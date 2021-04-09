District Court News of 4/5/2021 with Hon. Allen B. Roberts
Sparks, Sheena; Requested to be added for FTA, no answer, leave warrant in place
Sparks, Shena; Requested to be added active warrant, no action
Farmer, Dustin Dwight; Criminal Trespassing-3rd Degree; Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor; Appoint DPA, Pre-Trial Conference 5/3/2021 @9:30AM
Hammonds, Tonya; Public Intoxication Controlled Subs (Excludes Alc); Not Guilty Plea, Appoint DPA, Pre-Trial Conference 4/12/2021 @9:30AM
Isaacs, Kevin E; Recall WOA, Not Guilty Plea, Pre-Trial conference 7/26/2021 @9:30AM
Jones, Paige; Recall WOA, Pre-Trial Conference 5/3/2021 @9:30AM
Jones, Paige D.; Recall FTA, Dismissed w/o prejudice w/warning
Neeley, Sabrina; Revocation Hearing 4/19/2021 @9:30AM
Smith, Jason Dean; Strangulation, 1st Degree; Not Guilty Plea, Criminal Trespass- 1st Degree; Appoint DPA, Preliminary Hearing 4/12/2021 @9:30AM
Swinney, Jordan; Leaving Scene Of Accident/Failure To Render Aid Or Assistance; Failure To Produce Insurance Card; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Driving W/O License/Negligence In Accident; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; No/Expired Registration Plates; No/Expired Registration Plates; Failure Of Owner To Maintain Required Insurance/Security, 1st; Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor (2 counts); Court Trial 4/19/2021 @9:30AM
Wagers, Debra; Oper MV U/Influ Subst-1st; License To Be In Possession; Continued 5/3/2021
Abner, Brittany; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Continued to 5/17/2021 @9:30AM
Bishop, Johnny Cam; Failure Of Non-Owner Operator To Maintain Req Insurance, 1st; Counts 1-5 Not Guilty Plea, Failure To Register Transfer Of Motor Vehicle; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; No/Expired Registration Plates; Improper Display Of Registration Plates; Pre-Trial Conference 5/17/2021 @9:30AM
Carpenter, Elizabeth; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Counts 1-6 Dismissed w/o prejudice w/warning, No/Expired Registration Plates; Failure To Produce Insurance Card; Failure To Notify Address Change To Dept Of Transp; Failure To Register Transfer Of Motor Vehicle; Improper Display Of Registration Plates
Carpenter, Jamie B; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Counts 1-5 Dismissed w/o prejudice w/proof, No/Expired Registration Plates; Failure Of Owner To Maintain Required Insurance/Security, 1st; Improper Display Of Registration Plates; Improper/No Windshield
Chapman, Tiffani; 1st Degree Possession Of CS/Heroin; Counts 1-9 Not Guilty Plea, Poss Controlled Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine); TICS, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (>-10 D.U. Drug Unspecified); Poss Cont Sub, 3rd Degree- Drug Unspecified (2 counts), Controlled Substance Prescription Not In Orig Container, 1st (3 counts); Drug Paraphernalia- Buy/Possess; Appoint DPA, Preliminary Hearing 4/12/2021 @9:30AM
Clemmons, Lonnie Wayne; Promoting Contraband- 1st Degree; Poss Controlled Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine); Preliminary hearing held, probable cause found on counts #1-2, hand case over to grand jury for consideration and recognize def to appear in circuit court on 6/1/1021 @11AM to answer indictment
Collett, Brian S; Improper Registration Plate; No/Expired Registration Plates; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Failure Of Owner To Maintain Req Insurance/Security, 1st; Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor; Pre-Trial Conference 4/19/2021 @9:30AM
Collett, Brian Scott; Receiving Stolen Property U/$500; Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor (2 counts); Pre-Trial Conference 4/19/2021 @9:30AM
Collett, Brian Scott; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; No/Expired Registration Plates; Failure Of Non-Owner Operator To Maintain Req Insurance,1st; Failure To Register Transfer Of Motor Vehicle; Improper Display Of Registration Plates; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Improper Registration Plate; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; Continued Pre-Trial Conference 4/19/2021 @9:30AM
