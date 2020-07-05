Visitation opens Monday, June 29 for personal-care homes, assisted-living communities and family-care homes, and July 15 for skilled nursing facilities (Jackson Manor fall into the skilled nursing facility category). Visitors will have to schedule in advance, no more than two people can visit a time, they must be socially distanced, and they won't be in patients' rooms. Facilities must have a designated visitation room near the main entrance or outdoors so the area can be sanitized between visits. Inside visitors must be masked, and will be screened for possible signs of covid-19.
“This is done balancing needs of individuals, needs of families, needs of folks in these facilities themselves to start seeing each other again,” Health and Family Services Secretary Eric Friedlander said in an online message.
Visitation is resuming after several months of forced isolation. Residents who mostly have been confined to their rooms since March will be able to resume some group activities and communal dining in their facilities.
Most of Kentucky's deaths from covid-19 have been among residents of long-term-care facilities, and a few nursing homes have lost "close to a quarter of their populations. A spike in cases announced Friday (June 26, 2020) at a nursing home in Corbin shows the facilities remain potentially vulnerable. Testing performed on June 24th, 2020 revealed that 47 residents and 8 staff were positive for COVID-19.
There are other restrictions. Before they can allow visitors and resume group activities, the facilities that can start Monday must have gone two weeks without a new coronavirus infection, and those starting July 15 start date must have gone four weeks. Jackson Manor has met this criterion and is past the 28 day mark since the last infection.
Signature HealthCARE provided the following information regarding the timeline for visitation at their facilities: “Last week, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced additional details to his state reopening timeline, which included a brief statement about the reopening of assisted living and personal care homes to limited visitation starting today, Monday, June 29th. As Signature HealthCARE has received multiple calls concerning this date, we would like to clarify that the timeline for reopening skilled nursing and long-term healthcare facilities, like in our Signature community, is different from assisted living and personal care homes. Per Governor Beshear’s reopening timeline, limited visitation in skilled nursing and long-term healthcare facilities will not resume until July 15th, and only if certain requirements are met.
Signature HealthCARE is working hard every day to devise a plan that will permit us to reopen our skilled nursing and long-term healthcare facilities in Kentucky, as soon as possible, under the Governor’s guidelines, as well as those from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), and our state and local Departments of Health. At this time, Signature is seeing more recoveries each day, indicating our fight is producing positive outcomes. That is why we must remain vigilant in protecting our residents and staff.
Signature HealthCARE continues to examine Gov. Beshear’s plan for resuming limited in-person visitation at skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), which include the strict requirements he issued alongside his announcement. One of those requirements, as supported by CMS, makes it clear, no facility can open to visitors unless that facility has been without any new resident or staff COVID-19 cases in the past 28 days. This prerequisite certainly affects many Kentucky nursing homes throughout the state, not just Signature communities. This is just one of several prerequisites that must be met.”
“We all look forward to the day when residents, families, and staff can celebrate and hug in person,” said Signature HealthCARE Kentucky Operations President, Jason Shelton. “We know that kind of social engagement is vital to personal health. But we must reach this goal safely, and with a plan in place that cannot be rushed or compromised, for the safety of all involved. Signature HealthCARE strongly upholds the importance of visitation from family and friends. Until decisions have been made for each of Signature’s 41 facilities in Kentucky, we will continue to keep our residents uplifted and connected using alternate methods of communication for families, including telehealth, social media, and the mailing of cards and letters. We hope, in the very near future, these will be secondary to in-person visits with family and friends. We are in this fight together and our goal is to keep everyone safe and healthy as we all get through this unprecedented time of COVID-19. We thank our communities for their understanding.”
