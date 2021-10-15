District Court News Of 10/11/2021 with Hon. Henria Bailey-Lewis
Smith, James M; Tbut All Others $500 Or More But U/$10,000; def waives days PH, Pre-Trial Hearing 11/8/21, order recall BW
Adkins, Dustin; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; License To Be In Possession; Failure Of Non-Owner Operator To Maintain Req Insurance, 1st; Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor; Court appoints DPA, Not Guilty Plea, Pre-Trial Conference 10/18/21, court appoints DPA
Adkins, Dustin Jake; Criminal Mischief, 1st Degree; Not Guilty Plea, Court finds def qualifies and appoints DPA, Pre-Trial Hearing 10/18/21
Albright, Virginia Beth; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; prepaid
Anderson, Chris; License To Be In Possession; Dismissed w/o prejudice
Banks, Gregory; Failure To Protect Insurance Card; Dismissed w/o prejudice w/proof
Barrett, Brandon; Oper MV U/Influ Of Subst- 1st; Guilty, set to 2 days jail (credit 2 days), DUI SP + court costs, ADE, license is suspended for 4-6 months, Poss Of Marijuana; Counts 2-3 Dismissed w/o prejudice, Failure To Notify Address Change To Dept Of Transp; Court finds plea is ki&vol
Bingham, Amy Michelle; Tbut Or Disp Shoplifting U/$500; Counts 1-3, Set 90 days w/jail (credit 6 days), conditional discharge 2 years, Public Intoxication Controlled Subs (Excludes Alc); Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor; Court finds def qualifies and appoints DPA, court finds plea is ki&vol
Bishop, Chandra Leigh; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; FTA
Bishop, Joseph; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; Counts 1-2 Dismissed w/o prejudice, License To Be In Possession
Brewer, Jeremy Lyell; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; Dismissed w/o prejudice w/leave to reinstate for 2 years
Browning, David Scott; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; Dismissed w/o prejudice w/leave to reinstate for 2 years
Burkhart, Dustin Kyle; Rear License Not Illuminated; No/Expired Registration Plates; Failure To Produce Insurance Card; FTA $200
Burton, Charles Henry; Drug Paraphernalia- Buy/Possess; Poss Controlled Sub, 1st Degree, Offense (Methamphetamine); Not Guilty Plea, court finds def qualifies and appoints DPA, Pre-Trial Hearing 11/8/2021
Burton, Georgia Lee; Drug Paraphernalia- Buy/Possess; Poss Controlled Sub, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine); Not Guilty Plea, court finds def qualifies and appoints DPA, Pre-Trial Hearing 11/8/2021, bond $500 unsecured
Chumbley, Randall Lee; Speeding 14MPHY Over Limit; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; FTA
Conley, Glenn Kelly; No/Expired Registration Plates; Counts 1-2 Dismissed w/o prejudice w/proof shown, No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt
Cooley, Dana Marie; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; FTA
Cox, Jacob A; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; Dismissed w/o prejudice w/leave to reinstate w/in 2 years
Douglas, Jerry; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; FTA
Durham, Donald; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; FTA $100
Elam, James; Driving On DUI Suspended License- 1st Offense; Oper MV U/Influ Of Cont Sub; Poss A Cont Sub; Not Guilty Plea, will hire attorney, Pre-Trial Hearing 10/18/21
Farra, Maggie A; Reckless Driving; Alcohol Intoxication In A Public Place-1st & 2nd, Not Guilty Plea, Court Trial 11/22/2021
Gabbard, David Allen; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; Dismissed w/o prejudice w/leave to reinstate for 2 years
Gabbard, Kesha; Assault, 4th Degree Dating Violence (Minor Injury); Continued to 11/8/2021
Godinez Muniz, Alfredo B; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; Counts 1-9 Dismissed w/o prejudice, No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; No/Expired Registration Plates; Improper Display Of Registration Plates; Failure To Notify Address Change To Dept Of Transp; Failure Of Non-Owner Operator To Maintain Req Insurance, 1st; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License, Continued to 11/8/21 with court notice
Gray, Steven Dwayne; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; Counts 1-3 Dismissed w/o prejudice w/leave to reinstate for 2 years, No/Expired Registration Plates; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt
Hall, Sandra Skaggs; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; Dismissed w/o prejudice w/leave to reinstate for 2 years
Harris, Charles Christopher; Drug Paraphernalia- Buy/Possess; Poss Controlled Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine); bonded out to 10/25/2021
Harrison, Ronald Odell; Assault, 1st Degree (2 counts); Resisting Arrest; Preliminary Hearing held, probable cause found, case is bound over to Grand Jury, order def to appear in circuit court on 11/2/21 @11AM
Howard, Billy; Oper MV U/Influ Of Cont Sub-1st; Failure Of Owner To Maintain Req Insurance/Security, 1st; No/Expired Registration Plates; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; Not Guilty Plea, Court finds def qualifies and appoints DPA, Pre-Trial conference 11/8/2021
Jones, Marty; Speeding 10MPH Over Limit; Counts 1-2 Dismissed w/o prejudice, License To Be In Possession; Failure Of Owner To Maintain Req Insurance/Security,1st; Counts 3-4 Dismissed w/o prejudice w/proof shown, Failure To Produce Insurance Card
Jones, Tyler; Failure Of Owner To Maintain Req Insurance/Security, 1st; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; No/Expired Registration Plates; Failure To Produce Insurance Card; License To Be In Possession; Improper Equipment; FTA $250
