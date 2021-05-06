District Court News of 5/3/2021 with Hon. Allen B. Roberts
Davidson, Scotty; Assault 4th Degree Minor Injury; Counts 1-4 Not Guilty Plea, Poss Controlled Sub, 1st Degree, 1stOffense (Methamphetamine); Fleeing Or Evading Police, 2nd Degree (On Foot); Tampering W/Physical Evidence; Appoint DPA, Preliminary Hearing 5/12/21 @9:30AM
Hacker, Kimberly M; Tbut Or Disp All Others U/$500; Counts 1-2 Not Guilty Plea, Failure To appear, Citation For Misdemeanor; Appoint DPA, Pre-Trial Conference 5/17/21 @9:30AM
Asher, Kevin B; Rescheduled hearing for June 2, 2021
Asher, Kevin B; Tbut Or Disp All Others U/$500; Continued by agreement 6/2/2021 @9:30AM
Burton, Charles Henry; Wanton Endangerment- 1st Degree; Amended to Assault, 4th Degree, Guilty Plea, 14 days jail (credit 14 days), Assault 4th Degree Domestic Violence Minor Injury; Dismissed w/o prejudice
Edwards, Jessica K; Receiving Stolen Property U/$10,000; Amended to Receiving Stolen U/$500, Guilty Plea, 360 days jail (credit 11 days), Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor; Dismissed w/o prejudice
Edwards, Jessica K; Theft By Deception- Include Cold Checks U/$500 (2 counts); Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor; Continued to 1/9/21 @9:30AM
Farmer, Dustin Dwight; Criminal Trespassing-3rd Degree; Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor; Issue WOA, $5,000 cash bond
Flannery, Mellisa; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Counts 1-7 Not Guilty Plea, No/Expired Registration Plates; Improper Display Of Registration Plates; Failure To Produce Insurance Card; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Failure To Register Transfer Of Motor Vehicle; Pre-Trial Conference 8/9/2021 @9:30AM, Appoint DPA
Gabbard, Crystal; Stop/Stand/park on limited access highway (2 counts); Pre-Trial Conference continued 8/23/2021 @9:30AM
Harrison, Ronda; Req by def to be added to get FTA taken care of, no action
Hubbard, Joe; Oper MV U/Influ Of Subst-1st; Poss Controlled Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine); Poss A Cont Sub; Issue WOA, $10,000 cash bond
Isaacs, Charles; Careless Driving; Failure To Produce Insurance Card; Continued to 6/28/2021, send court notice
Jones, Paige; Failure Of Non-Owner Operator To Maintain Req Insurance, 1st; Instructional Permit Violations; Continued to 8/9/2021 @9:30AM
Lainhart, Randal W; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Dismissed w/o prejudice w/proof
Lainhart, Sonya; Promoting Contraband-1st Degree; Poss Controlled Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine); Poss Cont Sub, 2nd Degree, Drug Unspecified; Controlled Substance Prescription Not In Orig Container; Drug Paraphernalia- Buy/Possess; Continued Preliminary Hearing to 5/17/21 @9:30AM
Lainhart, Sonya; Tics, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (<2GMS Methamphetamine); Set hearing 5/17/21
Lainhart, Sonya; Public Intoxication Controlled Subs (Excludes Alc); set pre-trial conference 5/17/21
Lainhart, Sonya Lynn; Oper Mv U/Influ Of Cont Sub, 1st; Poss Controlled Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine); Poss cont sub, 2nd Degree- Drug Unspecified; Violation Of Court Order; Set hearing 5/5/21
Maynard, Shawn David; Continued to 6/14/2021 @9:30AM
Mays, Natalie Brooke; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; prepaid 5/3
Miller, Evy; Terroristic Threatening, 3rd Degree; Criminal Trespass- 1st Degree; Continued Pre-Trial Conference 8/9/21 @9:30AM
Nichols, Matthew B; $5,000 surety by family, Guilty
