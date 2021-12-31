District Court News Of 12/20/2021 with Hon. Henria Bailey-Lewis
Allen, Jonathon; Assault 4th Degree Domestic Violence No Visible Injury; Granted, set to 180 days jail (credit 2 days), Amended to misconduct, 1st; Assault 4th Degree Domestic Violence (No Visible Injury); Amended to misconduct, 1st; court finds def is ki&vol
Bennett, Dominic; Oper MV U/Influ of Alc- 1st; Pre-Trial Conference 3/28/2022, Criminal Mischief- 1st Degree; Dismissed w/o prejudice, def has paid restitution
Bowles, Aaron; Obstructed Vision And/Or Windshield; Continued to 1/31/22
Bowles, Austin; Improper Start From Parked Position; Guilty, $50 + court costs
Bundy, James; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; Dismissed w/o prejudice w/proof shown
Burkhart, Christopher Tyler; Rear License Not Illuminated; Counts 1-3 Dismissed w/o prejudice, Failure To Or Improper Signal; Guilty, $50 + court costs, Failure To Notify Address Change To Dept Of Transp
Burkhart, Jamie; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; License To Be In Possession; No/Expired Registration Plates; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Improper Display Of Registration Plates; Failure To Register Transfer Of Motor Vehicle; Failure To Produce Insurance Card; Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor; FTA $250
Burkhart, No Operators/Moped License; Failure To Register Transfer Of Motor Vehicle; Failure Of Owner To Maintain Required Insurance/Security, 1st; No/Expired Registration Plates; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; FTA $200
Carr, Sarah; No Operators/Moped License; Rim Or Frame Obscuring Lettering Or Decal On Plate; Failure Of Owner To Maintain Required Insurance/Security, 1st; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; No/Expired Registration Plates; Failure To Register Transfer Of Motor Vehicle; FTA $200
Clem, Linda; Failure To Produce Insurance Card; Dismissed w/o prejudice w/proof shown
Collins, Chelsie; Speeding 24MPH Over Limit; Guilty, $20 + court costs, Careless Driving; Dismissed w/o prejudice, Failure To Produce Insurance Card; Counts 3-7 Dismissed w/o prejudice w/proof shown, No brake lights (Passenger Vehicles); Improper Equipment; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; No/Expired Registration Plates
Davidson, Brandon Keith; Glaring Headlights; Failure To Or Improper Signal; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; TICS, 1stDegree, 2nd Or > (= 2GMS Methamphetamine); preliminary hearing held, court finds probable cause, case is bound over to GJ, order def to appear in circuit court at 2/1/2022 @11AM
Doyle, Nikki; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; BW $100, Recall FTA
Durham, Solomon; Failure Of Owner To Maintain Required Insurance/Security, 1st; No/Expired Registration Plates; Continued to 1/31/2022
Gabbard, Christal; Stop/Stand/park on limited access highway; Counts 1-3 Dismissed w/o prejudice, Stop/Stand/Park on limited access highway; Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor
Gabbard, Kesha; Assault 4th Degree Dating Violence (minor injury); Continued to 1/20/2022
George, Christopher Sammie; Oper MV U/Influ Cont Sub- 1st; Drug Paraphernalia- Buy/Possess; Continued to 3/14/2022
Gumm, Chelcy; Poss Of Marijuana; Guilty, set to $25 + court costs, court finds plea is ki&vol
Hacker, Jill; Not Guilty Plea, court finds def qualifies and appoints DPA, Pre-Trial Hearing 12/27/2021
Hacker, Kim; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; No/Expired Registration
Plates; Failure To Register Transfer Of Motor Vehicle; Failure Of Owner To Maintain Req Insurance/Security, 1st; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Not Guilty Plea, Pre-Trial Conference 3/14/22
Harris, Carlos; Failure Of Owner To Maintain Req Insurance/Security, 1st; Failure To Register Transfer Of Motor Vehicle; Rear License Not Illuminated; FTA $100
Hensley, James P; TICS, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (>=2GMS Methamphetamine); Drug Paraphernalia- Buy/Possess; Continued to 1/3/2022
Henson, Lonnie; Failure Of Owner To Maintain Req Insurance/Security, 1st; Failure To Notify Address Change To Dept Of Transp; Operating Vehicle W/Expired Operators License; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Improper Turning; Continued to 1/31/22