Jordan, Damon Dwayne; Disregarding Stop Sign; Counts 1-2 Dismissed w/o prejudice, Failure To Wear Seat Belts; Instructional Permit Violations; Counts 3-6 Dismissed w/o prejudice w/proof shown, Failure To Register Transfer Of Motor Vehicle; Failure Of Non-Owner Operator To Maintain Req Insurance, 1st; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt
Kerby, Cassandra; No Operators/Moped License; Failure Of Owner To Maintain Req Insurance/Security 1st; Failure To Register Transfer Of Motor Vehicle; FTA $250
Lakes, Dalton Luke; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; Dismissed w/o prejudice
Lovins, Janna; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; No/Expired Registration Plates; FTA
Lovins, Wesley Gene; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; FTA
Lundy, Neidra Caitlin; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; Dismissed w/o prejudice w/leave to reinstate for 2 years
Marcum, Samantha Nicole; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; Dismissed w/o prejudice, No/Expired Registration Plates; Counts 2-3 Dismissed w/o prejudice w/proof shown, No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt
Mathis, Edward Lee; Terroristic Threatening, 3rd Degree (5 counts); Not Guilty Plea, will hire attorney, Pre-Trial Conference 10/25/2021
McQueen, Cody Wayne; Public Intoxication Controlled Subs (Excludes Alc); Dismissed w/o prejudice
Miller, Dennis Ray; Poss Of Marijuana; Dismissed w/o prejudice
Miller, Dennis Ray; Cultivate In Marijuana - < 5 Plants- 1st Offense; Guilty, $400 + court costs, court finds plea is ki&vol
Miller, Johnie Ray; Failure To Register Transfer Of Motor Vehicle; Improper Display Of Registration Plates; Failure To Produce Insurance Card; Failure Of Owner To Maintain Required Insurance/Security, 1st; Not Guilty Plea, Pre-Trial Conference 1/31/22
Morris, Chastity Leann; Public Intoxication Controlled Subs (Excludes Alc); Continued to 11/8/21
Napier, Isaiah; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; prepaid 10/11/21
Neeley, Shawn Mitchell; Motion to revoke, set for 12PM, withdrawn by CW, no objection by def
Paolini, Corey James; Failure Of Non-Owner Operator To Maintain Req Insurance, 1st; Guilty, $50 + court costs, No/Expired Registration Plates; Counts 2-4 Dismissed w/o prejudice, Rear License Not Illuminated; No Tail Lamps
Peters, Austin Dennis; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; Dismissed w/o prejudice w/warning, No/Expired Registration Plates; Counts 2-3 Dismissed w/o prejudice w/proof shown, No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt
Reynolds, Chelsey Lauren; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; Dismissed w/o prejudice w/leave to reinstate for 2 years, Failure Of Owner To Maintain Req Insurance/Security, 1st; Counts 2-6 Dismissed w/o prejudice w/proof shown, Failure To Produce Insurance Card; No/Expired Registration Plates; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Plates
Riley, Jamane W; Speeding 10MPH Over Limit; FTA
Rowland, Dustin W; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Obstructed Vision And/Or Windshield; Failure To Notify Address Change To Dept Of Transp; License To Be In Possession; FTA $250
Sapp, Amanda Lynn; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; prepaid
Schroeder, Sophia Marie; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; FTA
Sharpe, John J; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; Continued to 12/6/2021, No/Expired Registration Plates; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Failure Of Owner To Maintain Req Insurance/Security, 1st; Failure To Produce Insurance Card; Improper Display Of Registration Plates; Continued to 12/6/2021
Sizemore, Bradley D; Failure Of Owner To Maintain Req Isurance/Security, 1st; Counts 1-2 Dismissed w/o prejudice w/proof shown, Failure To Produce Insurance Card
Smith, April; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; Failure Of Non-Owner Operator To Maintain Req Insurance, 1st; Dismissed w/o prejudice w/proof shown, Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Not Guilty Plea, Pre-Trial conference 3/14/2022
Smith, April Dawn; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; No/Expired Registration Plates; Failure To Produce Insurance Card; Dismissed w/o prejudice, Not Guilty Plea, Pre-Trial Conference 3/14/2022
Smith, Roger; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; Counts 1 & 3-7 Dismissed w/o prejudice, No/Expired Registration Plates; Guilty, 2+8, set to 20 days jail, No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Failure To Register Transfer Of Motor Vehicle; Failure Of Owner To Maintain Req Insurance/Security, 1st; Failure To Produce Insurance Card; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor; Guilty, Court finds plea is ki&vol
Thomas, Tracy; Def finished DC on 9/15/2021, amended to attempt to Poss Controlled Sub, 1st Degree; Dismissed w/o prejudice
Turner, Gustavus; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; Dismissed w/o prejudice w/leave to reinstate within 2 years
Weaver, William Nathaniel; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; No/Expired Registration Plates; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Failure Of Owner To Maintain Req Insurance/Security, 1st; Failure To Produce Insurance Card; No Operators/Moped License; License To Be In Possession; Obstructed Vision And/Or Windshield; Failure To Register Transfer Of Motor Vehicle; Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor; Not Guilty Plea, Pre-Trial Conference 12/6/20
Winburn, Danny R; Poss Controlled Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine); PH 10/25/2021, def waives days on PH
