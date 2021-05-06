JC Sun Court Report

 

District Court News of 5/3/2021 with Hon. Allen B. Roberts

 Davidson, Scotty; Assault 4th Degree Minor Injury; Counts 1-4 Not Guilty Plea, Poss Controlled Sub, 1st Degree, 1stOffense (Methamphetamine); Fleeing Or Evading Police, 2nd Degree (On Foot); Tampering W/Physical Evidence; Appoint DPA, Preliminary Hearing 5/12/21 @9:30AM

Hacker, Kimberly M; Tbut Or Disp All Others U/$500; Counts 1-2 Not Guilty Plea, Failure To appear, Citation For Misdemeanor; Appoint DPA, Pre-Trial Conference 5/17/21 @9:30AM

Asher, Kevin B; Rescheduled hearing for June 2, 2021

Asher, Kevin B; Tbut Or Disp All Others U/$500; Continued by agreement 6/2/2021 @9:30AM

Burton, Charles Henry; Wanton Endangerment- 1st Degree; Amended to Assault, 4th Degree, Guilty Plea, 14 days jail (credit 14 days), Assault 4th Degree Domestic Violence Minor Injury; Dismissed w/o prejudice

Edwards, Jessica K; Receiving Stolen Property U/$10,000; Amended to Receiving Stolen U/$500, Guilty Plea, 360 days jail (credit 11 days), Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor; Dismissed w/o prejudice

Edwards, Jessica K; Theft By Deception- Include Cold Checks U/$500 (2 counts); Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor; Continued to 1/9/21 @9:30AM

Farmer, Dustin Dwight; Criminal Trespassing-3rd Degree; Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor; Issue WOA, $5,000 cash bond

Flannery, Mellisa; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Counts 1-7 Not Guilty Plea, No/Expired Registration Plates; Improper Display Of Registration Plates; Failure To Produce Insurance Card; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Failure To Register Transfer Of Motor Vehicle; Pre-Trial Conference 8/9/2021 @9:30AM, Appoint DPA

Gabbard, Crystal; Stop/Stand/park on limited access highway (2 counts); Pre-Trial Conference continued 8/23/2021 @9:30AM

Harrison, Ronda; Req by def to be added to get FTA taken care of, no action

Hubbard, Joe; Oper MV U/Influ Of Subst-1st; Poss Controlled Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine); Poss A Cont Sub; Issue WOA, $10,000 cash bond

Isaacs, Charles; Careless Driving; Failure To Produce Insurance Card; Continued to 6/28/2021, send court notice

Jones, Paige; Failure Of Non-Owner Operator To Maintain Req Insurance, 1st; Instructional Permit Violations; Continued to 8/9/2021 @9:30AM

Lainhart, Randal W; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Dismissed w/o prejudice w/proof

Lainhart, Sonya; Promoting Contraband-1st Degree; Poss Controlled Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine); Poss Cont Sub, 2nd Degree, Drug Unspecified; Controlled Substance Prescription Not In Orig Container; Drug Paraphernalia- Buy/Possess; Continued Preliminary Hearing to 5/17/21 @9:30AM

Lainhart, Sonya; Tics, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (<2GMS Methamphetamine); Set hearing 5/17/21

Lainhart, Sonya; Public Intoxication Controlled Subs (Excludes Alc); set pre-trial conference 5/17/21

Lainhart, Sonya Lynn; Oper Mv U/Influ Of Cont Sub, 1st; Poss Controlled Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine); Poss cont sub, 2nd Degree- Drug Unspecified; Violation Of Court Order; Set hearing 5/5/21

Maynard, Shawn David; Continued to 6/14/2021 @9:30AM

Mays, Natalie Brooke; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; prepaid 5/3

Miller, Evy; Terroristic Threatening, 3rd Degree; Criminal Trespass- 1st Degree; Continued Pre-Trial Conference 8/9/21 @9:30AM

Nichols, Matthew B; $5,000 surety by family, Guilty

Patel, Samirkumar J; Selling Alcoholic Beverages To Minors- 1st Offense; Not Guilty Plea, Pre-Trial Conference 5/17/2021 @9:30AM