Hooper, William; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; FTA
Hurst, Derrick; Criminal Mischief- 2nd Degree; Wanton Endangerment-1st Degree; Preliminary hearing held, probable cause found, case bound to grand jury, court orders def to appear in circuit court on 2/1/22 @11AM
Isaacs, Charles Kendall; Non Payment Of Court Costs, Fees Or Fines; apply bond to fine
Jones, Barbara; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; Dismissed w/o prejudice w/proof
Jones, Marty; Receiving Stolen Property $1,000 < $10,000; Not Guilty Plea, Court appoints DPA, Pre-Trial Hearing 12/27/2021
Jones, Marty K; Possession Of Defaced Firearm; Not Guilty Plea, Court appoints DPA, Pre-Trial Conference 12/27/2021
Lunsford, William Thomas; Rear License Not Illuminated; No Tail Lamps; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; Oper MV U/Influ Of Alc-1st; Continued to 1/3/22
McAffe, Melissa; Criminal Littering; Dismissed w/o prejudice, court finds suff proof shown
McCowan, James R; Failure Of Owner To Maintain Req Insurance/Security, 1st; Counts 1-3 Dismissed w/o prejudice w/proof shown, No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; No/Expired Registration Plates; Rear License Not Illuminated; Continued to 2/14/2022
McCowan, Robin; Alcohol Intoxication In A Public Place- 1st & 2nd Offense; Guilty, set to 1 day jail (credit 1 day), court gives jail time in lieu of fine
McWhorter, Richard Ala; Criminal Trespassing- 3rd Degree; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; FTA $200
Melton, Dorothy; Rear License Not Illuminated; Operating Vehicle w/Expired Operators License; Obstructed Vision And/Or Windshield; Not Guilty Plea, Pre-Trial Conference 2/14/2022
Murrell, David; Rear License Not Illuminated; No Operators/Moped License; FTA $100
Murrell, David; No Operators/Moped License; FTA $100
Murrell, David Craleigh; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Rear License Not Illuminated; Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor; FTA $250
Perry, Kenneth; Failure To Register Transfer Of Motor Vehicle; Counts 1-3 Dismissed w/o prejudice, No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; No/Expired Registration Plates; License To Be In Possession; Guilty, $25 + court costs, court finds plea is ki&vol
Pierce, Shawna; Poss Of Marijuana; Guilty, $100 + court costs, court finds plea is ki&vol
Rader, Jerry W; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; FTA $100
Reed, Janet Lynn; Public Intoxication Controlled Subs (Excludes Alc); Continued to 1/31/22
Rose, Jessica; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; FTA
Rowland, Dustin; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Rear License Not Illuminated; FTA $100
Sharpe, John J; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; No/Expired Registration Plates; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Failure Of Owner To Maintain Req Insurance/Security, 1st; Failure To Produce Insurance Card; Improper Display Of Registration Plates; Continued to 1/31/22
Smith, Charles Raymond II; No/Expired Registration Plates; Failure Of Owner To Maintain Req Insurance/Security, 1st; FTA $200
Spurlock, Nicholas T; Oper MV U/Influ Of Alc/Drugs,k 3rd Offense; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; No/Expired Registration Plates; Failure Of Owner To Maintain Req Insurance/Security, 1st; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; Driving On DUI Suspended License- 1st Offense; Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor; FTA $2500, bond forfeiture hearing 1/31/2022
Spurlock, Nicholas Trent; Speeding 25MPH Over Limit; No Tail Lamps; One Headlight; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; OP Mtr Veh U/Influ Of Alc/Drugs- 3rd Offense; Rear License Not Illuminated; License Plate Not Legible; Improper Lane Usage/Vehicles Keep to Right Except To Pass; Reckless Driving; Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor; FTA $2500, bond forfeiture hearing 1/31/22
Spurlock, Nick; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Rear License Not Illuminated; FTA $100
Turner, Johnathan; Wanton Endangerment- 1st Degree; Convicted Felon In Possession of a Handgun; Terroristic Threatening, 3rd Degree; Preliminary hearing held, probable cause found, order def to appear in circuit curt on 2/1/22 @11AM
Wilson, Ricky Dale; Public Intoxication Controlled Subs (Excludes Alc); Continued to 1/3/22
