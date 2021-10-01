Rodney Farra, 35, of McKee, KY entered a plea of “not guilty” when he was arraigned before Judge Henria Bailey Lewis in District Court on Monday. Farra is facing a felony charge of assault, 1st degree in Case #21-F-00097.
The court appearance stems from a complaint warrant filed by Kentucky State Trooper Tanner Johnson. The complaint warrant states that on May 08th, 2021 Farra unlawfully and intentionally caused injury to another person by means of a deadly weapon when he attacked Matthew Tunnat.
The warrant states that when Tunnat saw Farra in his back yard and confronted him a physical altercation took place. Farra allegedly stabbed Tunnat four (4) times with a knife. Tunnat was transported by Jackson County EMS for medical treatment at St. Joseph Hospital in London, KY where he was kept overnight for observation.
Farra was arrested by McKee City Policeman J. Weaver on September 22, 2021.
Farra entered a plea of “not guilty” at the arraignment. A preliminary hearing was subsequently scheduled for October 04, 2021. The court rendered the judgment that Farra was considered a “danger to self or others”. Farra is being held in custody under a $10,000 cash bond while he awaits his next court appearance.
