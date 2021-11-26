According to information supplied by the Jackson County Circuit Court Clerk, City of McKee Police Officer JR Weaver responded to the scene of an active domestic altercation along Hwy 290 just outside McKee, KY at the end of last week. The two individuals involved in the altercation were William Zachary “Tyler” Gay, 28 and Victoria Gay, 25 both of McKee, KY
The uniform citation states that Officer Weaver arrived at the scene around 11:00 PM. When he made entry into the residence he observed Tyler Gay holding Victoria Gay face down onto the floor in the kitchen area at the back of the residence.
After detaining both parties, Officer Weaver observed several cuts and scrapes on both of them. Officer Weaver noted a particularly bad cut to Victoria’s right eye that was bleeding a bit and a large dark bruise to Tyler’s left forearm. Officer Weaver also observed that the clothing was almost torn off both parties as well.
There were two small children present that were witnesses to the altercation between their parents. Both Tyler and Victoria were placed under arrest and charged with assault, 4th degree (minor injury). Victoria was transported to the St. Joseph Hospital in London where she received stitches to the cut on her right eye.
Both Tyler and Victoria were in District Court before Judge Henria Bailey-Lewis on Monday for arraignment. Both parties entered a plea of “not guilty” and a pre-trial conference was scheduled for December 06, 2021. The court ordered that they were to have no contact with one another. Tyler is being held on a $25,000 bond. Victoria is being held on a $10,000 bond.
