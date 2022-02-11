Last Friday (Feb 04, 2022) Sheriff Paul Hays responded to the scene of a head-on collision on JCHS Road near Deer View and the Jackson County Board of Education. According to the Kentucky Uniform Police Traffic Collision Report filed by Sheriff Hays, Matthew Ernest Moore, 30, of McKee, KY was operating a 1986 Ford Bronco while under the influence of alcoholic beverages. According to report filed by Sheriff Hays, Moore was distraught because of personal issues and had been drinking for a couple of days prior to the accident. Moore drove at a high rate of speed through the parking lot of Deer View. He exited the parking lot making a sharp right hand turn onto JCHS Road. Moore was then proceeding in a southbound direction on JCHS Road. However, he crossed into the northbound lane striking a 2016 Nissan Altima being driven by Paula Norris of McKee, KY. The impact was a head-on collision. Norris was transported by private vehicle to St. Joseph Hospital for medical attention.
A witness told Sheriff Hays that Moore was travelling at an excessive speed and his vehicle was totally out of control before and after the collision. Sheriff Hays placed Moore under arrest and transported him to the Jackson County Detention Center where he was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol (0.08), 1st offense. Moore was released on his own recognizance while he awaits arraignment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.