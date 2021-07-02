JC Sun Court Report

District Court News of 6/21/2021 with Hon. Henria Bailey-Lewis

Hasty, Gary Gene; Oper MV U/Influ Subst- 1st; Guilty, set to 19 days jail (credit 19 days), $350, DUI special fine + court costs, license suspended 18 months, ADE, Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor; Dismissed w/o prejudice, Court finds plea is ki&vol

Holt, Matthew; Criminal Mischief-3rd Degree; Counts 1-2 Guilty, set to 4 days jail (credit 4 days), Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor; court finds plea is ki&vol

Lewis, Ronald Christopher; Burglary, 3rd Degree; Possession Of Burglary Tools; Tbut All Others $500 Or More But U/$10,000; Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor; Dismissed w/o prejudice

Tillery, Kateisha Gabrielle; Tbut All Others $500 Or More But U/$10,000; Criminal Mischief-3rd Degree; Burgarly, 3rdDegree; Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor; Dismissed w/o prejudice; close case as indictment returned

Woody, Tiffany; Public Intoxication Controlled Subs (Excludes Alc); Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor; Continued to 6/28/21

Hasty, Gary Gene; Public Intoxication; Resisting Arrest; Court finds plea is ki&vol, set to 18 days jail (credit 18 days)

Abner, Clifford Matthew; Terroristic Threatening, 3rd Degree; Dismissed w/o prejudice, right to reinstate charges for 2 years

Asher, Timothy; Driving Mv While License Suspended For DUI- 3rd Or > Offense; Failure To Produce Insurance Card; Obstructed Vision And/Or Windshield; Poss Controlled Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine); Not Guilty Plea, Court finds def qualifies and appoints DPA, Pre-Trial Hearing 6/28/2021

Baker, Melody; Drug Paraphernalia- Buy/Possess; Dismissed w/o prejudice, A Cont Sub; Guilty, set to $100 + court costs, court finds plea is ki&vol

Baugh, Zachary Wayne; Failure To Or Improper Signal; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; No Operators/Moped License; Failure Of Non-Owner Operator To Maintain REq Insurance, 1st; FTA- $200

Bingham, Jerry Brian; Assault 4th Degree Domestic Violence No Visible Injury; Dismissed w/o prejudice, Disorderly Conduct, 2nd Degree; Guilty, set to 4 days (credit 4 days), court finds plea is ki&vol

Bocska, Tibor; Public Intoxication Controlled Subs (Excludes Alc); Guilty, set to 5 days (5 days credit), court finds plea is ki&vol

Bowles, Aaron Michael; Insurance Of Owner To Maintain Req Insurance/Security, 1st; No/Expired Registration Plates; Failure To Register Transfer Of Motor Vehicle; Rear License Not Illuminated; Not Guilty Plea, Pre-Trial Conference 7/7/2021

Bowles, Aaron Michael; Failure Of Owner to Maintain Req Insurance/Security, 1st; No/Expired Registration Plates; Not Guilty Plea, Pre-Trial Conference 7/7/2021

Bowling, Ronald; No Operators/Moped License; Failure Of Owner To Maintain Req Insurance/Security, 1st; Not Guilty Plea, Pre-Trial Conference- 10/25/2021

Bowman, Anthony; Poss Controlled Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine); FTA $2,500

Burkhart, Dustin Kyle; Rear License Not Illuminated; No/Expired Registration Plates; Failure To Produce Insurance Card; Continued to 8/2/2021

Byrd, Donny; Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor; Non Payment Of Court Costs, Fees Or Fines; FTA $350

Byrd, Donny; Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor; $150, FTA

Centers, Cole T; Failure To Notify Address Change To Dept Of Transp; Dismissed w/o prejudice w/proof shown

Clemmons, Arthur; Drug Paraphernalia- Buy/Possess; Guilty, $100 + court costs, court finds plea is ki&vol

Coffey, David; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; No Brake Lights (Passenger Vehicles); Improper Equipment; Continued to 7/7/2021

Collins, Michael L; Failure Of Owner To Maintain Required Insurance/Security, 1st; Careless Driving; FTA $200

Core, Lilian; Failure To Use Child Restraint Device In Vehicle; License To Be In Possession; Failure To Produce Insurance Card; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; FTA $100

