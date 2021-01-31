Gilbert, Michael Shane; Criminal Trespass-1st Degree; Guilty Plea, 60 days, Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor; Guilty Plea, 60 days
Rose, Kristina; Criminal Trespass- 2nd Degree; Guilty Plea, 45 days jail (credit 2 days)
Abner, Lloyd Steven; Review On Substance Abuse Treatment Program/Obtain job per CD agreement, Continued 3/22/2021 @9:30AM, send court notice
Barnard, Kelsey; Drug Paraphernalia- Buy/Possess; Counts 1-2 Not Guilty Plea, Poss Controlled Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine); Appoint DPA, Preliminary Hearing 3/8/2021 @9:30AM
Bennett, Trevor L; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Issue WOA, $200 cash bond
Bishop, David Michael; Speeding 17MPH Over Limit; Amend to 10MPH (Limited Access), Guilty Plea, $20 fine + court costs
Bowles, Crystal Lynn; Oper MV U/Influ Of Alc/Subs, 1st; Guilty Plea, 17 days jail (credit 17 days), $475 service fee + court costs, order to attend and complete DUI schools
Carrier, Flora Hayes; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; Failure Of Non-Owner Operator To Maintain Req Insurance, 1st; Instructional Permit Violations; Send FTA to dept
Carrol, Ted; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; prepaid
Clemmons, Lonnie W; TICS, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (>2 GMS Methamphetamine); Poss A Cont Sub; Drug Paraphernalia- Buy/Possess; Preliminary Hearing held, probable cause found on count 1, hand case over to grand jury for consideration, recognize def to appear in circuit court on 4/6/2021 to answer indictment, send counts 2-3 w/felony
Cunningham, Asia; Burglary, 2nd Degree; Preliminary hearing held, no probable cause found, Pre-Trial Conference 2/8/2021 @9:30AM
Dixon, Jason J; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; Dismissed w/o prejudice w/warning, Failure Of Owner To Maintain Required Insurance/Security, 1st; Dismissed w/o prejudice w/proof, No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Dismissed w/o prejudice-proof, No/Expired Registration Plates; Dismissed w/o prejudice w/proof
Esver, Dawn Simpson; Failure Of Non-Owner Operator To Maintain Required Insurance, 1st; Dismissed w/o prejudice
Gabbard, Kendall L; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; Dismissed w/o prejudice w/warning
Gibson, Jeremy; Criminal Trespass- 1st Degree; Court Trial 3/8/2021 @9:30AM
Gilbert, Tonya Renee; Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle- 1st Offense; Receiving Stolen Property U/$10,000; Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor; Continued to 2/8/2021 @9:30Am
Gill, Roger D; Failure To Or Improper Signal; Counts 1-4 Not Guilty Plea, Poss Controlled Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine); Poss Cont Sub, 2nd Degree- Drug Unspecified; Controlled Substance Prescription Not In Orig Container, 1st; Appoint DPA, Preliminary Hearing 2/22/2021 @9:30AM
Gill, Zachary; Operate MV U/Influ Of Sub-1st; Amended to DUI, 1st Offense, Guilty Plea, $200 + $475 service fee + court costs, order attend and complete DUI school
Gilliam Whitney Ann; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Amended to License Not In Possession, Guilty Plea, $20 fine + court costs, 4/5/2021 @9:30AM
Harrison, Matthew Garry; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; Failure To Use Child Restraint Device In Vehicle; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor; Continued to 2/22/021 @9:30AM
Harrison, Samantha; Failure To Produce Insurance Card; Dismissed w/o prejudice w/proof filed
Harrison, Shelia K; Disorderly Conduct, 2nd Degree; Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor; Continued to 3/8/2021 @9:30AM
Hobbs, Ernie D; Traffic In Marijuana, Less Than 8 OZ-1st Offense; Not Guilty Plea, Pre-Trial Conference 3/8/2021 @9:30AM, Appoint DPA
Hollingsworth, Marcus; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; Failure Of Owner To Maintain Required Insurance/Security, 1st; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; No/Expired Registration Plates; Send FTA to dept, failed to appear
Horn, Larry Bradley; Resisting Arrest; Guilty Plea, 180 days jail (credit 6 days), conditional discharge 2 years, Criminal Mischief-2nd Degree; Dismissed w/o prejudice, Alcohol Intoxication In A Public Place-1st & 2nd Offense; Guilty Plea, 6 days jail (credit 6 days), Disorderly Conduct, 2nd Degree; Guilty Plea, 6 dyas jail (credit 6 days)
Hurst, Derrick; Terroristic Threatening, 3rd Degree; Harassment- No Physical Contact; Continued by agreement 2/8/2021 @9:30AM
Hymer, David; Oper MV U/Influ Subst-1st; Not Guilty Plea, Appoint DPA, Pre-Trial Conference 5/17/2021 @9:30AM
