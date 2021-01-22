According to defense attorneys, police have reportedly lost or misplaced a potentially important piece of evidence in the case accusing Rep. Goforth of strangling his wife. The evidence at issue is a digital recording of police interviewing the wife of Rep. Robert Goforth, a Republican from Laurel County.
According to the uniform citation that was filed at the time of Goforth’s arrest, Ashley Goforth told police shortly after the alleged assault that her husband tried to “hog-tie” her during an argument and then wrapped a computer cable around her neck so tightly she had trouble breathing and thought she was going to pass out. The interview between Ashley Goforth and police was digitally recorded.
Defense Attorneys Willis Coffey and Conrad Cessna filed a court motion claiming that the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office lost the recording of the interview with Ashley Goforth. In the motion Rep. Goforth’s defense attorneys asked Circuit Judge Michael O. Caperton to either suppress the statement from Ashley Goforth or, if the tape isn’t found and the case goes to a jury, to tell jurors that if the recording had been available it would have been favorable to Robert Goforth’s defense.
It was during the course of preparing for the case that the defense attorneys asked the sheriff’s office for the recording of the initial interview with Goforth’s wife, and were told it was missing. The sheriff’s office said the officer who recorded the interview on a digital recorder failed to upload it to a computer. According to defense attorney, Cessna, the sheriff’s office said the officer later left for another job and hasn’t been able to find the device he used to record the interview.
“All we know is that it was in the possession of the sheriff’s department and it hasn’t been provided to us,” Cessna reported. In their motion Defense attorneys maintain that the absence of the tape deprives Goforth of potentially valuable evidence. It could be used to raise questions about the investigation, their motion said.
The motion is scheduled for a hearing next month. The case against Robert Goforth started last April. One goal of the hearing will be to figure out why that happened. One element of whether the defense will get the missing-evidence instruction it has requested will be whether the sheriff’s office acted in bad faith in the loss of the tape.
However, the Commonwealth Attorney Jackie Steele said he has not seen anything to indicate the sheriff’s office deliberately did anything wrong, including intentionally getting rid of the recording. With digital recordings, there is no longer a physical tape to hold onto, Steele said. The recording at issue might be stored in an incorrect folder on a computer, he said, or may have accidentally been erased. Sheriff Root “is as upset about this as anyone,” Steele said. Steele said the sheriff’s office is still looking for the tape
Steele reported that if a piece of evidence isn’t available, prosecutors can present other evidence such as testimony from police or other witnesses, medical reports and 9-1-1 calls. Steele said the case against Goforth will go forward even if the recording isn’t available.
The next court date is set for Feb. 17.
