District Court News of 10/25/2021 with Hon. Henria Bailey-Lewis
Rowland, Dustin W; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; Counts 1-3 + 5 Dismissed w/o prejudice, Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Obstructed Vision And/Or Windshield; Failure To Notify Address Change To Dept Of Transp; Guilty to 4 + 6, set for 4 days in jail (credit 4 days), License To Be In Possession; Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor; court finds plea is ki&vol
Rowland, Dustin Wayne; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Guilty, set to 4 days jail (credit 4 days), Failure Of Owner To Maintain Req Insurance/Security, 1st; Counts 2-3 Dismissed w/o prejudice, Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor, Court finds plea is ki&vol
Abner, Brittany; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor; FTA $300
Baker, Cody Dean; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Counts 1-3 Dismissed w/o prejudice w/proof shown, No/Expired Registration Plates; Failure Of Owner To Maintain Req Insurance/Security, 1st
Blankenship, Jacob; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; Dismissed w/o prejudice w/warning, Failure Of Owner To Maintain Req Insurance/Security, 1st; Dismissed w/o prejudice w/proof shown
Bowling, Ronald; No Operators/Moped License; counts 1-2 Dismissed w/o prejudice w/warning, Failure Of Owner To Maintain Req Insurance/Security, 1st
Burkhart, Jamie; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; License To Be In Possession; No/Expired Registration Plates; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Improper Display Of Registration Plates; Failure To Register Transfer Of Motor Vehicle; Failure To Produce Insurance Card; Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor; Not Guilty Plea, Pre-Trial Conference 12/20/2021
Cornett, Gunner; No Operators/Moped License; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; Failure Of Non-Owner Operator To Maintain Req Insurance, 1st; Not Guilty Plea, Pre-Trial Conference 1/31/2022
Dodson, John Allen; Def waives PH, case passed to grand jury, order def to appear in circuit court on 12/7/2021 @11AM
Dodson, John Allen; Wanton Endangerment-2nd Degree; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; Failure Of Non-Owner Operator To Maintain Req Insurance, 1st; No/Expired Registration Plates; Tbut Or Disp All Others U/$500; Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor; Continued to 1/31/2022
Dunn, Roger; Assault, 4th Degree Domestic Violence Minor Injury; Dismissed w/o prejudice, motion to dismiss by def, no objection
Frye, Steven; 1st Degree Possession OF CS/Heroin, 1st Offense; Pre-Trial Hearing 11/8/2021, def waives days
Fugate, Regina; Oper MV U/Influ Subst-1st; Rear License Not Illuminated; Pre-Trial Conference 1/31/2022
Gibson, Jesse Tyler; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; prepaid, Failure To Wear Seat Belts; prepaid
Hacker, Jill S; Speeding 26 MPH Over/Greater; Guilty, $20 + court costs, Failure Of Owner To Maintain Req Insurance/Security, 1st; Dismissed w/o prejudice w/proof shown
Harris, Charles Christopher; Drug Paraphernalia- Buy/Possess; Poss Controlled Sub, 1stt Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine); Not Guilty Plea, will hire attorney, Pre-Trial Hearing 11/8/2021
Hobbs, Timmothy David; Burglary, 3rd Degree; Criminal Mischief- 2nd Degree; Court finds def is incompetent to stand trial, Continued to 11/8/2021
Hobbs, Timothy David; Criminal Mischief- 2nd Degree; Continued to 11/8/2021, court finds def is incompetent to stand trial
Holiday, Chelsea Renee; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; prepaid, No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Counts 2-3 Dismissed w/o prejudice w/proof shown, No/Expired Registration Plates
Hurst, Derrick; Terroristic Threatening, 3rd Degree (3 counts); Continued to 11/8/2021
Johnson, Billy Glenn; Poss Of Marijuana; Guilty, $100, court finds plea is ki&vol
Jones, Quintin; Assault, 4th Degree Domestic Violence Minor Injury; def waives days, Continued to 2/28/2022
Leppard, Joyce Kathleene; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; Counts 1-4 Dismissed w/o prejudice, Failure To Wear Seat Belts; Operating Vehicle W/Expired Operators License; License To Be In Possession
Madden, Mitchell; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; Improper Display Of Registration Plates; Not Guilty Plea, Pre-Trial Conference 11/8/2021
Mathis, Edward Lee; Terroristic Threatening, 3rd Degree (5 counts); Dismissed w/o prejudice
McKinney, Shawn; Speeding 22MPH Over Limit; FTA
McQueen, Brandon Lee; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Counts 1-2 & 5-6 Dismissed w/o prejudice w/proof shown, No/Expired Registration Plates; Failure To Use Child Restraint Device In Vehicle; Guilty to 3-4, $50, Failure To Wear Seat Belts; $25, Failure Of Owner To Maintain Required Insurance/Security, 1st; Failure To Register Transfer Of Motor Vehicle
Murrell, David R; Theft By Deception- Include Cold Checks ( 2 counts); Receiving Stolen Property ( 2 counts); Criminal Possession Forged Instrument- 1st Degree; Criminal Possession Forged Instrument- 1st; Def waives PH, case is passed to GJ, order def to appear in circuit court on 12/7/2021 @11AM
Prewitt, Misty Dawn; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; Dismissed w/o prejudice, No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Counts 2-4 Dismissed w/o prejudice w/proof shown, No/Expired Registration Plates; Failure Of Owner To Maintain Req Insurance/Security, 1st
Price, Tony; Poss Controlled Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine); Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor (2 counts); Def waives PH, case passed to grand jury, order def to appear in circuit court on 12/7/2021 @11AM, motion to modify bond by def, no objection by C/W, granted; bond $5k
Proffitt, Cheyanne Star; Criminal Trespass- 2nd Degree; FTA $500
Reed, Janet Lynn; Public Intoxication Controlled Subs (Excludes Alc); Continued to 11/22/2021
Sappah, Michael Anthony; Poss Controlled Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine); Pre-Trial Hearing 11/8/2021, Not Guilty Plea, court finds def qualifies and appoints DPA
Weaver, Ronald; Failure To Produce Insurance Card; Failure Of Owner To Maintain req Insurance/Security, 1st; No/Expired Registration Plates; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Continued to 1/31/2022
Winburn, Danny R; Poss Controlled Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine); Continued to 11/8/2021
Yaden, Brendan Alex; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; No/Expired Registration Plates; order to dismiss
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.