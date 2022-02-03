Candidates had until January 25th, 2022 to file to run for partisan public offices in the 2022 election. There have been a number of candidates file so far. Those that have filed to-date include:
County Judge Executive: Shane Gabbard
Jailer: Brian Darrick Gabbard; Markie Earl Baker
Sheriff: Daniel Henry Isaacs; Brian Keith Berry; William Miles Moss; Eric Hays; and Greg Turner
PVA: Bobby Edwards; Adrian E. Hudson; Andrew Tyler Isaacs; Kendra Cress; Mark S. Gilliam
Constable District 1: Johnny Peters
Constable District 2: Phillip Tincher; Mike Bowling; and Steve Gill
Constable District #3: Billy Clifford Abner; Billy Ray Isaacs
Magistrate District 1: Danny Todd; Gerald Dwayne Gamble
Magistrate District 2: Dale Vaughn; Raymond Bruce Madden
Magistrate District 3: Garvin Baker; Omer Rex Tillery
County Clerk: Donald “Duck” Moore
County Attorney: Ross E. Murray
Coroner: Conley Tyra
County Clerk Donald “Duck” Moore said he was still waiting for the finalized list of candidates running for the US Senate seat (currently occupied by Senator Rand Paul) and the US House of Representative seat (currently occupied by Hal Rogers).
The Primary Election Day is scheduled for Tuesday, May 17th, 2022. Candidates that wish to run for an office that does not involve a Primary election have until June 07th, 2022 to file their nomination papers. This includes all the City offices up for election this year (Mayor and City Council). Anyone wishing to run for Mayor of McKee or for a seat on the McKee City Council have until June 07th, 2022 to file their candidacy.
The General Election Day is scheduled for Tuesday, November 08th, 2022.
Voters had until Friday, December 31, 2021 to change their political party affiliation and be eligible to vote in that political party’s upcoming primary election. The last day to register to vote in the primary is Tuesday, April 19, 2022 (28 days prior to the actual Primary Election).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.