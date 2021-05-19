County Judge Executive Shane Gabbard has issued a proclamation declaring the Week of May 16-22, 2021 as Emergency Medical Services Week. The proclamation reads as follows:
Whereas, emergency medical services is a vital public service; and
Whereas, the members of emergency medical services teams are ready to provide lifesaving care to those in need 24 hours a day, seven days a week; and
Whereas, access to quality emergency care dramatically improves the survival and recovery rate of those who experience sudden illness or injury; and
Whereas, emergency medical services has grown to film a gap by providing important, out of hospital care, including preventative medicine, follow-up care, and access ton telemedicine; and
Whereas, the emergency medical services system consists of first responders, emergency medical technicians, paramedics, emergency medical dispatchers, firefighters, police officers, educators, administrators, pre-hospital nurses, emergency nurses, emergency physicians, trained members of the public, and other out of hospital medical care providers; and
Whereas, the members of emergency medical services teams, whether career or volunteer, engage in thousands of hours of specialized training and continuing education to enhance their lifesaving skills; and
Whereas, it is appropriate to recognize the value and the accomplishments of emergency medical services providers by designating Emergency Medical Services Week: now
Therefore, I, Shane Gabbard, Jackson County Judge Executive, in recognition of this event do hereby proclaim the week of May 16-22, 2021, as EMERGENCY MEDICAL SERVICES WEEK
With the EMS Strong theme, THIS IS EMS: CARING FOR OUR COMMUNITIES, I encourage the community to observe this week with appropriate programs, ceremonies, and activities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.