District Court News Of 11/08/2021 with Hon. Henria Bailey-Lewis
Halstead, Stacey Van; Oper MV U/Influ Of Alc/1st; Not Guilty Plea, Pre-Trial Conference 11/22/2021, Court appoints DPA, Bond $500 cash
McDaniel, Roger D; Oper MV U/Influ Of Alc-2nd Offense; Driving On DUI Suspended License-1st Offense; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; Possess Open Alcohol Beverage Container In A Motor Vehicle; Criminal Trespassing-3rd Degree; Not Guilty Plea, Court finds def qualifies and appoints DPA, Pre-Trial Conference 11/22/2021, $500 cash bond
Allen, Billy; Failure To Produce Insurance Card; Improper Equipment; FTA $100
Allen, Sammy; Obstructing Governmental Operations; Dismissed w/o prejudice
Baugh, Zachary Wayne; Poss Controlled Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine); Def waives days on PH, Continued to 11/22/2021
Burkhart, Dustin; Fleeing Or Evading Police, 1st Degree (On Foot); Resisting Arrest; Disorderly Conduct, 1st Degree; Alcohol Intoxication In A Public Place- 1st & 2nd; Criminal Mischief- 3rd Degree; Menacing; Terroristic Threatening, 3rd Degree; Preliminary Hearing held, probable cause found, case is bound over to grand jury, order def to appear in circuit court on 1/4/22 @11AM
Burton, Charles Henry; Def waives PH, case is passed to grand jury, order for def to appear in on 12/7/21 @11AM, Drug Paraphernalia- Buy/Possess; Poss Controlled Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine)
Burton, Georgia Lee; Drug Paraphernalia- Buy/Possess; Poss Controlled Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine); Def waives PH, case is passed to grand jury, order def to appear in circuit court on 12/7/21 @11AM
Dixon, John; Fleeing Or Evading Police, 2nd Degree (Motor Vehicle); Fleeing Or Evading Police, 2nd Degree (On Foot); Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Not Guilty Plea, Court finds def qualifies and appoints DPA, Pre-Trial Conference 12/6/2021
Dunn, Derek Sean; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; Failure Of Non-Owner Operator To Maintain Req Insurance, 1st; FTA
Frye, Steven; 1st Degree Possession Of CS/Heroin, 1st Offense; Preliminary hearing held, probable cause found, case is bound over to grand jury, order def to appear in circuit court on 1/4/2022 @11AM
Gabbard, Kesha; Assault, 4th Degree Dating Violence (Minor Injury); Continued to 12/20/2021
Godinez Muniz, Alfredo B; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; No/Expired Registration Plates; Improper Display Of Registration Plates; Failure To Notify Address Change To Dept Of Transp; Failure To Register Transfer Of Motor Vehicle; Failure Of Non-Owner Operator To Maintain Req Insurance, 1st; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; FTA $500
Hammonds, Terry; Flagrant Non Support; Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor; Continued to 3/88/2022, def waives days on PH
Harris, Charles Christopher; Drug Paraphernalia- Buy/Possess; Poss Controlled Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine); Def waives PH, case is passed to grand jury, order def to appear in circuit court on 12/7/2021 @11AM
Hobbs, Timmothy David; Burglary, 3rd Degree; Criminal Mischief- 2nd Degree; Dismissed w/o prejudice
Hobbs, Timothy David; Criminal Mischief- 2nd Degree; Dismissed w/o prejudice
Howard, Billy; Oper MV U/Influ Of Cont Sub-1st; Failure Of Owner To Maintain Req Insurance/Security, 1st; No/Expired Registration Plates; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; Continued to 1/31/2022
Hurst, Derrick; Terroristic Threatening, 3rd Degree (3 counts); Jury Trial 5/12/2022
Jones, Trenton; No Operators/Moped License; Failure To Notify Address Change To Dept Of Transp; Failure Of Owner To Maintain Req Insurance/Security, 1st; Dismissed w/o prejudice w/proof shown, No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; No/Expired Registration Plates; Continued to 1/31/2022
Madden, Mitchell; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; $10 + court costs, Improper Display Of Registration Plates; Dismissed w/o prejudice
Madden, Mitchell; Speeding 26MPH Over/Greater; $32 + court costs, Reckless Driving; Dismissed w/o prejudice
Messer, Carrie; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Counts 1-2 Dismissed w/o prejudice w/proof shown, No/Expired Registration Plates
Morris, Chasity Leann; Public Intoxication Controlled Subs (Excludes Alc); Guilty, set to 1 day in jail (credit 1 day), court finds plea is ki&vol
Peters, Bobby Allan; Oper MV U/Influ Of Subst-1st; Jury Trial 5/12/2022, Pre-Trial Conference 5/9/2022
Rader, Bryan; Fleeing Or Evading Police, 2nd Degree (Motor Vehicle); Improper/No Windshield; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Failure To Produce Insurance Card; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; No/Expired Registration Plates; Oper MV U/Influ Of Subst-1st; Continued to 11/22/2021
Sappah, Michael Anthony; Poss Controlled Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine); FTA #$1,000
Sizemore, Jeffrey; Poss Controlled Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine); Drug Paraphernalia- Buy/Possess; Not Guilty Plea, Court finds def qualifies and appoints DPA, Pre-Trial Hearing 11/15/2021
Smallwood, Shaun J; Non Payment Of Court Costs, Fees, Or Fines; order to apply bond to fine, fees, costs restitution
Smith, James M; Tbut All Others $500 Or More But U/$10.000; FTA $1,000
Spurlock, Travis; Poss Controlled Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine); Poss Of Marijuana; Convicted Felon In Possession Of A Handgun; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Bond $10k, case already presented to grand jury, def waives PH, case passed to grand jury, order def to appear in circuit court on 12/7/2021 @11AM
Spurlock, Travis; Poss Of Marijuana; Continued to 2/14/2022
Steele, Nettie Rose; Operating Vehicle W/Expired Operators License; Continued to 1/31/2022
Thomas, Jessica Paige; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; No/Expired Kentucky Registration receipt; No/Expired Registration Plates; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Continued to 1/31/2022
Winburn, Danny R; Poss Controlled Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine); Def waives PH, case passed to grand jury, order def to appear in circuit court on 1/4/2022 @11AM
Wiseman, Elizabeth; Oper MV U/Influ Of Cont Sub-1st; Continued to 2/14/2022
York, Brandi; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; $10 + court costs, Improper Display Of Registration Plates; Dismissed w/o prejudice
Young, Phillip; No Operators/Moped License; Dismissed w/o prejudice
