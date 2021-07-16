District Court News Of 7/06/21 with Hon. Oscar Gayle House
Asher, Kevin; Tbut All Others $500 Or More But U/$10,000; w/f/a pws 8/3 Pre-Trial Conference 10:30AM
Bishop, Susan; Fleeing Or Evading Police, 1st Degree; w/f/a/ pws, 8/3 Pre-Trial conference 10:30AM, Fleeing Or Evading Police, 1st Degree (On Foot); Resisting Arrest; Disorderly Conduct, 1st Degree; Reckless Driving; No/Expired Registration Plates; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Failure Of Owner To Maintain Required Insurance/Security, 1st; Persistent Felony Offender- 2nd Degree
Byrd, Steven; TICS, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (<2GMS Methamphetamine); 8/3 Pre-Trial Conference 10:30AM, Poss Controlled Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine); Drug Paraphernalia- Buy/Possess
Byrd, Steven A; Enhancement TICS, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (< 2 GMS Methamphetamine); 8/03 10:30AM, Drug Paraphernalia- Buy/Possess; Poss Of Marijuana
Cain, Mark Anthony; 10/5 Pre-Trial Hearing 10:30AM
Carr, Bruce; Murder; Tbut Or Disp Auto- $500 Or More But U/$10,000; 8/3 Pre-Trial Conference 10:30AM
Clemmons, Lonnie; Promoting Contraband- 1st Degree; 8/3 Pre-Trial Conference 10:30AM, Poss Controlled Sub, 1stDegree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine)
Clemmons, Lonnie; TICS, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (>2 GMS Methamphetamine); 8/3 Pre-Trial Conference 10:30AM, Drug Paraphernalia- Buy/Possess
Estes, William J; Burglary, 1st Degree; Tbut All Others $500 Or More But U/$10,000; Receiving Stolen Property (Firearm); Tbut All Others U/$10,000, 10/12 Trial
Farris, Anna; Receiving Stolen Property U/$10,000; Pre-Trial Conference 9/7 10:30AM, Receiving Stolen Property U/$10,000; Obscuring The Identity Of A Machine $500; Illegal Possession Of Manufactures Vin Plate
Gibson, Jesse; Criminal Possession Forged Instrument- 1st Degree; Theft By Deception- Include Cold Checks U/$500; Receiving Stolen Property (Firearm)
Gibson, Jessie; Receiving Stolen Property U/$10,000; 12/7 Pre-Trial Conference 10:30AM
Gibson, Jessie; Receiving Stolen Property U/$10,000; 12/7 Pre-Trial Conference 10:30AM
Gibson, Jessie R; Burglary, 1st Degree; 12/7 Pre-Trial Conference 10:30AM, Burglary, 3rd Degree; Receiving Stolen Property (Firearm)
Gibson, Jessie R; Complicity Murder; 12/7 Pre-Trial Confernece 10:30AM
Grubb, Travis; Tbut All Others $500 Or More But U/$10,000; 8/3/21 Pre-Trial Conference 10:30AM
Gulley, Melissa; Complicity Murder; Pre-Trial Conference 12/7/21 10:30AM
Hacker, Ray Jr; Heering 10/27 @10:30AM
Jones, Timothy; Pre-Trial Conference 8/3 @10:30AM
Kidwell, Laura Ashley; Fraudulent Insurance Acts-$500 Or > But < than $10,000; Pre-Trial Conference Sept 7 21 @10:30AM
Lewis, Ronald; Complicity Burglary 3rd Degree; Pre-Trial Conference 9/7 @10:30AM, Complicity TBUT All Others $500 Or More But U/$10,000; Possession Of Burglary Tools; Burglary, 3rd Degree; Tbut All Others $500 Or More But U/$10,000
Lunsford, Donald; Poss Controlled Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine); Persistent Felony Offender- 2ndDegree
McKinney, Sean; Burglary, 1st Degree; Sept 7 21 !0:30AM, Conspiracy Burglary, 1st Degree, Robbery, 1st, 1st Degree; Persistent Felony Offender- First Degree
Neeley, Sabrina; Receiving Stolen Property U/ $10,000; Pre-Trial Conference 9/7 @10:30AM, Persistent Felony Offender- 2nd Degree
Rowland, Donavan S; 10:30PM, 9/7
Royce Katey; 9/7 Review 10:30AM
Shearer, Doug; Theft By Deception- Include Cold Checks Over $300; 9/7 10:30AM
Sizemore, Terry; TICS, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (<2GMS Methamphetamine); Pre-Trial Hearing 10/13 9:00AM, Fleeing Or Evading Police, 1st Degree; Tampering W/Physical Evidence
Smith, Lester; Receiving Stolen Property (2 counts); 9/7 10:30AM, Obscuring The Identity Of A Machine $500 < $10,000; Illegal Possession Of Manufacturers Vin Plate
Stevens, Tabitha; Promoting Contraband- 1st Degree; 10/5 Pre-Trial Conference 10:30AM, Poss Controlled Sub, 1stDegree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine)
Tillery, Kateisha; Complicity, Burglary 3rd Degree; 9/7 Pre-Trial Conference 10:30AM, Complicity TBUT All Others $500 Or More But U/$10,000; Criminal Mischief- 2nd Degree; Wanton Endangerment-1st Degree; Persistent Felony Offender
Tunnat, Matthew; TICS, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (<2GMS Methamphetamine); 8/3 Pre-Trial Conference 10:30AM
Vanwinkle, Scotty; Poss Controlled Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine); Pre-Trial Conference Sept 7, 21 10:30AM, Drug Paraphernalia- Buy/Possess; Poss Cont Sub, 2nd Degree- Drug Unspecified; Poss Of Marijuana
Young, James Edward; Poss Controlled Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine); Pre-Trial Conference 9/7 10:30AM
