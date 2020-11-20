Farris Wesley Collins, 37, of Manchester, KY appeared before Judge Allen B. Roberts in District court this week for a scheduled preliminary hearing. Collins was arrested by the Clay County Sheriff’s Office on November 02, 2020 when they executed a warrant generated by a complaint filed on the same day in Jackson County. The complaint (E05510003850927) states that during 10/15/2020 thru 10/30/2020 Farris Collins entered the home of Andrew Collins and illegally exercised control over moveable property. The following items were listed in the complaint as being missing from the home: a Rossi 38 Special Revolver, a 9 shot 22 Revolver, a yellow handle Case XX pocket knife, a white pearl handle Broker, assorted Case knives, jewelry, clothing, household items, and an Xbox 1 and games. The property was estimated to value $2,500.
The court found probable cause and held the case over to a grand jury for consideration. Farris Collins was recognized to appear in Circuit Court on January 05, 2021 to answer possible indictment.
Sheriff Paul Hays says his office has been dealing with an increased number of theft cases. The sheriff is looking to start a Citizens Patrol Initiative to help curtail the thefts. Last week he announced the new initiative to assist the Jackson County Sheriff's Office in developing leads and information to solve crimes in our county. The first meeting date for the Citizens Patrol initiative is Thursday November 19, 2020 at 5:30 PM. at the old Jackson County Courthouse courtroom.
