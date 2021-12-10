District Court News of 11/29/2021 with Hon. Allen B. Roberts
Gay, Kevin Gene; Criminal Mischief- 2nd Degree; Counts 1-6 Not Guilty Plea, Public
Intoxication Controlled Subs (Excludes Alc); Carrying A Concealed Deadly Weapon (2 counts); Resisting Arrest; Criminal Trespass-2nd Degree; Pre-Trial Conference 12/13/2021 @9:30AM, will hire attorney
Gray, Rodney Henderson; Oper Mv U/Influ Of Cont Sub-1st; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; Counts 1-2 Not Guilty Plea, Pre-Trial conference 2/4/2022 @9:30AM, Appoint DPA
Shupert, Alishia Monetta; Non Payment Of Court Costs, Fees, Or Fines; 7 days jail (credit 7 days)
Wilson, Ricky Dale; Public Intoxication Controlled Subs (Excludes Alc); Not Guilty Plea, Appoint DPA, Pre-Trial Conference 12/6/2021 @9:30AM
Allen, Jacob Daniel; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; Order signed
Blankenship, Jacob; Speeding 5MPH Over; Send FTA to dept, did not appear
Burkhart, James; Oper MV U/Influ Of Alc- 1st; Disorderly Conduct, 2nd Degree; Resisting Arrest; No Motorcycle Operators License; Failure Of Owner To Maintain Required Insurance/Security, 1st; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Continued by agreement to 1/24/2022 @9:30AM
Burkhart, James Robert; Careless Driving; Improper Turning; Instructional Permit Violations; Continued to 1/24/2022 @9:30AM
Burkhart, James Robert; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; No/Expired Registration Plates; Failure Of Owner To Maintain Required Insurance/Security, 1st; Continued to 1/24/2022 @9:30AM
Byrd, Harold Wayne; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Dismissed w/o prejudice, No/Expired Registration Plates; Dismissed w/o prejudice
Collins, Michelle Lynn; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; order signed
Doyle, Nikki; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; No/Expired Registration Plates; Issue WOA, $200 cash bond, did not appear
Farias, Lindsay Marie; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; Dismissed w/o prejudice w/motion of co attorney
Finn, Richard T; Speeding 26MPH Over/Greater; Amended to 10MPH Over (Limited Access); Guilty Plea, $20 fine + court costs
Gibson, Andrea; Fleeing Or Evading Police, 1st Degree; Wanton Endangerment-1st Degree; Preliminary hearing held, probable cause found on counts 1&2, hand case over to grand jury for consideration and recognize def to appear in circuit court on 1/4/2022 @11AM
Gibson, Andrea; Speeding 25MPH Over Limit; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; Failure Of Non-Owner Operator To Maintain Req Insurance, 1st; Reckless Driving; Driving DUI Suspended License-1st Offense
Henson, Joseph Isaiah Oakley; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; prepaid
Hobbs, Ernie D; Traffic In Marijuana, Less Than 8 OZ-1st Offense; Amended to Possession of Marijuana, Guilty Plea, $500 + court costs
Hunter, Bige Edward; Driving On DUI Suspended License- 1st Offense; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; No/Expired Registration Plates; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Continued to 12/27/2021 @9:30AM
Jones, Quinton; Non Support; Not Guilty Plea, Pre-Trial conference 1/24/2022 @9:30AM
Justice, Trent; Flagrant Non Support; Issue WOA $250 cash bond, his name only
Lewis, Roseanna Christy; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; Send FTA to dept, did not appear
Lunsford, Marvin; Assault 4th Degree Domestic Violence No Visible Injury; Counts 1-2 Not Guilty Plea, Poss A Cont Sub; Not Guilty Plea, Appoint DPA, Pre-Trial Conference 1/10/2022 @9:30AM
McQueen, Jeanna Lynn; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; prepaid
Moore, Jason Ron; Disregarding Stop Sign; prepaid
Perry, Kenneth L; One Headlight; Counts 1-5 Dismissed w/o prejudice, No/Expired Registration Plates; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Failure To Register Transfer Of Motor Vehicle; Failure To Notify Address Change to Dept Of Transp; No Operators/Moped License; Amended to License Not In Possession, Guilty Plea, $25 fine, Failure To Produce Insurance Card; Guilty Plea, $25 fine + court costs
Reed, Raymond Frank; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; Amended to 5MPH Over (Limited Access), Guilty Plea, $10 fine + court costs
Rose, William Luther; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; prepaid, No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Dismissed w/o prejudice w/proof, No/Expired Registration Plates; Dismissed w/o prejudice w/proof
Rowland, Makayla Allysse; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; Send FTA to dept, did not appear
Smith, James M; Tbut All Others $500 Or More But U/$10,000; Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor; Set for 12/13/2021 @9:30AM
Smith, Jeremy; Speeding 26MPH Over/Greater; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; License To Be In Possession; Issue WOA, $200 cash bond
Smith, Tessa Ka Desarae; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Counts 1-4 Dismissed w/o prejudice, No/Expired Registration Plates; Failure To Register Transfer Of Motor Vehicle; Failure Of Non-Owner Operator To Maintain Req Insurance, 1st
Spurlock, Nicholas T; Oper MV U/Influ Of Alc/Drugs, 3rd Offense; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; No/Expired Registration Plates; Failure Of Owner To Maintain Required Insurance/Security, 1st; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; Driving On DUI Suspended License- 1st Offense; Issue WOA, $500 cash bond, failed to appear
Spurlock, Nicholas Trent; Speeding 25MPH Over Limit; No Tail Lamps; One Headlight; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; Oper Mtr Veh U/Influ Of Alc/Drugs, 3rd Offense; Rear License Not Illuminated; License Plate Not Legible; Improper Lane Usage/Vehicles Keep To Right Except To Pass; Reckless Driving; Issue WOA, $500 cash bond
Wagers, Carlos; Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor; Continued to 12/20/2021 @9:30AM
Weaver, William C; Issue WOA, $675 cash bond
Weaver, William C; Flagrant Non Support; Issue WOA, $1,300 cash bond, failed to appear
Wilson, William Scott; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; Send FTA to dept
Witt, Randall; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Counts 1-6 Dismissed w/o prejudice, No/Expired Registration Plates; Failure Of Owner To Maintain Required Insurance/Security, 1st’ Failure To Register Transfer Of Motor Vehicle; Improper Registration Plate; Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.