District Court News of 4/12/2021 with Hon. Henria Bailey-Lewis
Abner, Clifford Matthew; Terroristic Threatening, 3rd Degree; Not Guilty Plea, Pre-Trial Conference 4/26/21
Allen, Harold Douglas; Failure Of Owner To Maintain Required Insurance/Security, 1st; Continued to 5/10/21
Bowling, Jeffery Scott; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Failure To Produce Insurance Card; Counts 2-3 Dismissed w/o prejudice, No/Expired Plates; Not Guilty Plea, Pre-Trial Conference 8/30/21
Brock, William; Failure To Register Transfer Of Motor Vehicle; Counts 1-4 Dismissed w/o prejudice w/proof shown, No/Expired Registration Plates; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; No Brake Lights (Passenger Vehicles)
Chapman, Tiffani; 1st Degree Possession Of CS/Heroin, 1st Offense; Poss Controlled Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine); Tics, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (>>=10 D.U. Drug Unspecified); Poss Cont Sub, 3rd Degree- Drug Unspecified; Controlled Substance Prescription Not In Orig Container, 1st (3 counts); Drug Paraphernalia- Buy/Possess; Preliminary hearing held, probable cause is found, case is bound over to grand jury, def ordered to appear in Jackson circuit court on 6/1/21 @11AM to answer indictment
Collins, Charlotte; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Not Guilty Plea, Pre-Trial Conference 8/16/2021
Collins, Dawnna; Criminal Trespassing- 3rd Degree; Disorderly Conduct, 2nd Degree; Not Guilty Plea, Court finds def qualifies and appoints DPA, Pre-Trial Conference 5/24/2021
Collins, Dawnna; Criminal Trespassing-3rd Degree; Not Guilty Plea, Pre-Trial Conference 5/24/2021
Crowe, Elizabeth; Failure To Produce Insurance Card; Dismissed w/o prejudice w/proof shown
Decker, Anthony; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; prepaid 4/9/2021, Failure To Produce Insurance Card; Dismissed w/o prejudice w/proof shown, filed proof insurance 4/9/2021
Delay, Jessie M; Flagrant Non Support; Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor (3 counts); Def waives days on PH, continued to 8/16/2021
Farra, Mendel; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Counts 1-2 Dismissed w/o prejudice w/proof shown, No/Expired Registration Plates
Gabbard, Wendy Jo; Non Payment Of Court Costs, Fees Or Fines; Continued to 9/13/21
Hammonds, Tonya; Public Intoxication Controlled Subs (Excludes Alc); Guilty, set to 10 days in jail (credit 10 days),court finds def pla is ki&vol
Hampton, Eric E; Poss Cont Sub, 2nd Degree- drug unspecified; FTA $250
Hedrick, Jordan; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Counts 1-4 Dismissed w/o prejudice w/proof shown, No/Expired Registration Plates; Failure To Register Transfer Of Motor Vehicle; Failure To Notify Address Change To Dept Of Transp
Hillard, Margaret B; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Counts 3-6 Dismissed w/o prejudice w/proof shown, No/Expired Registration Plates; Improper Display Of Registration Plates; Failure Of Non-Owner Operator To Maintain Required Insurance, 1st; Continued to 8/16/21
Hillard, Margaret Beth; Drug Paraphernalia- Buy/Possess; Poss Controlled Sub, 1st Degree,1st Offense (Methamphetamine); Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor; Dismissed w/o prejudice
Huff, April R; Poss Controlled Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine); Poss Cont Sub, 2nd Degree- Drug Unspecified; Controlled Substance Prescription Not In Orig Container, 1st (2 counts); Poss Cont Sub, 3rd Degree- Drug Unspecified
Ingram, Marvin B; Non Payment Of Court Costs, Fees Or Fines; Continued to 9/13/2021
Isaacs, Kevin Ernest; Receiving Stolen Property U/$10,000; Def waives days on PH, Continued to 5/12/2021
Jarvis, Casey; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; Continued to 6/10/21
Letsche, Raymond; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; Dismissed w/o prejudice, Failure To Notify Address Change To Dept Of Transp; Dismissed w/o prejudice w/proof shown
Lyons, Shane Edward; Driving On DUI Suspended License- 1st Offense; License To Be In Possession; Not Guilty Plea, Pre-Trial Conference 8/2/21
Marcum, Brittany Shiram; Tbut Or Disp Auto- $500 Or More But U/$10,000; Continued to 5/10/21
Martin, Keith Talmadge; Oper MV U/Influ Of Cont Sub-1st; Poss Cont Sub, 2nd Degree- Drug Unspecified; Drug Paraphernalia- Buy/Possess; Controlled Substance Prescription Not In Orig Container, 1st; Not Guilty Plea, will hire attorney, Pre-Trial Conference 5/10/2021
