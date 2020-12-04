The Board members, administration, teachers, staff and students of the Annville Christian Academy (a private religious school) are paying close attention to the federal courts these days. A Federal appellate court sided with Governor Andy Beshear Sunday with his order to close religious and other schools during a surge in the coronavirus pandemic. As a result of the injunction Gov. Andy Beshear's ban on in-person schooling will remain in effect at all Kentucky schools (public and private) while federal judges consider whether it can apply to religious schools that follow social-distancing and hygiene rules.
Beshear signed an order Nov. 18 to limit indoor gatherings and stop in-person classes for all schools (public and private) from Nov. 20 through Dec. 7th. While the order allowed elementary schools to resume in-person instruction Dec. 7 (if they follow state guidance and are not in the state's red zone, for the highest rates of infection), it prohibits middle and high schools from in-person instruction until January 4th, 2021.
The 6th Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati granted the governor’s request to shelve temporarily an earlier judge’s ruling that would have allowed private Christian schools to immediately reopen their classrooms to in-person instruction. Lead by the Danville Christian Academy, 17 private Christian schools filed a lawsuit over Beshear’s restrictions and won a preliminary injunction Wednesday from U.S. District Judge Gregory Van Tatenhove.
Besides ruling on Beshear’s request for a temporary injunction, the appellate court said it is likely to rule that Beshear’s order was “neutral and of general applicability” in that all schools were affected.
The Appellate Court wrote, "Primarily because plaintiffs are unlikely to succeed on the merits of their free-exercise claim, the preliminary injunction should not have been entered. This is because of the likelihood that our court will rule that the order in question is neutral and of general applicability," a standard applied to cases involving religion, along with a standard of "strict scrutiny." The panel wrote, citing a key word from Chief Justice John Roberts, "Any burden on plaintiffs’ religious practices is 'incidental' and therefore not subject to strict scrutiny."
The appellate court said Beshear’s order “applies to all public and private elementary and secondary schools in the Commonwealth, religious or otherwise; it is, therefore, neutral and of general applicability and need not be justified by a compelling governmental interest.”
The court also said there is no “evidence that the challenged restrictions were ‘targeted’ or ‘gerrymandered’ to ensure an impact on religious groups.”
"As the governor explains, elementary and secondary schools pose unique problems for public health officials responding to the covid-19 pandemic," the court said in a seven-page opinion. "Compliance with masking and social distancing requirements is difficult to maintain, and students receiving in-person instruction must, in any event, remove their facial coverings to eat. … We are not in a position to second-guess the governor’s determination regarding the health and safety of the commonwealth at this point in time."
The three judges for the appellate court were Karen Nelson Moore, John M. Rogers and Helene M. White. In an earlier lawsuit the Kentucky Supreme Court unanimously approved Governor Beshear’s authority to issue executive orders that served to protect the public health during a public health emergency (including the same restrictions that are subject to this federal lawsuit involving religious schools).
Attorney General (AG) Daniel Cameron joined the schools in their lawsuit, and Kentucky Treasurer Allison Ball filed an amicus brief supporting it. More than 1,000 parents also backed the schools’ suit.
But the three-member appellate court said Sunday in its seven-page order that Van Tatenholve’s preliminary injunction should not have been entered because the schools are unlikely to succeed. Meanwhile, private, like public, schools were allowed to offer virtual instruction.
Beshear, in an email Sunday, said, “The coronavirus is surging across our country and our commonwealth, bringing sickness and death. Fighting back and protecting one another requires a coordinated effort where all Kentuckians do their part.
“While we all want to get our kids back to in-person instruction, the United States Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit recognized that doing so now would endanger the health and lives of Kentucky children, educators and families. Almost every county is in the red zone, we have had nearly 10,000 students and staff in quarantine over the past two weeks, our hospitals are on the verge of being overwhelmed and we have lost nearly 1,900 fellow Kentuckians, including health care workers, a teacher and a 15-year-old student. To help save more lives and defeat this virus, we need everyone to do their part.”
AG Cameron, a Republican, said he was disappointed with the appellate court’s ruling, “but we’re already hard at work to take this matter to the U.S. Supreme Court.” The U.S. high court decided in a 5-4 ruling this month that New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo could not limit the number of people attending religious services.
House Speaker David Osborne, R-Prospect, said the appellate court ruling is “a setback for those who believe that the Kentucky and United States Constitutions exist to protect the inalienable rights of people from government overreach. “As the plaintiffs decide what the next step will be, we continue to urge the governor to follow the appropriate process to accomplish the shared goal of helping Kentuckians remain healthy. We ask that he involve stakeholders in making well-informed decisions and disclose what, if any, data was used to support them.” There was no immediate response from Senate President Robert Stivers, R-Manchester, who had praised Van Tatenhove’s ruling.
Annville Christian Academy Board member David Wilson commented, “Based on Governor Beshear’s guidelines presented on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, the Annville Christian Academy Board agreed to cease all in-person classes until December 7, at which time we would reevaluate the situation. We rejoiced over the U.S. District Court’s ruling on November 25 that allowed religious schools to hold in-person classes. This rejoicing turned to disappointment with the ruling of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit on Sunday. At this point, the two rulings have not affected us, as we have continued with our original plan to cease in-person classes until December 7. The two rulings will certainly be taken into consideration as we make future decisions about whether to hold in-person classes or not. We will continue to prayerfully discern how we can best honor and pray for our governor and at the same time still be able to provide a safe, loving, and Christ-centered education for our students.”
