District Court News of 12/13/2021 with Hon. Allen B. Roberts
Hurst, Derrick; Criminal Mischief- 2nd Degree; Counts 1-2 Not Guilty Plea, Wanton Endangerment- 1st Degree; Preliminary Hearing 12/20/2021, Appoint DPA
Godinez Muniz, Alfredo B; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; Amend to 5MPH Over
(limited access), Guilty Plea, $50 + court costs, No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Counts 1-9 Dismissed w/o prejudice, No/Expired Registration Plates; Improper Display Of Registration Plates; Failure To Notify Address Change To Dept Of Transp; Failure To Register Transfer Of Motor Vehicle; Failure Of Non-Owner Operator To Maintain Req Insurance, 1st; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Recall WOA
Adkins, Dustin; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; License To Be In Possession; Failure Of Non-Owner Operator To Maintain Req Insurance, 1st; Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor; Continued to 1/10/2021 @9:30AM
Benge, Joetta; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; prepaid 12/10/21
Britton Brent; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; Improper Equipment; Dismissed w/o prejudice, Failure To Produce Insurance Card; Dismissed w/o prejudice, order signed
Burkhart, Omer R; Failure Of Owner To Maintain Required Insurance/Security, 1st; Dismissed w/o prejudice
Clark, Kevin David; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; No/Expired Registration Plates; Failure Of Non-Owner Operator To Maintain Req Insurance, 2nd Or >; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; Continued to 3/7/2022 @9:30AM, send court notice
Collet, Brian Scott; Receiving Stolen Property U/$500; Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor (2 counts); Continued to 1/3/2021 @9:30AM
Cunningham, Asia Nicole; Review long term treatment
Davidson, Brandon Keith; Glaring Headlight; Counts 1-4 Not Guilty Plea, Failure To Or Improper Signal; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; TICS, 1st Degree, 2nd Or > (>= 2GMS Methamphetamine); Preliminary Hearing 12/20/2021 @9:30AM
Flannery, Melissa; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; No/Expired Registration Plates; Improper Display Of Registration Plates; Failure To Produce Insurance Card; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Failure To Register Transfer Of Motor Vehicle; Continued to 3/7/2022 @9:30AM, send court notice
Gay, Kevin Gene; Criminal Mischief- 2nd Degree; Public Intoxication Controlled Subs (Excludes Alc); Carrying A Concealed Deadly Weapon; Carrying A Concealed Deadly Weapon; Resisting Arrest; Criminal Trespass- 2nd Degree; Continued to 12/27/2021 @9:30AM, send court notice
Gray, Jason Dewayne; No Rear View Mirror; Failure To Register Transfer Of Motor Vehicle; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; No/Expired Registration Plates; Failure Of Non-Owner Operator To Maintain Req Insurance,1st; Continued to 1/3/2022 @9:30AM, send court notice
Hensley, James P; TICS, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (>=2 GMS Methamphetamine); Counts 1-2 Not Guilty Plea, Drug Paraphernalia- Buy/Possess; Appoint DPA, Preliminary Hearing 12/20/2021 @9:30AM
Howard, Donovon; Failure To Produce Insurance Card; Dismissed w/o prejudice
Isaac, Jeffery Lynn; Failure To Or Improper Signal; No/Expired Registration Plates; Failure Of Non-Owner Operator To Maintain Req Insurance, 1st; Poss Controlled Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine); Continued to 1/10/2021 @9:30AM
Isaacs, Kevin E; Public Intoxication Controlled Subs (Excludes Alc); Guilty Plea, 5 days jail (credit 5 days), Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor; Guilty Plea, 5 days jail (credit 5 days)
Isaacs, Kevin E; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; No/Expired Registration Plates; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Failure Of Owner To Maintain Required Insurance/Security, 1st; Improper Registration Plate; Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor; Continued by agreement to May 16, 2022 @9:30AM
Jones, Paige; Failure Of Non-Owner Operator To Maintain Req Insurance, 1st; Instructional Permit Violations; Continued to 1/3/2022 @9:30AM, send court notice
Kidwell, Stephen S; Flagrant Non-Support; Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor; Continued by agreement to March, 21, 2022 @9:30AM
Kirby, Bradley; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; No/Expired Registration Plates; Failure To Produce Insurance Card; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Improper Display Of Registration Plates; Failure Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor; Continued to 3/7/2022 @9:30AM
Kirby, Bradley; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; No/Expired Registration Plates; Failure To Produce Insurance Card; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Improper Display Of Registration Plates; Failure To Appear, Citation Misdemeanor
Kirby, Bradley; Speeding 20MPH Over (Schoolzone); Failure To Wear Seat Belts; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Failure To Produce Insurance Card; Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor; Appoint DPA, Continued to 3/7/2022 @9:30AM
Kirby, Bradley; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Failure To Owner To Maintain Required Insurance/Security, 1st; Failure To Register Transfer Of Motor Vehicle; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; No/Expired Registration Plates; Appoint DPA, Continued to 3/7/2021 @9:30AM
Minter, Brad Elliot; Oper MV U/Influ Subst- 1st; Continued to 2/21/2021 @9:30AM
Mullins, Andrew S; Failure Of Owner To Maintain Required Insurance/Security, 1st; Continued to 2/7/2022 @9:30AM, send court notice
Parrot, Kelly; Receiving Stolen Property U/$10,000; Issue WOA, $750 cash bond
Peters, James A; Criminal Trespass- 1st Degree ( 2 counts); Violation Of Kentucky E.P.O./D.V.O.; Continued to 2/21/2022
Peters, James Adam; Assault 4th Degree Minor Injury; Terroristic Threatening, 3rd Degree; Continued to 2/21/2022
Peters, James Adam; Speeding 25MPH Over Limit; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; Continued to 2/21/2022 @9:30AM
Rose, Vester Lee; Failure Of Owner To Maintain Required Insurance/Security, 1st; No Operators/Moped License; Issue WOA, $200 cash bond
Rowland, Dustin W; One Headlight; Rear License Not Illuminated; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Issue WOA, $200 cash bond
Rowland, Makayla Allysse; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; order signed
Smih, Anita Faye; Speeding 22MPH Over Limit; Poss Cont Sub, 3rd Degree- Drug Unspecified; Controlled Substance Prescription Not In Orig Container, 1st; Oper MV U/Influ Subst- 1st; Continued by agreement to 2/21/2022 @9:30AM
Smith, James; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; Send FTA to dept
Smith, James M; Tbut All Others $500 Or More But U/$10,000; Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor; Continued to 12/27/2021 @9:30AM
Stamper, Hannah Nichole; Diversion completion, dismissed w/o prejudice
Taylor, Ethan; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; Amended to 5MPH Over (limited access); Guilty Plea, $10 fine + court costs, Issue WOA, $100 cash bond
Taylor, Ethan; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; Dismissed w/o prejudice w/warning, Improper Equipment; Dismissed w/o prejudice w/warning
Taylor, Ethan Ray; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; Dismissed w/o prejudice w/warning
Truett, Michael Shane; diversion completion, dismissed w/o prejudice
Turner, Johnathan; Wanton Endangerment-1st Degree; Counts 1-3 Not Guilty Plea, Convicted Felon In Possession of a Handgun; Terroristic Threatening, 3rd Degree; Appoint DPA, Preliminary Hearing 12/20/2021 @9:30AM
Vickers, Anthony E; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; OP MV U/Influ Of Alc/Drugs, 1st Offense; Set Jury Trial 3/10/2022 @9:30AM