Cox, Johnathan; Failure To Notify Address Change To Dept Of Transp; Counts 1-2 Dismissed w/o prejudice, License To Be In Possession

Cunagin, Harold; OPer MV U/Influ Of Subst- 2nd; Continued to 8/30/2021

Dalton, Glyndon; Disobeying Election Officer’s Command; Disorderly Conduct, 2nd Degree; Fleeing Or Evading Police, 2nd Degree (on foot); Resisting Arrest; Not Guilty Plea, court finds def qualifies and appoints DPA, Pre-Trial Conference 8/2/2021

Dixon, John Wayne; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Failure Of Non-Owner Operator To Maintain Req Insurance, 1st; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; No/Expired Registration Plates; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; Fleeing Or Evading Police, 2nd Degree (On Foot); Criminal Mischief- 3rd Degree; Resisting Arrest; Rear License Not Illuminated; bond $2,500 surety, Not Guilty Plea, court finds def qualifies and appoints DPA, Pre-Trial conference 8/23/2021

Doherty, Shannon Rose; Oper MV U/Influ Of Alc-1st; Continued to 8/30/2021

Durham, David; No Operators/Moped License; Guilty, $50 + court costs, court finds plea is ki&vol

Durham, Donald; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Continued to 8/2/2021

Frazier, Randy; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Counts 1-3 Dismissed w/o prejudice w/proof shown, No/Expired Registration Plates; Rear License Not Illuminated

Gabbard, Kelly Yvonne; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; No Operators/Moped License; Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor; Continued to 8/2/2021

Gabbard, Kelly Yvonne; No/Expired Registration Plates; Failure Of Owner To Maintain Required Insurance/Seucrity, 1st; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Continued to 8/2/2021

Girgon, Heather; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Failure To Produce Insurance Card; Failure To Notify Address Change To Dept Of TRansp; Failure To Register Transfer Of Motor Vehicle; FTA $200

Hamblin, Cody Joe; Speeding 10MPH Over Limit; FTA

Harrison, Stanley; Flagrant Non-Support; Not guilty Plea, Court finds def qualifies and appoints DPA, Pre-Trial Hearing 8/2/2021 def waives days

Henson, Trey; Speeding 26MPH Over/Greater; Counts 1-3 Dismissed w/o prejudice, Failure To Wear Seat Belts; No Operators/Moped License

Hubbard, Mickey Joe; Speeding 26MPH Over/Greater; OPer Mtr Veh U/Influ Of Alc/Drugs, 2nd; Failure Of Owner To Maintain REq Insurance/Security, 1st; Continued to 8/30/2021

Ingram, Marvin; Rear License Not Illuminated; Counts 1-4 Dismissed w/o prejudice w/proof shown, Failure To Register Transfer Of Motor Vehicle; No/Expired Registration Plates; Failure To Produce Insurance Card

Isaacs, Charles Kendall; Failure To Produce Insurance Card; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Rear License Not Illuminated; FTA $100

Johnson, Brandon Lee; Poss Controlled Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine); Not Guilty Plea, court finds def qualifies and appoints DPA, Pre-Trial Hearing 7/7/2021

Jones, Tina Rae; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; prepaid 6/21/2021

Jones, Tyler; Failure Of Owner To Maintain Req Insurance/Security, 1st; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; No/Expired Registration Plates; Failure To Produce Insurance Card; License To Be In Possession; Improper Equipment; Continued to 8/2/2021

Keeton, Luther Wayne; Speeding 25MPh Over Limit; FTA

King, Joseph William; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; Dismissed w/o prejudice

Lunsford, Cameron S; Speeding 26 MPH Over/Greater; Reckless Driving; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; No/Expired Registration Plates; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; Improper Display Of Registration Plates; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Continued to 8/30/2021

Mays, Mark; Assault 4th Degree Domestic Violence Minor Injury; Assault 4th Degree Domestic Violence Minor Injury; Not Guilty Plea, Pre-Trial conference 8/30/2021

Mays, Rodney D; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Counts 1-3 Dismissed w/o prejudice w/proof shown, No/Expired Registration Plates; Failure To Produce Insurance Card

