30AM, send court notice
Gregory, Michael Aaron; Convicted Felon In Possession Of A Handgun; Preliminary Hearing held, probable cause found on count #1, hand case over to grand jury and recognize def to appear in Jackson circuit court on august 3rd@11AM to answer indictment, count #2 dismissed w/o prejudice, no probable cause
Harrison, Matthew Garry; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; Dismissed w/o prejudice w/warning, Failure To Use Child Restraint Device In Vehicle; Dismissed w/o prejudice w/warning, Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Dismissed w/o prejudice w/proof, Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor
Harvey, Gentry; Speeding 26MPH Over/Greater; Amended to Speeding 15MPH Over, Guilty Plea, $30 fine + court costs, Reckless Driving; Counts 2-6 Dismissed w/o prejudice, No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; No/Expired Registration Plates; Failure To Produce Insurance Card; License To Be In Possession
Hensley, Walda Lee; Did not appear
Hubbard, Joe; Oper Mtr Veh U/Influ Subst; Poss Controlled Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine); Poss A Cont Sub; Def waives preliminary hearing and stipulates to probable cause as to count 2, hand case over to grand jury, recognize def to appear in circuit court on 8/3/2021 @11AM to answer indictment, send counts 1 & 3 w/felony
Isaacs, Jeffery Lynn; Failure To Or Improper Signal; No/Expired Registration Plates; Failure Of Non Owner Operator To Maintain Required Insurance, 1st; Poss Controlled Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine); Continued June 28, 2021
Jones, Jonathon; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Counts 1-5 Dismissed w/o prejudice, No/Expired Registration Plates; Failure To Produce Insurance Card; Failure To Register Transfer Of Motor Vehicle; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; send court notice
Kidwell, Stephen S; Flagrant Non Support; Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor; Continued 8/23/2021 @9:30AM
Krystofik, Kimberly L; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Dismissed w/o prejudice w/proof, Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor; Dismissed w/o prejudice w/proof
Madden, Austin Michael; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Amend to License Not In Possession, Guilty Plea, $20 + court costs
Matthis, Edward; Improper Registration Plate; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Failure Of Owner To Maintain Required Insurance/Security, 1st; $300 cash bond, issue WOA, def did not appear
Nagel, Joshua Wayne; Wanton Endangerment-1st Degree ( 2 counts); Criminal Mischief, 1st Degree; Continued to July 12, 2021 @9:30AM
Nichols, Cassie; Failure to Produce Insurance Card; Dismissed w/o prejudice w/proof
Patel, Samirkumar J; Selling Alcoholic Beverages To Minors-1st Offense; Pre-Trial Conference 8/23/2021 @9:30AM
Peel, Lynsey; License To Be In Possession; Dismissed w/o prejudice, Failure To Produce Insurance Card; Dismissed w/o prejudice
Shelton, Steven Gregory; Set for review 9/20/21 @9:30AM
Shupert, Alishia Monetta; Public Intoxication Controlled Subs (Excludes Alc); Illegal Possession Of Legend Drug; Controlled Substance Prescription Not In Orig Container, 1st; Drug Paraphernalia- Buy/Possess; Continued to 6/29/2021 @9:30AM
Shupert, Alishia Monetta; Drug Paraphernalia- Buy/Possess; Continued to 6/28/2021 @9:30AM
Smith, Anita Faye; Speeding 22MPH Over Limit; Poss Cont Sub, 3rd Degree- Drug Unspecified; Controlled Substance Prescription Not In Orig Container, 1st; Oper MV U/Influ Of Subst-1st; Continued to 7/12/2021 @9:30AM
Smith, Willie; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Improper/No Windshield; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; No/Expired Registration Plates; send court notice, continued to 6/28/2021
Thomas, Jessica; Poss Controlled Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine); Not Guilty Plea, Appoint DPA, Pre-liminary Hearing 6/28/2021 @9:30AM, Appoint DPA
Tudor, Ricky G; Failure To Or Improper Signal; Counts 1-3 Dismissed w/o prejudice, No Rear View Mirror; Failure To Wear Seat Belts
Vanwinkle, Scotty; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; No/Expired Registration Plates; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Continued to 8/9/2021 @9:30AM
Vanwinkle, Scotty Allen; Poss A Cont Sub; Guilty Plea, 2 days jail (credit 2 days), Poss Of Marijuana; Dismissed w/o prejudice, Drug Paraphernalia- Buy/Possess; Dismissed w/o prejudice
Ward, Taylor; No Tail Lamps; Counts 1-5 Dismised w/o prejudice, Rear License Not Illuminated; Improper Equipment; Failure To Produce Insurance Card; w/proof, Failure Of Owner To Maintain Required Insurance/Security, 1st; proof
Weaver, William C; Continued to 6/28/21, send court notice
Weaver, William C; Flagrant Non Support; Continued to 6/28/2021 @9:30AM, send court notice
Williams, Tina; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; Continued to July, 26 2021 @9:30AM, Failure Of Owner To Maintain Req Insurance/Security, 1st; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; No/Expired Registration Plates
Witt, Randall; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; No/Expired Registration Plates; Failure Of Owner To Maintain Required Insurance/Security, 1st; Failure To Register Transfer Of Motor Vehicle; Improper Registration Plate; Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor
