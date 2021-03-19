Mark Mays, 51, of McKee, KY appeared before Judge Henria Bailey-Lewis for a preliminary hearing in District court Monday. Mays was arrested on March 01, 2021 by KSP Detective Ethan Lakes and charged with Assault, 2nd degree and Assault, 4th Degree (Domestic Violence) Minor Injury. According to the uniform citation obtained from the Circuit Court Clerk, Mays and his wife Bonnetta Mays were involved in a verbal altercation on March 01, 2021 that turned physical. Bonneta alleges that Mark grabbed her by the hair and pulled her through their residence. During the incident, Bonneta’s arm was injured. Bonetta then left the residence and traveled to a residence on Pilgrim’s Rest Road. Mark came to the residence and walked to an outside building where Charles Parrett was residing. Mark yelled out Charles’ name and when Charles opened the door Mark fired a shot striking Charles Parrett. Parrett sustained several bird shot pellet wounds to his torso, arm and face.
The court concluded that probable cause had been found and bound the case over to a grand jury for consideration. Mark Mays was ordered to appear in Circuit Court on May 04, 2021 to answer any forthcoming indictments from the grand jury. According to the court docket, Mays was released on a $50,000 surety bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.