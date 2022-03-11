Jackson County Elementary Schools participated in the Regional Governor's Cup this past Monday and Saturday. McKee Elementary, Sand Gap Elementary and Tyner Elementary traveled to Sebastian Elementary School in Jackson, Kentucky to compete against 8 different schools in that region. We are proud to present the following Jackson County Elementary School's medalists:
McKee Elementary:
5th Place Overall
Hume Sportsmanship Award
4th place Quick Recall
4th Place Science: Carson Bowles
3rd Place Social Studies: Jedidiah Gabbard
5th Place Language Arts: Lily Moore
2nd Place Written Composition: Nora Sallee
Tyner Elementary:
4th Place Overall
5th Place Quick Recall
2nd Place Mathematics: Elijah Summers
1st Place Social Studies: Elijah Summers
4th Place Arts and Humanities: Gracelynn Spurlock
Sand Gap Elementary:
6th Place Overall
5th Place Mathematics: Kyle Mullins
2nd Place Language Arts: Ty Sandlin
1st Place Written Composition: Nevaeh Miller