Johnson, Jimmy L; Reckless Driving; Guilty Plea, $20 fine, Failure Of Owner To Maintain Required Insurance/Security, 1st; Dismissed w/o proof; Poss A Cont Sub; Guilty Plea, $50 fine + court costs 4/5/2021
Jones, Regina; Burglary, 2nd Degree; Continued to 2/8/2021 @9:30AM
Kanatzer, Billy Ray; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; No/Expired Registration Plates; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Failure Of Owner To Maintain Required Insurance/Security, 1st; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Continued to 4/5/2021 @9:30AM
Leaf, Jennifer Marie; Falsely Reporting An Incident; Not Guilty Plea, Appoint DPA, Pre-Trial conference 2/22/2021 @9:30AM
Leppard, Joyce; Poss Controlled Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine); Oper MV U/Influ Of Cont Sub-1st; Failure To Produce Insurance Card; Improper Equipment; Continued to 2/8/2021 @9:30AM
Martinez, Melony G; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; prepaid
Mathis, Matthew D; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Dismissed w/o prejudice
Mays, Lana Nicole; Operating Vehicle With Expired Operators License; Guilty Plea, $20 fine, Failure Of Owner To Maintain Required Insurance/Security, 1st; Amend to failure To Produce Insurance Card, Guilty Plea, $20 + court costs
McQueen, Roger Lee; Assault 4th Degree Domestic Violence Minor Injury; Guilty Plea, 360 days jail (credit 6 days), conditional discharge 2 years, Intimidating A Participant In Legal Process; Amended to Criminal Attempt to Commit Intimidating Participant in Legal Process, Guilty Plea, 360 days jail (credit 6 days), conditional discharge 2 years
Montjoy, April Jacindia Nicole; Public Intoxication Controlled Subs (Excludes Alc); Not Guilty Plea, Appoint DPA, 3/8/2021 @9:30AM
Moore, Brittany Sue; Failure Of Owner To Maintain Required Insurance/Security, 1st; Dismissed w/o prejudice w/proof filed
Newton, Kimberly; Oper MV U/Influ Of Subst; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Disregarding Stop Sign; Failure To Produce Insurance Card; Pre-Trial Conference 3/22/2021 @9:30AM
Pierce, Ronnie; 1st Degree Possession Of CS/LSD, 1st Offense
Pierce, Ronnie; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Failure To Register Transfer Of Motor Vehicle; Failure to Owner To Maintain Required Insurance/Security, 1st; Poss Of Marijuana; TICS, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (>=2 GMS Methamphetamine); Drug Paraphernalia- Buy/Possess
Ratliff, Carisa Diana; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Dismissed w/o prejudice, Failure To Produce Insurance Card; Dismissed w/o prejudice, Failure To Notify Address Change To Dept Of Transp; Dismissed w/o prejudice
Rich, Brianna; Complicity Fleeing Or Evading Police, 1st Degree; Amended to Disorderly Conduct, 2nd Degree, Guilty Plea, 90 days jail, conditional discharge 2 years, Complicity Wanton Endangerment-1st Degree-Police Officer; Amended to Disorderly Conduct, 2nd Degree, Guilty Plea
Sizemore, Lisa; Failure to Wear Seat Belts; License To Be In Possession; Failure Of Owner To Maintain Required Insurance/Security, 1st; Oper Mv U/Influ Subst-1st; Controlled Substance Prescription Not In Orig Container, 1st; Continued to 2/8/2021 @9:30AM
Sizemore, Lisa; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; Oper Mv U/Influ Of Subst-1st ; Reckless Driving; Continued to 2/8/2021 @9:30AM
Spencer, Jordon Edward; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; Dismissed w/o prejudice w/warning, Failure Of Owner To Maintain Required Insurance/Security, 1st; Dismissed w/o prejudice w/proof, No/Expired Registration Plates; Dismissed w/o prejudice w/proof, No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Dismissed w/o prejudice w/proof, Improper Registration Plate; Dismissed w/o prejudice w/proof
Spurlock, Peggy Sue; Assault 4th Degree Domestic Violence Minor Injury; Continued to 2/8/2021, send court notice
Swanson, Norma; Burglary, 2nd Degree; Continued to 2/8/2021 @9:30AM
Terry, Preston Scott; Failure Of Owner To Maintain Required Insurance/Security, 1st; No/Expired Registration Plates; Leaving Scene Of Accident/Failure To Render Aid Or Assistance; Continued to 2/8/2022 @9:30AM
Turner, Jeffrey Martin; Poss Controlled Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine); Preliminary hearing held, probable cause found on count 1, hand case over to grand jury for consideration and recognize def to appear in circuit court on 4/6/2021 @11AM to answer indictment
Turner, Jeffrey Martin; Promoting Contraband-1st Degree; Preliminary hearing held, probable cause found as to count 1, hand case over to grand jury for consideration, recognize def to appear in circuit court on 4/6/2021 @11AM to answer indictment
Vickers, Anthony E; Failure to Wear Seat Belts; OP Mv U/Influ Of Alc/Drugs, 1st Offense; Continued to 2/22/2021 @9:30AM
