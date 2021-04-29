Lainhart Arrested on Drug Related Charges
Sonya Lainhart, 40, of McKee, Ky appeared in District Court before Judge Henria Bailey-Lewis on Monday to be arraigned on several drug related charges. According to uniform citations obtained from the Circuit Court Clerk’s office, the charges were precipitated when McKee Police Chief Jonathan Sizemore responded to dispatch to the parking lot of the PRTC building in reference to two people in a vehicle passed out. Chief Sizemore located Lainhart who he described as having slurred speech, an unsteady balance, and very lethargic. According to the citation report, Lainhart told Officer Sizemore that she had taken a “fake” Xanax “which has been known to actually be fentanyl.”
Lainhart was placed under arrest for public intoxication. She was placed in handcuffs behind her back for transport to the Jackson County Detention Center. Officer Sizemore asked Lainhart that if she had any illegal substances on her person or hidden on her and she advised no. Officer Sizemore again advised Lainhart that if she had anything on her and entered the jail with it where it was found she would be charged with promoting contraband. She again told Officer Sizemore that she did not have anything on her.
Officer Sizemore notified Deputy Jailer Marlene Baldwin that he was bringing in a female who needed to be searched. In the sally port, Deputy Baldwin asked Lainhart if she had anything on her to which Lainhart responded “no”. Deputy Baldwin took Lainhart inside to “dress her out”. At that point Deputy Baldwin located several items in Lainhart’s bra including a meth pipe, 3 small plastic bags, 2.5 pills of suboxone, and a half bar of Xanax. Chief Deputy Daniel Isaacs questioned Lainhart and she told him that the baggies contained meth with a total weight in the bags of 2.19 grams.
Lainhart was charged with public intoxication – control substance (excludes alcohol), promoting contraband, possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine), possession of a controlled substance, 2nd degree – drug unspecified, and prescription control substance not in proper container, 1st offense and possession of drug paraphernalia. Given that the meth was in individual packages and the Lainhart had 145 dollars in cash (1-$50 bill, 2-$20 bills, 3-$10 bills, 4-$5 bills, and 5-$1 bills), Lainhart was also charged with trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st off (< 2 gms methamphetamine). Lainhart also took a urine test at the jail which tested positive for meth, MDMA (ecstasy). The pills were identified via Poison Control as suboxone and Xanax.
Lainhart pled not guilty to all charges in District Court and a preliminary hearing was scheduled for May 03, 2021. The court also determined that Lainhart represented a “danger to self or others”. She remains in custody at the Jackson County Detention Center under a $10,000 cash bond while awaiting her next court appearance.
