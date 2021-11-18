District Court News of 11/15/2021 with Hon. Allen B. Roberts
Abner, Brittany; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor; Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor; Appoint DPA, Pre-Trial Conference 1/10/2022 @9:30AM
Abner, Brittany; Rear License Not Illuminated; Counts 1-2 Not Guilty Plea, Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Appoint DPA, Pre-Trial conference 1/10/2021 @9:30AM
Baugh, Zachary Wayne; Failure To Or Improper Signal; Counts 1-2 Dismissed w/o prejudice, Failure To Wear Seat Belts; No Operators/Moped License; Amended to License Not In Possession, Guilty Plea, 1 day jail (credit 1 day), Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor; Dismissed w/o prejudice
Bowden, Katie; Driving DUI Suspended License- 1st Offense; Failure Of Owner To Maintain Req Insurance/Security, 1st; Issue WOA, $500 cash bond, failed to appear
Brewer, Kaylon; Poss Controlled Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine); Drug Paraphernalia- Buy/Possess; Continued to 12/27/2021, send court notice
Byrd, Donny; motion to revoke probation, gave warrant in place
Daugherty, David Allen; Failure Of Non Owner Operator To Maintain Req Insurance, 1st; Not Guilty Plea, Pre-Trial Conference 1/10/2022 @9:30AM
Day, Elroy Jr; Issue WOA, $250 cash bond
Dixon, John Wayne; Improper Registration Plate; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; No/Expired Registration Plates; Failure Of Non Owner Operator To Maintain Req Insurance, 1st; Failure To Register Transfer Of Motor Vehicle; No Rear View Mirror; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; Continued to 12/27/2021 @9:30AM
Dixon, John Wayne; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Failure Of Non Owner Operator To Maintain Req Insurance, 1st; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; No/Expired Registration Plates; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; Fleeing Or Evading Police, 2nd Degree (On Foot); Criminal Mischief- 3rd Degree; Resisting Arrest; Rear License Not Illuminated; Continued to 12/27/2021 @9:30AM
Dixon, John Wayne; Speeding 16MPH Over Limit; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; No/Expired Registration Plates; Improper Display Of Registration Plates; Failure Of Non-Owner Operator To Maintain Req Insurance, 1st; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; Continued to 1/27/2021 @9:30AM
Dixon, John Wayne; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Continued to 1/27/2021 @9:30AM
Dunahoo, Charles; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; Send FTA to dept
Eversole, Steven D; Non Payment Of Court Costs, Fees, Or Fines; Court finds insufficient effort to pay not due to an inability to pay, 4 days jail (credit 4 days)
Fowler, Lewis; Intimidating A Participant In Legal Process; Amended to Terroristic Threatening, 3rd Degree, Dismissed w/o prejudice, Burglary, 1st Degree; Amended to Terroristic Threatening, 3rd Degree, Guilty Plea, 180 days jail, conditional discharge 2 years
Gabbard, Christal; Stop/Stand/Park on Limited Access Highway; Stop/Stand/Park On Limited Access Highway; Issue WOA, $300 cash bond
Hacker, Judy; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; No/Expired Registration Plates; Improper Display Of Registration Plates; Operating Vehicle W/Expired Operators License; Issue WOA, $200 cash bond
Hampton, Eric; Drug Paraphernalia-Buy/Possess; Public Intoxication Controlled Subs (Excludes Alc), Continued to 1/10/2022 @9:30AM
Hampton, Eric; Public Intoxication Controlled Subs (Excludes Alc); Continued to 1/10/2022 @9:30
Hurst, Derrick; Terroristic Threatening, 3rd Degree; Dismissed w/o prejudice, Harassment- No Physical Contact; Dismissed w/o prejudice
Isaacs, Jeffery Lynn; Failure To Or Improper Signal; No/Expired Registration Plates; Failure Of Non-Owner Operator To Maintain Req Insurance, 1st; Poss Controlled Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine); Continued to 12/13/2021 @9:30AM
McWhorter, Tommy; Theft By Unlawful Taking/Disp-Firearm; Close out as indicted
Melton, Austin Blake; Continued to 1/24/2022 @9:30AM
Melton, Austin Blake; Reckless Driving; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Continued to 1/24/2022 @9:30AM
Rojas, Hector Colchado; Speeding 26MPH Over/Greater; Amend to 10MPH over (limited access), $20 + court costs, License To Be In Possession; Counts 2-4 Dismissed w/o prejudice w/warning, No Operators/Moped License; Careless Driving
Sappah, Michael Anthony; Poss Controlled Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine); Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor; Set Preliminary Hearing 11/22/2022 9:30AM
Scroggins, Charles; Continued by agreement 3/7/2022 @9:30AM
Shelton, Steven Gregory; Def needs to provide proof to court
Sizemore, Jeffrey; Poss Controlled Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine); Drug Paraphernalia- Buy/Possess; Def waives preliminary hearing and stipulates to probable cause, hand case over to the grand jury
Smith, Anita Faye; Speeding 22MPH Over Limit; Poss Cont Sub, 3rd Degree Drug Unspecified; Controlled Substance Prescription Not In Orig Container, 1st; Oper MV U/Influ Of Subst-1st; Continued to 12/13/2021 @9:30AM
Smith, James M; Tbut All Others $500 Or More But U/$10,000; Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor; Preliminary Hearing 11/29/2021 @9:30AM
Tincher, April Belle; Speeding 21MPH Over Limit; Amended to speeding 10MPH Over (limited access), Amend to Non-Aggravated DUI, 1st, Oper MV U/Influ Of Subst-1st; Guilty Plea, $200 + 425 special fine + court costs, order to attend and complete DUI, Failure To Wear Seat Belts; Dismissed
Tutt, Alexander; Improper Display Of Registration Plates; Dismissed, Failure To Register Transfer Of Motor Vehicle; Dismissed
Weaver, Melinda N; Operating Vehicle W/Expired Operators License; Dismissed
Witt, Randal; order bond released to poster, set review/pre-trial conference for 11/29/2021 @9:30AM