Collett, Brian Scott; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Counts 1-4 Not Guilty Plea, No/Expired Registration Plates; Failure Of Non-Owner Operator To Maintain Req Insurance, 1st; Failure To Register Transfer Of Motor Vehicle; Improper Display Of Registration Plates; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Improper Registration Plate; Appoint DPA, Pre-Trial Conference 4/19/2021 @9:30AM
Collins, Lenora Kelly; Non Payment Of Court Costs, Fees Or Fines; Continued to 6/14/2021, send court notice
Cunningham, Asia; Motion for shock probation, order signed
Dixon, John Wayne; Speeding 16MPH Over Limit; Counts 1-6 Not Guilty Plea, No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; No/Expired Registration Plates; Improper Display Of Registration Plates; Failure Of Non-Owner Operator To Maintain Req Insurance, 1sr; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; Appoint DPA, Pre-Trial Conference 5/7/2021 @9:30AM
Dixon, John Wayne; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Not Guilty Plea, Appoint DPA, Pre-Trial Conference 5/17/2021 @9:30AM
Estep, Brandy D; Speeding 10MPH Over Limit; Amended to 10MPH Over (Limited Access), Guilty Plea, $20 + court costs, 6/14/2021 @9:30AM
Estep, George; Speeding 10MPH Over Limit; Counts 1-4 Dismissed w/o prejudice w/warning, Improper Passing; Careless Driving; Failure To Wear Seat Belts
Gabbard, Christal; Stop/Stand/Park On Limited Access Highway (2 counts); Not Guilty Plea, Appoint DPA, Pre-Trial conference 5/2/2021 @9:30AM
Gabbard, Michael Wayne; Assault, 1st Degree; Preliminary hearing held, probable cause found on count #1, hand case over to grand jury and recognize def to appear in circuit court on 6/1/1021 @11AM to answer indictment
Gay, William Bradley; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Counts 1-4 Dismissed w/o prejudice w/proof, No/Expired Registration Plates; Failure Of Owner To Maintain Required Insurance/Security, 1st; Improper Display Of Registration Plates
Harrison, Matthew Garry; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; Failure To Use Child Restraint Device In Vehicle; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Failure To Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor; Continued to 6/14/2021 @9:30AM
Horn, Larry Bradley; Revocation Hearing, taken under submission
Hudson, Caitlin Renee; Speeding 10MPH Over Limit; No/Expired Registration Plates; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Order signed
Isaacs, Darryl Frank; Burglary, 3rd Degree; Dismissed w/o prejudice w/probable caquse, Wanton Endangerment-1st Degree; Dismissed w/o prejudice w/probable cause, Criminal Mischief- 2nd Degree; Tbut All Others $500 Or More But U/$10,000; probable cause found, preliminary hearing held, probable cause found on count #4, hand case over to grand jury for consideration and recognize def to appear in circuit court on June 1, 2021 @11AM to answer indictment, send count #3 w/felony count
Isaac, Kevin E; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; No/Expired Registration Plates; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Failure Of Owner To Maintain Required Insurance/Security, 1st; Improper Registration Plate; Pre-Trial Conference July 26, 2021
Kanatzer, Billy R; Promoting Contraband-2nd Degree; Guilty Plea, 18- days jail, conditional discharge 2 years
Kanatzer, Billy R; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; No/Expired Registration Plates; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Failure Of Owner To Maintain Required Insurance/Security, 1st; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Continued to 7/26/2021 @9:30AM
Kanatzer, Billy Ray; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; No/Expired Registration Plates; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Continued to 7/36/2021 @9:30AM
Kanatzer, William; No/Expired Registration Plates; Dismissed w/o prejudice, No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Dismissed w/o prejudice, Resisting Arrest; Guilty Plea, 270 days, conditional discharge 2 years, Disorderly Conduct, 2nd Degree; Guilty Plea, 90 days conditional discharge
King, Bethany Grace; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; prepaid
