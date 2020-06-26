There were no long lines waiting folks at the single polling place open for in-person voting in McKee, KY. This year was unique with everyone being encouraged to vote via absentee mail-in ballot due to the emergency created by the coronavirus pandemic. Ballots sent through the mail must be postmarked by June 23rd, 2020. If a registered voter couldn’t make it to the post office to mail their ballot by the time they closed on Tuesday, Moore recommended dropping the ballot off at the provided Drop Box located at the Courthouse. Jackson County Clerk Donald “Duck” Moore indicated that the results of the 2020 expanded primary election will not be available until next Tuesday, June 30, 2020.
Moore said that in-person voting results from Election Day would be taped to the door of the Jackson County Courthouse after the machines closed on Tuesday, June 23rd (i.e., Election Day). However, all the eligible absentee votes will not be available until the mail delivers them. This means that the absentee results will not be available until Tuesday, June 30th, 2020 (giving the mail a full week to deliver all those postmarked by the deadline). Thus, the final official results will not be available until a week after the mail-in ballots had to be postmarked.
The coronavirus pandemic has created a state of emergency in Kentucky and across the country posing a significant risk to voters and election workers. The emergency regulations adopted by the State and County Board of Elections are meant to reduce health risks to everyone.
Governor Andy Beshear (D) and Secretary of State Michael Adams (R) announced a bipartisan agreement at the end of April 2020 on how the state's primary elections, special elections, and local option elections set for June 23, 2020, will take place due to coronavirus. Adams added, “Voters across the political spectrum will be pleased with this plan to protect both democracy and public health.”
The Kentucky State Board of Elections approved emergency regulations spelling out how the June 23, 2020 primary elections were to be conducted. The Jackson County Board of Elections met on May 01st, 2020 via telephone conference with the State Board of Elections to discuss the details of how to implement the emergency regulations. Chairman of the Board, Ben Chandler said, “These regulations represent a bipartisan effort to guarantee that citizens of the Commonwealth are able to participate in a fair election while maintaining the social-distancing standards we need in order to slow the spread of the virus and protect the most vulnerable in our state, including poll workers and other voters.”
If you are a registered, eligible voter you received a postcard in the mail with instructions on how to apply for an absentee ballot. The State Board of Elections set up a secure online portal for absentee ballot applications, making for a quick, easy, and secure way to request a ballot. Every eligible voter who receives an absentee ballot can return it postage-free in the mail or drop it off at a secure county-government location.
There was still an opportunity for Absentee In-Person voting By Appointment Only from June 8, 2020 June 22. election day. These appointments were reserved for those voters that were unable to receive their ballots in the mail or have a disability preventing them from voting on a paper ballot. However, Voters were urged to use the absentee ballot method. It is important to note that Precincts were not open on Election Day! However, there was one (1) polling location open on Election day and it was at the Jackson County Courthouse in the upstairs community room (6:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.). No appointment was needed for Election Day but the Jackson County Board of Elections asked that you please reserve this day as much as possible for those that can’t vote a paper ballot. Voting was slow but steady at the courthouse on election day. There were no long lines to contend with as some had feared.
All mailed ballots will go through a signature match for security before being counted. All ballots must be postmarked by June 23rd, 2020. All registered voters were instructed to request a paper ballot be mailed to their address in order to vote. A returned postage paid envelope was included with the ballot packet or the voter could simply drop their ballot off in a secure ballot drop box that was located at the Jackson County Courthouse. In addition, one can go online to a Voter Information Center to determine if their mail-in ballot has been received and the vote counted. The Voter Information Center can be found at http://vrsws.sos.ky.gov
If you have any questions, please contact the Jackson County Clerk’s Office at 606-287-7800.
