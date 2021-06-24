JC Sun Court Report

District Court News of 06/14/2021 with Hon. Allen. B. Roberts

Clark, Kevin D; Tbut All Others $500 Or More But U/$10,000; Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor; Preliminary Hearing 6/28/2021 @9:30AM

Abner, Lloyd Steven; Review of substance abuse treatment/maintain job per CD agreement

Bowling, Paul; Alcohol Intoxication In A Public Place-1st & 2nd Offense; Guilty Plea, $25 + court costs, 8/9/2021 @9:30AM

Bryant, Morgan; Alcohol Intoxication In A Public Place-1st & 2nd Offense; Guilty Plea, $25 fine + court costs

Cameron, Devan Wayne; Sodomy, 1st Degree; Rape, 1st Degree- Incapable Of Consent/Physically Helpless; Preliminary hearing held, probable cause found on count #1 and count #2, hand case over to the grand jury & recognize def to appear in circuit court on August 3td, 2021 @9:30AM

Caudill, Ryan; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Counts 1-3 Dismissed w/o prejudice, No/Expired Registration Plates; Failure To Produce Insurance Card

Collins, Lenora Kelly; Non Payment Of Court Costs, Fees Or Fines; Continued to 8/9/2021 @9:30AM, send court notice

Gregory, Michael Aaron; Convicted Felon In Possession Of A Handgun; Preliminary Hearing held, probable cause found on count #1, hand case over to grand jury and recognize def to appear in Jackson circuit court on august 3rd@11AM to answer indictment, count #2 dismissed w/o prejudice, no probable cause

Harrison, Matthew Garry; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; Dismissed w/o prejudice w/warning, Failure To Use Child Restraint Device In Vehicle; Dismissed w/o prejudice w/warning, Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Dismissed w/o prejudice w/proof, Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor

Harvey, Gentry; Speeding 26MPH Over/Greater; Amended to Speeding 15MPH Over, Guilty Plea, $30 fine + court costs, Reckless Driving; Counts 2-6 Dismissed w/o prejudice, No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; No/Expired Registration Plates; Failure To Produce Insurance Card; License To Be In Possession

Hensley, Walda Lee; Did not appear

Hubbard, Joe; Oper Mtr Veh U/Influ Subst; Poss Controlled Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine); Poss A Cont Sub; Def waives preliminary hearing and stipulates to probable cause as to count 2, hand case over to grand jury, recognize def to appear in circuit court on 8/3/2021 @11AM to answer indictment, send counts 1 & 3 w/felony

Isaacs, Jeffery Lynn; Failure To Or Improper Signal; No/Expired Registration Plates; Failure Of Non Owner Operator To Maintain Required Insurance, 1st; Poss Controlled Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine); Continued June 28, 2021

Jones, Jonathon; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Counts 1-5 Dismissed w/o prejudice, No/Expired Registration Plates; Failure To Produce Insurance Card; Failure To Register Transfer Of Motor Vehicle; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; send court notice

Kidwell, Stephen S; Flagrant Non Support; Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor; Continued 8/23/2021 @9:30AM

Krystofik, Kimberly L; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Dismissed w/o prejudice w/proof, Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor; Dismissed w/o prejudice w/proof

Madden, Austin Michael; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Amend to License Not In Possession, Guilty Plea, $20 + court costs

Matthis, Edward; Improper Registration Plate; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Failure Of Owner To Maintain Required Insurance/Security, 1st; $300 cash bond, issue WOA, def did not appear

Nagel, Joshua Wayne; Wanton Endangerment-1st Degree ( 2 counts); Criminal Mischief, 1st Degree; Continued to July 12, 2021 @9:30AM

Nichols, Cassie; Failure to Produce Insurance Card; Dismissed w/o prejudice w/proof

Patel, Samirkumar J; Selling Alcoholic Beverages To Minors-1st Offense; Pre-Trial Conference 8/23/2021 @9:30AM

Peel, Lynsey; License To Be In Possession; Dismissed w/o prejudice, Failure To Produce Insurance Card; Dismissed w/o prejudice

Shelton, Steven Gregory; Set for review 9/20/21 @9:30AM

Shupert, Alishia Monetta; Public Intoxication Controlled Subs (Excludes Alc); Illegal Possession Of Legend Drug; Controlled Substance Prescription Not In Orig Container, 1st; Drug Paraphernalia- Buy/Possess; Continued to 6/29/2021 @9:30AM

Shupert, Alishia Monetta; Drug Paraphernalia- Buy/Possess; Continued to 6/28/2021 @9:30AM

Smith, Anita Faye; Speeding 22MPH Over Limit; Poss Cont Sub, 3rd Degree- Drug Unspecified; Controlled Substance Prescription Not In Orig Container, 1st; Oper MV U/Influ Of Subst-1st; Continued to 7/12/2021 @9:30AM

Smith, Willie; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Improper/No Windshield; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; No/Expired Registration Plates; send court notice, continued to 6/28/2021

Thomas, Jessica; Poss Controlled Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine); Not Guilty Plea, Appoint DPA, Pre-liminary Hearing 6/28/2021 @9:30AM, Appoint DPA

Tudor, Ricky G; Failure To Or Improper Signal; Counts 1-3 Dismissed w/o prejudice, No Rear View Mirror; Failure To Wear Seat Belts

Vanwinkle, Scotty; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; No/Expired Registration Plates; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Continued to 8/9/2021 @9:30AM

Vanwinkle, Scotty Allen; Poss A Cont Sub; Guilty Plea, 2 days jail (credit 2 days), Poss Of Marijuana; Dismissed w/o prejudice, Drug Paraphernalia- Buy/Possess; Dismissed w/o prejudice

Ward, Taylor; No Tail Lamps; Counts 1-5 Dismised w/o prejudice, Rear License Not Illuminated; Improper Equipment; Failure To Produce Insurance Card; w/proof, Failure Of Owner To Maintain Required Insurance/Security, 1st; proof

Weaver, William C; Continued to 6/28/21, send court notice

Weaver, William C; Flagrant Non Support; Continued to 6/28/2021 @9:30AM, send court notice

Williams, Tina; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; Continued to July, 26 2021 @9:30AM, Failure Of Owner To Maintain Req Insurance/Security, 1st; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; No/Expired Registration Plates

Witt, Randall; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; No/Expired Registration Plates; Failure Of Owner To Maintain Required Insurance/Security, 1st; Failure To Register Transfer Of Motor Vehicle; Improper Registration Plate; Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor

Help us serve you better!

Your newspaper is brought to you by professionals that live in and contribute to this community! Please continue to support reliable, local journalism by subscribing to your newspaper. Click the button below, or call your newspaper office today!

Tags

Recommended for you