Farris VanWinkle, 59, of McKee, KY appeared in court before Judge Allen B. Roberts on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 for a preliminary hearing. On Saturday, July 18, 2020 law enforcement responded to a 911 call requesting a general welfare check for Peggy VanWinkle, 52, of McKee, KY. Upon arrival they discovered human remains and determined that Mrs. VanWinkle had been murdered. According to the police report Farris VanWinkle admitted to shooting her and attempting to dispose of the evidence. Farris VanWinkle has been charged with Murder, Abuse of Corpse and Tampering with Physical Evidence.
The preliminary hearing concluded that probable cause was found for each of the charges against the defendant. The case was held over to the grand jury. Judge Roberts ordered VanWinkle to appear in Circuit Court on September 01, 2020 to answer the grand jury indictment. VanWinkle remains in custody at the Clay County Detention Center. He is being held on a $1,000,000 cash bond. The ongoing investigation is being conducted by KSP Post 7 Detective Rob Morris.