Leppard, Joyce; Poss Controlled Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine); Oper MV U/Influ Cont Sub-1st; Failure To Produce Insurance Card; Improper Equipment; Def hearing 4/19/2021 @9:30AM
Lewis, Ronald Christopher; Burglary, 3rd Degree; Possession Of Burglary Tools; Tbut All Others $500 Or More But U/$10,000; Issue WOA, $1,500 cash bond
McCowan, Michael; Rear License Not Illuminated; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Failure Of Non-Owner Operator To Maintain Req Insurance, 1st; No/Expired Registration Plates; Send FTA to dept, failure to appear
Neeley, Forrester; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; Improper Registration Plates; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; License to Be In Possession; Pre-Trial Conference- case continued until May 17, 2021
Pierce, Ronnie; Motion for bond reduction- decision related to pretrial\
Pierce, Ronnie; Motion for bond reduction- decision related to pretrial
Robinson, Teresa; Assault 4th Degree Domestic Violence No Visible Injury; Disorderly Conduct, 1st Degree; Continued by agreement to June 21, 2021 @9:30AM
Sandlin, Keisha Elizabeth; Oper MV U/Influ Of Alc/Subs-1st; Endangering The Welfare Of A Minor; Continued by agreement to 5/3/2021 @9:30AM
Shupert, Alishia Monetta; Public Intoxication Controlled Subs (Excludes Alc); Illegal Possession Of Legend Drug; Controlled Substance Prescription Not In Orig Container, 1st; Drug Paraphernalia- Buy/Possess; Continued to 5/3/2021 @9:30AM
Shupert, Alishia Monetta; Drug Paraphernalia- Buy/Possess; Continued to 5/3/2021 @9:30AM
Smith, James M; Public Intoxication Controlled Subs (Excludes Alc); Poss Controlled Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine); Continued to 4/19/2021 @9:30AM
Smith, Melissa A; Oper MV U/Influ Of Alc-1st; Continued by agreement to 5/3/2021 @9:30AM
Smith, Willie; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; Counts 1-5 Not Guilty Plea, Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Improper/No Windshield; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; No/Expired Registration Plates; Pre-Trial Conference 6/14/2021 @9:30AM
Spurlock, Nicholas T; Oper Mv U/Influ Of Alc/Drugs, 3rd Offense; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; No/Expired Registration Plates; Failure Of Owner To Maintain Required Insurance/Security, 1st; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; Driving On DUI Suspended License- 1st Offense; Set Jury Trial 10/21/2021 @10:30AM, send court notice
Spurlock, Nicholas Trent; Speeding 25MPH Over Limit; No Tail Lamps; One Headlight; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; Op Mtr Veh U/Influ Of Alc/Drugs-3rd Offense; Rear License Not Illuminated; License Plate Not Legible; Improper Lane Usage/Vehicles Keep to Right Except To Pass; Reckless Driving; Jury Trial 10/21/2021 @9:30AM, send court notice
Spurlock, Travis; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; No/Expired Registration Plates; Failure Of Non-Owner Operator To Maintain Req Insurance, 1st; Improper Display Of Registration Plates; Failure To Register Transfer Of Motor Vehicle; Send FTA to dept
Tillery, Kateisha Gabrielle; Tbut All Others $500 Or More But U/$10,000; Criminal Mischief- 3rd Degree; Burglary, 3rd Degree; Issue WOA $1,500 cash bond
Vanwinkle, Scotty; Poss Of Marijuana; Send w/felony, Poss Controlled Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine); Poss A Cont Sub; Send w/felony, Def waives preliminary hearing and stipulates to probable cause, hand case over to grand jury and recognize def to appear in circuit court on 6/20/2021 @11AM to answer indictment
Vanwinkle, Scotty; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; No/Expired Registration Plates; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Continued to June 14, 2021 @9:30AM
Vanwinkle, Scotty Allen; Poss A Cont Sub; Poss Of Marijuana; Drug Paraphernalia- Buy/Possess; Continued to 6/14/2021 @9:30AM
Vickers, Anthony E; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; OP Mv U/Influ Of Alc/Drugs, 1st Offense; Set 10/21/2021 @9:30AM
Weaver, Joshua; Poss A Cont Sub; Guilty Plea, 2 days jail (credit 2 days)
Weaver, William C; Flagrant Non-Support; Not Guilty Plea, Appoint DPA, Preliminary Hearing 6/14/2021 @9:30AM
