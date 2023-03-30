Water Break at Industrial Hot Water Heater.jpeg

A water break associated with an industrial sized hot water heater (2-inch water line) was the origin of the flooding that met the high school administration and staff early Monday morning

Parents and guardians were not expecting a call from the Jackson County Public School District around 5:00 AM on Monday morning announcing that there would be no school that day. Truthfully, Superintendent Mike Smith or anyone else in the Jackson County Public School District expected to be making that call either. However, when the first employees of the Jackson County High School arrived at the school early Monday morning to begin preparations to receive the students for the day they made a startling discovery. When asked about the situation Principal Brian Harris described what they found in two simple sentences: “Busted water heater. Lots of damage.” 

Principal Harris said they think around 2:00 – 3:00 AM early Monday morning a water break occurred and a deluge of water started gushing straight out of an industrial hot water heater with a 2-inch water line. The leak started upstairs and leaked downstairs. School officials are still determining the extent of the damage. According to Principal Harris the water destroyed about 50 textbooks, and over 100 ceiling tiles. They are unsure about the extent of damage to the technology-related items such as computers, etc. Water damages were apparent in about 12 classrooms and a few offices.

