District Court News Of 08/16/2021 with Hon. Henria Bailey-Lewis
Gabbard, Kesha; Assault, 4th Degree Dating Violence (Minor Injury); bonded out
McQueen, Cody Wayne; Public Intoxication Controlled Subs (Excludes Alc); Not Guilty Plea, court finds def qualifies and appoints DPA, Pre-Trial Conference 8/30/2021
Allen, Billy; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; Failure To Produce Insurance Card; Improper Equipment; Continued to 11/8/21
Baker, Brian E; Driving DUI Suspended License- 1st Offense; OP MV U/Influ Of Alc/Drugs, 1st Offense; Violation Of Kentucky E.P.O./D.V.O.; Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor; Continued to 11/22/2021
Baker, Brian E; Continued to 11/22/2021
Bowles, Aaron Michael; Failure Of Owner To Maintain Req Insurance/Security, 1st; Dismissed w/o prejudice w/proof shown, No/Expired Registration Plates; counts 2-5 Dismissed w/o prejudice, Failure To Register Transfer Of Motor Vehicle; Rear License Not Illuminated; Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor
Bowles, Aaron Michael; Failure Of Owner To Maintain Req Insurance/Security, 1st; Dismissed w/o prejudice w/proof shown, No/Expired Registration Plates; Counts 2=3 Guilty, set to 4 days jail (credit 4 days), Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor
Collins, Matthew; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; Counts 1-2 Dismissed w/o prejudice, Improper Passing
Fox, Chaderick; Continued to 11/8/2021, Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; Continued to 11/8/2021
Gray, Jeff S; Court finds insufficient effort to pay, set to 3 days jail (credit 3 days)
Henson, Frankie J; Improper Display Of Registration Plates; Counts 1-5 Dismissed w/o prejudice, Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Poss Of Marijuana; Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor (2 counts)
Hobbs, Timmothy David; Burglary, 3rd Degree; Criminal Mischief- 3rd Degree; Continued to 10/25/2021
Hobbs, Timothy David; Criminal Mischief-2nd Degree; Pre-Trial Conference 10/25/2021
Jones, Jonathon; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Counts 1-2 Dismissed w/o prejudice, Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor
Lunsford, Lindsey; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Counts 1-5 Dismissed w/o prejudice w/proof shown, No/Expired Registration Plates; Failure To Produce Insurance Card; No Brake Lights (Passenger Vehicles); Improper Equipment
Messer, Carrie; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; No/Expired Registration Plates; Continued to 11/8/2021
Rogers, Tonya; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; Operating Vehicle W/Expired Operators License; Counts 1-2 Dismissed w/o prejudice
Saylor, Jacob; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; Dismissed w/o prejudice
Smith, James M; Tbut All Others U$500 Or More But U/$10,000; Continued to 8/30/2021
Strong, Jessica Lynn; Public Intoxication Controlled Subs (Excludes Alc); Continued to 8/23/2021
Venable, Brennon’s; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; No/Expired Other State Registration Receipt Or Pla; Continued to 8/30/2021
