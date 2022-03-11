Jackson County Elementary Schools participated in the Regional Governor's Cup this past Monday and Saturday. McKee Elementary, Sand Gap Elementary and Tyner Elementary traveled to Sebastian Elementary School in Jackson, Kentucky to compete against 8 different schools in that region. We are proud to present the following Jackson County Elementary School's medalists:

McKee Elementary:

5th Place Overall

Hume Sportsmanship Award

4th place Quick Recall

4th Place Science: Carson Bowles

3rd Place Social Studies: Jedidiah Gabbard

5th Place Language Arts: Lily Moore

2nd Place Written Composition: Nora Sallee

Tyner Elementary:

4th Place Overall

5th Place Quick Recall

2nd Place Mathematics: Elijah Summers

1st Place Social Studies: Elijah Summers

4th Place Arts and Humanities: Gracelynn Spurlock

Sand Gap Elementary:

6th Place Overall

5th Place Mathematics: Kyle Mullins

2nd Place Language Arts: Ty Sandlin

1st Place Written Composition: Nevaeh Miller 