McCune, Dale Randall; Failure Of Owner To Maintain Req Insurance/Security, 1st; Continued to 8/30/2021

McGee, Alicia; Public Intoxication Controlled Subs (Excludes Alc); Court Trial 7/7/2021

McQueen, Billy; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; Failure To Use Child Restraint Device In Motor Vehicle; Failure To Produce Insurance Card; FTA

McQueen, Brandon Lee; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; FTA

Mullins, Andrew Scott; Speeding 15MPH Over Limit; Guilty, $10 + court costs, Amended to 5MPH

Paolini, Corey James; Failure Of Non-Owner Operator To Maintain Req Insurance, 1st; No/Expired Registration Plates; Rear License Not Illuminated; No Tail Lamps; Continued 8/2/2021

Patnaik, Abhishek Sailish; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; Dismissed w/o prejudice

Rich, Brianna; License Not Legible; No Operators/Moped License; Failure Of Owner To Maintain REq Insurance/Security, 1st; Failure To Register Transfer Of Motor Vehicle; Continued to 8/30/2021

Robinson, Derek Christopher; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; Dismissed w/o prejudice w/warning

Robinson, Teresa; Assault 4th Degree Domestic Violence No Visible Injury; Dismissed w/o prejudice, Disorderly Conduct, 2nd Degree; Guilty, set to 2 days (credit 2 days), court finds def plea is ki&vol

Rumic, Ryan; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; prepaid 6/18

Sizemore, Joey Lee; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; No/Expired Registration Plates; Failure Of Owner To Maintain Req Insurance/Security, 1st; Improper Display Of Registration Plates; FTA

Smith, April; Failure To Wear Seat Belt; Failure Of Non-Owner Operator To Maintain Req Insurance, 1st; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Continued to 8/2/2021

Smith, April Dawn; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; No/Expired Registration Plates; Failure To Produce Insurance Card; Continued to 8/2/2021

Smith, James M; Tbut All Others $500 Or More But U/$10,000; Continued to 7/7/2021

Smith, Jeremy; Poss Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 2nd Offense (Methamphetamine); Not Guilty Plea, Pre-Trial Hearing 6/28/2021

Smith, Jeremy Lee; Controlled Substance Prescription Not In Orig Container, 1st; TICS, 1st Degree, 2nd Or >(<2 GMS Methamphetamine); Not Guilty Plea, Pre-Trial Hearing 6/28/2021, bond $10K

Smith, Jeremy; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; No/Expired Registration Plates; Continued to 6/28/2021

Smith, Mika Renee; Speeding 15MPH Over Limit; prepaid 6/21/2021

Smith, Raymond Steven; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; Counts 1-4 Dismissed w/o prejudice w/proof shown, No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; No/Expired Registration Plates; Failure To Produce Insurance Card

Smith, Raymond Steven; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; Counts 1-4 Dismissed w/o prejudice, No/Expired Registration Plates; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Failure To Notify Address Change To Dept Of Transp

Spivey, Billy; No Operators/Moped License; Guilty, $25 + court costs, Amended to No License In Possession

Turner, Dorothy Marie; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; Dismissed w/o prejudice

Vaughn, Kimberly; Dismissed by Roberts 5/7/2021

Wagers, Carlos; Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor; FTA $2,000 cash

Wagers, Debra; Oper MV U/Influ Of Subst-1st; License To Be In Possession; Continued to 8/30/2021

Weaver, William Nathaniel; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; No/Expired Registration Plates; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Failure Of Owner To Maintain Req Insurance/Security,1st; Failure To Produce Insurance Card; No Operators/Moped License; License To Be In Possession; Obstructed Vision And/Or Windshield; Failure To Register Transfer Of Motor Vehicle; FTA $250

Weybright, Dustin Scott; Assault 4th Degree Domestic Violence Minor Injury; Wanton Endangerment-2nd Degree, Review 6/20/2022

Wilson, Melissa M; Disorderly Conduct, 2nd Degree; Guilty, set to 2 days jail (Credit 2 days), court finds plea ki&vol

Wiseman, Elizabeth; Oper MV U/Influ Of Cont Sub, 1st ; Continued to 7/7/2021

Mullins, Andrew; FTWS; Dismissed w/o prejudice

