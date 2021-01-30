Judge Allen B. Roberts presided over District Court in McKee, Ky on Monday. Symptomatic of the opioid and drug crisis permeating the entire region there were a number of cases before the court that involved drug-related charges.
Roger Gill, 47, of Annville, Ky was arrested by KSP Trooper Scott Townsley on January 04, 2021 after he failed to use a turn signal. Trooper Townsley was assisted by Chief Deputy Daniel Isaacs and his K-9 partner Gina during the stop. Gina gave a positive alert to drugs in the vehicle. A subsequent search revealed suboxone, methamphetamine, and marijuana either in the vehicle or on his person. Gill was charged with failure to or improper signal, possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense; possession of a controlled substance, 2nd degree; prescription controlled substance not in proper container, 1st offense. Gill entered a plea of not guilty and a preliminary hearing was scheduled for February 22nd, 2021.
Jeffrey Martin Turner, 45, of Berea, KY was in court for a preliminary hearing regarding charges of possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine) and possession of marijuana. Turner was arrested by Trooper Townsley on November 10, 2020. The court determined that probable cause had been found and referred the case to the grand jury. Turner was recognized to appear in Circuit Court on April 06, 2021 to answer any indictment that came from the grand jury.
Kelsey Barnard, 23, of McKee, KY was in court for arraignment on charges of possession of controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine) and drug paraphernalia - buy/possess. Barnard had been arrested by Chief Deputy Daniel Isaacs in November after a search conducted during a routine traffic stop revealed approximately 5.33 grams of methamphetamine inside her purse along with a set of scales. Barnard entered a plea of not guilty and a preliminary bearing was scheduled for March 08, 2021.
Joyce Leppard, 55, of McKee, KY was scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing on charges of possession of controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance, 1st. Leppard was arrested by Trooper Tanner Johnson after he conducted a traffic stop regarding the back glass on her vehicle. During the traffic stop Trooper Johnson discovered two small baggies with one of them containing a crystal like cloudy substance believed to be methamphetamine. Leppard also failed a field sobriety test. Her case was continued to February 08, 2021.
Lonnie Clemmons, 35, of McKee, Ky was in court for a preliminary hearing regarding charges of trafficking in Controlled Substance, 1st degree (>= 2 grams of methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance; and drug paraphernalia - buy/possess. As a consequence of the hearing the court determined that probable cause had been found and bound the case over to the grand jury for consideration. Clemmons was recognized to appear in Circuit Court on April 06, 2021 to answer any indictment coming forth from the grand jury.
Ronnie Pierce, 37, of McKee, Ky was in court form a review of his case. Pierce had been charged with trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense, possession of marijuana, and drug paraphernalia. After a review of the case the court ordered that a diversion order be entered and the case referred to drug court.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.