The Kentucky State Police, Richmond Post is investigating a fatal collision that occurred on US Hwy 421 in McKee, on Wednesday, September 8, 2021, just before 3:00 pm.
The initial investigation indicates a 2002 Chevrolet Trailblazer, operated by Theresa Mae “Jo” Turner, 79 years old of McKee, KY, was traveling south on US Hwy 421 when she lost control of her vehicle in a curve. The vehicle traveled off of the right side of the road and overturned in a creek.
Turner was transported from the scene by Jackson County EMS to St. Joseph Berea Hospital. From there she was transported to the University of Kentucky Medical Center by Madison County EMS. Theresa Turner succumbed to her injuries on September 9, 2021.
She was the daughter of the late George & Mary (Fields) Bingham. Jo is survived by two children, Sally Brewer and her husband Terry and Greg Turner of Sand Gap.
The ongoing investigation is being conducted by KSP Post 7 Detective Austin Brashear. He was assisted on scene by Jackson County Sheriff's Office, Jackson County EMS and McKee Fire Department.
