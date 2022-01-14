District Court News of 1/3/22 with Hon. Henria Bailey-Lewis
Berry, Johnny J; Assault 4th Degree Domestic Violence Minor Injury; Not Guilty Plea, Court finds def qualifies and appoints DPA, Pre-Trial Conference 1/20/2022, Bond $2,500 surety
Carpenter, Heather Renea; Public Intoxication Controlled Subs (Excludes Alc); Not Guilty Plea, Court finds def qualifies and appoints DPA, Pre-Trial Conference 1/10/2022
Lovins, Janna; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; Counts 1-3 Dismissed w/o prejudice, No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; No/Expired Registration Plates; FTA issued in error, Order recall FTA
Weaver, William Nathaniel; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; No/Expired Registration Plates; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Failure Of Owner To Maintain Req Insurance/Security, 1st; Failure To Produce Insurance Card; No Operators/Moped License; License To Be In Possession; Obstructed Vision And/Or Windshield; Failure To Register Transfer Of Motor Vehicle; Failure To Appear, Citation Fo5r Misdemeanor; Not Guilty Plea, Pre-Trial Conference 1/20/20
Allen, Dustin M; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; FTA
Baker, Ira; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; License To Be In Possession; FTA
Belew, Jacob; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; Dismissed w/o prejudice, License To Be In Possessions; Dismissed w/o prejudice
Berry, Johnnie; License To Be In Possession; All Terrain Vehicles Violations; Not Guilty Plea, Pre-Trial Conference 1/20/2022
Berry, Sabrina; Poss Of Marijuana; FTA $100
Boswell, Jesse Ryan; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; Dismissed w/o prejudice
Bowles, Myra; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; Dismissed w/o prejudice
Chadwell, Monica; Speeding 5 MPH Over Limit; FTA
Collett, Brian Scott; Receiving Stolen Property U/$500; Guilty, set to 180 days in jail, conditional discharge 2 years, Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor; 2-3 Dismissed w/o prejudice + court costs, Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor; Court finds plea is ki&vol
Cox, Danielle Leann; Failure Of Owner To Maintain Required Insurance/Security,1st; Counts 1-2 Dismissed w/o prejudice w/proof shown, Failure To Produce Insurance Card
Creech, Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; Continued to 1/20/22
Dodson, Daniel Lee; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; FTA
Durham, Donald; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor; Not Guilty Plea, Pre-Trial Conference 3/28/22
Durham, Donald; Rear License Not Illuminated; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor; Not Guilty Plea, Pre-Trial Conference 3/28/22
Farra, Kyle W; Reckless Driving; Guilty, $25 + court costs, Improper Passing; Dismissed w/o prejudice, Failure To Register Transfer Of Motor Vehicle; 3+4+6 Dismissed w/o prejudice w/proof shown, Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators; Failure To Comply W/Helmet Law >21; Dismissed w/o prejudice, No Motorcycle Operators License
Finley, Shawn Michael; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; No/Expired Registration Plates; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; FTA
Gray, Jason Dewayne; No/Expired Registration Plates; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Failure Of Owner To Maintain Required Insurance/Security, 1st; Failure To Produce Insurance Card; Obstructed Vision And/Or Windshield; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; Failure To Notify Address Change To Dept Of Transp; FTA $250
Gray, Jason Dewayne; No Rear View Mirror; Failure To Register Transfer Of Motor Vehicle; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Plates; Failure Of Non-Owner Operator To Maintain Req Insurance, 1st; FTA $250
Gray, Rodney Henderson; No/Expired Registration Plates; Counts 1-6 Dismissed w/o prejudice, No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Improper Display Of Registration
Plates; Failure To Produce Insurance Card; Failure To Register Transfer Of Motor Vehicle; Failure To Notify Address Change To Dept Of Transp; Dismissed w/o prejudice
Hensley, James P; Tics, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (>=2 GMS Methamphetamine); Drug Paraphernalia- Buy/Possess
Hobbs, Barry; Continued to 1/20/22
House, Mary; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; Dismissed w/o prejudice
Isaac, Charles Kendall; Inadequate Silencer (Muffler); No/Expired Registration
Plates; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Improper Display Of Registration Plates; Rim Or Frame Obscuring Lettering or Decal On Plate; Failure Of Owner To Maintain Req Insurance/Security, 1st; Failure To Produce Insurance Card; FTA
Johnson, Audrey, Christy; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; FTA
Johnson, Edwin; 10MPH Over/Greater; Guilty, set to $20 + court costs, Careless Driving;
Dismissed w/o prejudice
Jones, Paige; Failure Of Non-Owner Operator To Maintain Req Insurance, 1st; Instructional Permit Violations; Continued to 3/14/22
Little, Joseph Todd; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; Dismissed w/o prejudice, No/Expired Registration Plates; Counts 2-6 Dismissed w/o prejudice w/proof shown, No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Failure Of Owner To Maintain Req
Insurance/Security, 1st; Failure To Produce Insurance Card; Improper Display Of Registration Plates; Inadequate Silencer (Muffler); Dismissed w/o prejudice
Lovett, Terry Wayne; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; FTA
Lunsford, William Thomas; Rear License Not Illuminated; No Tail Lamps; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; Oper Mv U/Influ -1st; Not Guilty Plea, Pre-Trial Conference 1/31/22
Martin, Mary Adams; No/Expired Registration Plates; Counts 1-2 Dismissed w/o prejudice w/proof shown, No/Expired Registration Receipt
Mays, Mark; Assault, 4th Degree Domestic Violence Minor Injury (2 counts); Pre-Trial 4/25/2022
Monst, Tyler; No/Expired Registration Plates; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Improper Display Of Registration Plates; Failure To Produce Insurance Card; Failure To Register Transfer Of Motor Vehicle; Failure To Notify Address Change
To Dept Of Transp; License To Be In Possession; FTA
Mullins, Justin Bradley; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit;
Dismissed w/o prejudice w/leave to reinstate for 2 years
Petty, Matthew JL; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; FTA
Roaden, Danielle; Public Intoxication Controlled Subs (Excludes Alc); Resisting Arrest; Pre-Trial Conference 1/31/20
Roaden, Danielle Morgan; Public Intoxication Controlled Subs (Excludes Alc); Resisting Arrest; Pre-Trial Conference 1/31/2022
Roaden, Danielle Morgan; Arson, 3rd Degree; Probable cause, case is bound over to grand jury, order def appear in circuit court on 3/1/22 @11AM
Roaden, Danielle Morgan; Poss Of Marijuana; Guilty, set to 9 days jail (credit 9 days), court finds plea is ki&vol
Sizemore, Amon; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; No/Expired Registration Plates; Failure To Produce Insurance Card; FTA
Sparks, Jessie; Receiving Stolen Property $1,000 < $10,000; Not Guilty Plea, Pre-Trial Hearing 1/20/2022
Spurlock, Sharon; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; Dismissed w/o prejudice
Vasich, Amanda Patrice; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; FTA
Willis, Sara Elizabeth; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; FTA
Wilson, Ricky Dale; Public Intoxication Controlled Subs (Excludes Alc); Continued to 1/20/22
Woody, Dustin; Fleeing Or Evading Police, 1st; Reckless Driving; Wanton Endangerment-1st Degree (2 counts);
