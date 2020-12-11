There seems to be an increase in domestic violence cases in the county. There were six cases involving charges of domestic violence in District Court this Monday alone. Sheriff Paul Hays has spoken about it frequently in his Sheriff’s reports and also in public meetings such those held by the Jackson County Fiscal Court. These cases are often associated with drug abuse as well as economic and social issues made worse by the current pandemic. Sheriff Hays maintains that these are among the most dangerous situations for law enforcement officers. “The goal is not to arrest anyone but to lower the temperature of the situation and to prevent anyone from getting hurt. We will arrest someone if required but that is never the goal. The goal is to keep people safe,” Sheriff Hays reported.
On Thursday, Chief Deputy Isaacs was notified by dispatch of a domestic violence allegation in progress. Kim Hacker had notified dispatch and alleged that Vernon F. Adkins, 44, of McKee, KY had hit her in the face with a ball bat.
When Chief Deputy Isaacs, Deputy Bryant, and McKee Police Chief Jonathan Sizemore arrived at the scene they made contact with Hacker at the rear of the residence. Deputy Isaacs observed that Hacker was bleeding from the face. Deputy Isaacs spoke with Adkins and he stated that he had hit Hacker with something on the hand but could not remember what he used. Isaacs reported that Adkins had his head sticking out of a hole in the door of his residence. When Isaacs asked him to open the door Adkins started walking away.
At this time Isaacs attempted a forcible entry because of officer safety and after he had kicked the door twice Adkins returned and unlocked it.
Chief Deputy Isaacs reported that when Adkins was placed under arrest he discovered a metal container that had a skull and a butterfly on the outside of it. Inside the container was a small baggy that had a white powdery substance inside that was suspected to be methamphetamine.
Adkins appeared before Judge Henria Bailey-Lewis on Monday for arraignment in District Court. Adkins was charged with assault, 4th degree domestic violence minor injury and possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine). Adkins entered a plea of “not guilty” and a preliminary hearing was scheduled for December 14, 2020. The court set a cash bond at $10,000 and determined Adkins to be a “danger to self or others”.