Price, Tony; Poss Controlled Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine); Failure To Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor; Continued Preliminary Hearing to 8/9/2021 @9:30AM

Sandlin, Keisha Elizabeth; Oper Mv U/Influ Of Alc/Subs, 1st; Endangering The Welfare Of A Minor; Issue WOA, $2,500

Shelton, Steven Gregory; Terminated from drug court on 1/29/20, sent court notice, continued to June 14, 2021 @9:30 AM, send court notice

Shields, Stanley W; Poss Controlled Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine); Not Guilty Plea, Drug Paraphernalia- Buy/Possess; Not Guilty Plea, Appoint DPA, Preliminary hearing 6/2/2021 @9:30AM

Sheilds, Stanley W; Public Intoxication Controlled Subs (Excludes Alc); Guilty Plea, 2 days jail (credit 2 days)

Shupert, Alishia Monetta; Public Intoxication Controlled Subs (Excludes Alc); Illegal Possession Of Legend Drug; Controlled Substance Prescription Not In Orig Container, 1st; Drug Paraphernalia- Buy/Possess; Issue WOA, $2,5000 cash bond, failed to appear

Shupert, Alishia Monetta; Drug Paraphernalia- Buy/Possess; Issue WOA, failed to appear

Smith, Anita Faye; Speeding 22 MPH Over Limit; Counts 1-4 Not Guilty Plea, Poss Cont Sub, 3rd Degree – Drug Unspecified; Controlled Substance Prescription Not In Orig Container, 1st; Oper MV U/Influ Of Subst-1st; Pre-Trial Conference 5/17/2021 @9:30AM, appear w/attorney

Smith, Jesse William; Poss Controlled Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine); Continued to Sept 8, 2021 @9:30AM

Smith, Melissa A; Oper Mv U/Influ Of Alc-1st; Continued to 8/9/2021 to pick a jury trial date

Smith, Randall; Assault 4th Degree No Visible Injury; Amended to Disorderly Conduct, 2nd Degree, Guilty Plea, 19 days jail (credit 19 days), Assault, 4th Degree Dating Violence (No Visible Injury); Dismissed w/o prejudice, Resisting Arrest; Guilty Plea, 19 days jail (credit 19 days)

Sproat, Daniel; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Dismissed w/o prejudice w/proof, No/Expired Registration Plates; Dismissed w/o prejudice w/proof

Swinney, Jordan; Leaving Scene Of Accident/Failure To Render Aid Or Assistance; Failure To Produce Insurance Card; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Driving W/o License/Negligence In Accident; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; No/Expired Registration Plates; Failure Of Owner To Maintain Req Insurance/Security, 1st; Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor (2 counts); Continued to 6/2/2021 @9:30AM

Tillery, Jamie Dale; Sexual Abuse, 1st Degree, Victim U/12 Years Of Age; Counts 1-3 Not Guilty Plea, Distribute Obscene Material To Minors- 1st Offense; Sodomy, 1st Degree, Victim U/12 Years Of Age; Preliminary Hearing 5/12/2021 @9:30AM, Appoint DPA

Turner, Charles; Set review 5/17/2021 @9:30AM

Wilson, Ricky; Disorderly Conduct, 1st Degree; Public Intoxication Controlled Subs (Excludes Alc); Poss Of Marijuana; Continued to 5/12/2021 @9:30AM

Wilson, Ricky D; Public Intoxication Controlled Subs (Excludes alc); Attempt Burglary, 2nd Degree; Terroristic Threatening, 3rd Degree; Disorderly Conduct, 1st Degree; Continued to 5/12/2021

Wooten, George; Oper Mv U/Influ Of Subs-1st Guilty Plea, 1 day jail (credit 1 day), $200 + $425 service fee + court costs, order to attend and complete DUI counseling, Failure Of Owner To Maintain Req Insurance/Sec, 1st; Dismissed w/o prejudice, Improper Registration Plate; Dismissed w/o prejudice

Help us serve you better!

Your newspaper is brought to you by professionals that live in and contribute to this community! Please continue to support reliable, local journalism by subscribing to your newspaper. Click the button below, or call your newspaper office today!

Tags

Recommended for you