Martin, Martha; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; Counts 1-2 Dismissed w/o prejudice, Failure To Produce Insurance Card
McCulley, Louise D; OP Mtr Veh U/Influ Of Alc/Drugs, 3rd Offense; Continued to 7/7/2021
McKinney, Misty L; Assault 4th Degree Minor Injury; Poss Controlled Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine); Poss Of Marijuana; Not Guilty Plea, to hire attorney, Pre-Trial 4/26/2021
McKinney, Ralph Brian; Assault 4th Degree Minor Injury; Poss Controlled Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine); Poss Of Marijuana; Not Guilty Plea, will hire attorney, Pre-Trial Hearing 4/26/2021
Murrell, David Craleigh; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Rear License Not Illuminated; Not Guilty Plea, Pre-Trial Conference 8/16/2021
Norman, Nancy Darlena; Failure To Produce Insurance Card; Guilty, $50 + court costs, Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor; Dismissed w/o prejudice
Pennington, Bradley S; Disregarding Stop Sign; Failure To Or Improper Signal; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; Operate Mv U/Influ Of Alc/Drugs, 1st; Continued to 7/7/2021
Pennington, Fairley; Alcohol Intoxication In A Public Place-1st & 2nd Offense; Guilty, set to 1 day in jail (credit 1 day)
Proffitt, Cheyanne; Order Recall FTA, Counts 1 + 3-5 Dismissed w/o prejudice w/proof shown, count 2, guilty $50
Redding, Jessica Jolene; Theft By Deception- Include Cold Checks U$500 (2 counts); Continued to 8/30/2021
Rich, Brianna; License Plate Not Legible; No Operators/Moped License; Failure Of Owner To Maintain Required Insurance/Security, 1st; Failure To Register Transfer Of Motor Vehicle; Continued to 5/10/2021
Rich, Rosetta; Criminal Littering; Dismissed w/o prejudice w/proof shown
Roark, Brian M; Speeding 26MPH Over/Greater; License To Be In Possession; Reckless Driving; FTA $250
Rose, Dylan; Oper MV U/Influ Of Alc, 1st; Continued to 4/26/2021
Sharpe, Jaclynn Nora; Poss Controlled Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine); Drug Paraphernalia- Buy/Possess; 1st Degree Possession Of CS/Opiate, 1st Offense
Sharpe, Jaclynn Nora; Public Intoxication Controlled Subs (Excludes Alc); Poss Of Marijuana; Drug Paraphernalia- Buy/Possess; Poss A Cont Sub; Controlled Substance Prescription Not In Orig Container, 1st
Sharpe, John; Public Intoxication Controlled Subs (Excludes Alc); Guilty, set to 2 days jail (credit 2 days), court finds plea is ki&vol
Shupert, Alisha Monetta; Continued to 5/12/2021
Smith, Jason Dean; Strangulation, 1st Degree; Criminal Trespass-1st Degree; Def waives days on PH, Continued to 4/26/2021
Sparks, Sarah Danielle; Oper MV U/Influ Alc/Subs-1st; Continued to 7/7/2021
Turner, Ernest W; Poss Controlled Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine); Drug Paraphernalia- Buy/Possess; Continued to 5/12/2021
Turner, Voyd Anthony; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Amended to license not in possession, Guilty, set to 5 days jail (credit 5 days), court gives jail time lieu of fine
Turner, Voyd Anthony; Public Intoxication Controlled Subs (Excludes Alc); Guilty, set to 60 days jail (credit 60 days), court finds plea is ki&vol
Wagers, Carlos; Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor; continued to 6/21/2021
Wagers, Debra; Oper MV U/Influ Subst-1st; License To Be In Possession; Not Guilty Plea, court finds def qualifies and appoints DPA, Pre-Trial Conference 4/26/2021
Weybright, Dustin Scott; Assault 4th Degree Domestic Violence Minor Injury; Wanton Endangerment- 2nd Degree; Court Trial 6/21/2021 @1PM
Wilson, Ricky; Disorderly Conduct, 1st Degree; Public Intoxication Controlled Subs (Excludes Alc); Poss Of Marijuana; Continued to 4/26/2021
Wilson, Ricky D; Public Intoxication Controlled Subs (Excludes Alc); Attempt Burglary, 2nd Degree; Terroristic Threatening, 3rd Degree; Disorderly Conduct, 1st Degree; Continued to 4/26/2021
Young, Ardath; License To Be In Possession; Counts 1-6 Dismissed w/o prejudice, Obstructed Vision And/Or Windshield; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; No/Expired Registration Plates; Failure Of Owner To Maintain Required Insurance/Security, 1st; Windows Not Safety Glass
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.