Patel, Samirkumar J; Selling Alcoholic Beverages To Minors- 1st Offense; Not Guilty Plea, Pre-Trial Conference 5/17/2021 @9:30AM
Price, Tony; Poss Controlled Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine); Failure To Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor; Continued Preliminary Hearing to 8/9/2021 @9:30AM
Sandlin, Keisha Elizabeth; Oper Mv U/Influ Of Alc/Subs, 1st; Endangering The Welfare Of A Minor; Issue WOA, $2,500
Shelton, Steven Gregory; Terminated from drug court on 1/29/20, sent court notice, continued to June 14, 2021 @9:30 AM, send court notice
Shields, Stanley W; Poss Controlled Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine); Not Guilty Plea, Drug Paraphernalia- Buy/Possess; Not Guilty Plea, Appoint DPA, Preliminary hearing 6/2/2021 @9:30AM
Sheilds, Stanley W; Public Intoxication Controlled Subs (Excludes Alc); Guilty Plea, 2 days jail (credit 2 days)
Shupert, Alishia Monetta; Public Intoxication Controlled Subs (Excludes Alc); Illegal Possession Of Legend Drug; Controlled Substance Prescription Not In Orig Container, 1st; Drug Paraphernalia- Buy/Possess; Issue WOA, $2,5000 cash bond, failed to appear
Shupert, Alishia Monetta; Drug Paraphernalia- Buy/Possess; Issue WOA, failed to appear
Smith, Anita Faye; Speeding 22 MPH Over Limit; Counts 1-4 Not Guilty Plea, Poss Cont Sub, 3rd Degree – Drug Unspecified; Controlled Substance Prescription Not In Orig Container, 1st; Oper MV U/Influ Of Subst-1st; Pre-Trial Conference 5/17/2021 @9:30AM, appear w/attorney
Smith, Jesse William; Poss Controlled Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine); Continued to Sept 8, 2021 @9:30AM
Smith, Melissa A; Oper Mv U/Influ Of Alc-1st; Continued to 8/9/2021 to pick a jury trial date
Smith, Randall; Assault 4th Degree No Visible Injury; Amended to Disorderly Conduct, 2nd Degree, Guilty Plea, 19 days jail (credit 19 days), Assault, 4th Degree Dating Violence (No Visible Injury); Dismissed w/o prejudice, Resisting Arrest; Guilty Plea, 19 days jail (credit 19 days)
Sproat, Daniel; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Dismissed w/o prejudice w/proof, No/Expired Registration Plates; Dismissed w/o prejudice w/proof
Swinney, Jordan; Leaving Scene Of Accident/Failure To Render Aid Or Assistance; Failure To Produce Insurance Card; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Driving W/o License/Negligence In Accident; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; No/Expired Registration Plates; Failure Of Owner To Maintain Req Insurance/Security, 1st; Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor (2 counts); Continued to 6/2/2021 @9:30AM
Tillery, Jamie Dale; Sexual Abuse, 1st Degree, Victim U/12 Years Of Age; Counts 1-3 Not Guilty Plea, Distribute Obscene Material To Minors- 1st Offense; Sodomy, 1st Degree, Victim U/12 Years Of Age; Preliminary Hearing 5/12/2021 @9:30AM, Appoint DPA
Turner, Charles; Set review 5/17/2021 @9:30AM
Wilson, Ricky; Disorderly Conduct, 1st Degree; Public Intoxication Controlled Subs (Excludes Alc); Poss Of Marijuana; Continued to 5/12/2021 @9:30AM
Wilson, Ricky D; Public Intoxication Controlled Subs (Excludes alc); Attempt Burglary, 2nd Degree; Terroristic Threatening, 3rd Degree; Disorderly Conduct, 1st Degree; Continued to 5/12/2021
Wooten, George; Oper Mv U/Influ Of Subs-1st Guilty Plea, 1 day jail (credit 1 day), $200 + $425 service fee + court costs, order to attend and complete DUI counseling, Failure Of Owner To Maintain Req Insurance/Sec, 1st; Dismissed w/o prejudice, Improper Registration Plate; Dismissed w/o prejudice
