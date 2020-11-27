89th District State Representative Robert Goforth appeared in court last week for a pretrial conference stemming from a Laurel County grand jury indictment (#20-CR-180). The grand jury indictment alleges strangulation and assault charges stemming from an incident with Goforth’s wife in late April. The indictment alleges that Goforth committed the offense of “strangulation, 1st degree” by “intentionally and without consent impeding the normal breathing or circulation of blood of Ashley Goforth, by strangling her with an ethernet cable on the throat of Ashley Goforth.” Further, the grand jury charges that Goforth committed the offense of “assault in the fourth degree” upon Ashley Goforth by “hitting her in the head, and thereby causing physical injury.”
According to the officials at the Laurel County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office, no new motions were filed before the court at the pretrial conference. The next scheduled court appearance will be an evidentiary hearing scheduled for February 17, 2021.
The case against Kentucky 89th District State Representative Robert Goforth was referred to the grand jury by the Laurel County court on August 04th, 2020 at the end of a preliminary hearing. Rep. Goforth was arrested on April 21, 2020 and charged with Strangulation, 1st degree, Assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury, and Terroristic Threatening, 3rd degree. Goforth was released on a $25,000 cash bond. Goforth was arraigned on domestic violence charges Monday, June 01, 2020 in a Laurel County Courtroom. Goforth entered a plea of “not guilty” at the hearing. Goforth’s bond was also kept at $25,000. The terroristic threatening charge was not included in the indictment returned by the grand jury.
Despite the allegations and charges against him Representative Goforth handily won reelection with a total of 14,995 votes. His opponent, Mike VanWinkle was defeated, securing only 6,030 votes.
