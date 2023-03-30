According to Principal Harris the water destroyed about 50 textbooks, and over 100 ceiling tiles. They are unsure about the extent of damage to the technology-related items such as computers, etc. Water damages were apparent in about 12 classrooms and a few offices.
Parents and guardians were not expecting a call from the Jackson County Public School District around 5:00 AM on Monday morning announcing that there would be no school that day. Truthfully, Superintendent Mike Smith or anyone else in the Jackson County Public School District expected to be making that call either. However, when the first employees of the Jackson County High School arrived at the school early Monday morning to begin preparations to receive the students for the day they made a startling discovery. When asked about the situation Principal Brian Harris described what they found in two simple sentences: “Busted water heater. Lots of damage.”
Principal Harris said they think around 2:00 – 3:00 AM early Monday morning a water break occurred and a deluge of water started gushing straight out of an industrial hot water heater with a 2-inch water line. The leak started upstairs and leaked downstairs. School officials are still determining the extent of the damage. According to Principal Harris the water destroyed about 50 textbooks, and over 100 ceiling tiles. They are unsure about the extent of damage to the technology-related items such as computers, etc. Water damages were apparent in about 12 classrooms and a few offices.
Principal Harris reported, “Serve Pro is currently on site and they expect all repairs to be made in the next 5-7 days. Special thanks to all staff that pitched in today to help prevent more extensive damage. We would also like to thank the janitors from Sand Gap Elementary and Tyner Elementary for coming to help with the clean-up.”
Due to the extensive damage caused by the water break at the Jackson County High School Monday morning, JCHS will be utilizing emergency days for the remainder of the week. Jackson County High School Students will learn virtually from home beginning Tuesday, March 28th through Friday, March 31st. All elementary and middle school students will return to in-person instruction tomorrow, Tuesday, March 28th through Friday, March 31st. It is expected that in-person classes will resume following Spring Break.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.