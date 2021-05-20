According to information supplied by the Jackson County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office, the Jackson County 911 Center received a 911 “hang-up” call on March 22, 2021 that was traced to the area of US Hwy 421 and Oak Grove Church Road. Deputy Ryan Lanigan was in the vicinity and observed a vehicle parked on the right-hand side of the South bound lane of US Hwy 421. Deputy Lanigan made contact with the occupant of the vehicle who identified herself as Misty McKinney, 38, of Annville, KY. Mrs. McKinney stated that while she was driving on US Hwy 421 the passenger (her husband, Ralph McKinney, 38, of Annville, KY) of the vehicle assaulted her. Mrs. McKinney told Deputy Lanigan that he slapped her using his hand which caused her to bleed from her lip. She also told Deputy Lanigan that he choked her by using his hands to grip her neck which prevented her from breathing. Mrs. McKinney informed Deputy Lanigan that she pulled off the edge of the road at which point she dialed 911. She said that Mr. McKinney then exited the vehicle and started walking on-foot traveling south bound on US Hwy 421. Deputy Lanigan advised her to go get an Emergency Protection Order (EPO) while he would attempt to locate Mr. McKinney.
Deputy Lanigan located Mr. McKinney walking south on US Hwy 421 just south of KY Hwy 30 East and arrested him on the charge of Assault 4th degree. When asked if he had anything illegal on his person, Mr. McKinney stated that he had methamphetamine and marijuana in a small tin container in his front right pants pocket. Deputy Lanigan retrieved the tin container from that location and inside he found a small zip lock bag with a pinkish crystalline substance consistent to methamphetamine. Also, in the tin container was a 4th of a previously smoked marijuana cigarette. While in route to the Jackson County Detention Center Mr. McKinney stated that Mrs. McKinney also assaulted him by using her hand and scratching his face and neck area. Deputy Lanigan noted in the uniform citation that Mr. McKinney had visible scratch marks on his neck.
Deputy Lanigan saw Mrs. McKinney in her parked vehicle in the parking lot of the Gray Hawk Landing. He made contact with her and arrested her for assault, 4th degree. A post-arrest search of Mrs. McKinney’s person revealed two small bags in her right front watch pocket. These bags contained a pinkish crystalline substance consistent with methamphetamine. In her right back pant’s pocket Deputy Lanigan located a bag containing a green leafy substance consistent with marijuana.
Both Mr. and Mrs. McKinney were charged with assault 4th degree, possession of a controlled substance, 1stdegree, 1st offense and possession of marijuana. They both appeared in District Court before Judge Henria Bailey-Lewis on May 12th, 2021. With both parties in agreement, the court agreed to dismiss without prejudice the charge of assault, 4th degree for both Mr. and Mrs. McKinney. They both agreed to plead guilty to an amended charge of attempted possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense. The court found both of their guilty pleas to be knowing, intelligent, and voluntary. They were each sentenced to 365 days with a conditional discharge of 2 years and a requirement to complete an intensive outpatient program with a drug counseling service. The court also agreed to dismiss the charges of possession of marijuana.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.