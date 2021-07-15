At the regular monthly meeting of the Jackson County Fiscal Court this week Judge Shane Gabbard brought to the attention of those in attendance that Wood’s Sanitation will no longer be providing curbside trash collection nor dumpster service after July 31st, 2021. According to Judge Gabbard, a company called Waste Connections, Inc has acquired Wood Sanitation’s dumpsters and will be taking over all the dumpster accounts in Jackson County. The number for Waste Connections, Inc is (606) 864-7996. A company called “Davidson Garbage” will be taking over all hand picked (all non-dumpster) accounts. The number for Davidson’s Garbage is (606) 965-3761.
As a resident, if you already have service through Waste Connections, Inc or Davidson’s Station Garbage or if you bring your own trash to the Transfer Station then everything will continue as normal. If you do not already have a service through one of these two companies then you will need to contact one of them according to your needs.
Judge Gabbard reminded everyone that “all” of Jackson County is under “enforceable mandatory garbage collection” and when this transition is complete this ordinance “will” be enforced. Judge Gabbard emphasized, “If you haven’t had trash service in the past, please use this opportunity to do so.” Sheriff Paul Hays also indicated that his office is prioritizing illegal dumping and criminal littering. He told the court that after receiving a tip regarding garbage being dumped at a local graveyard his office has investigated and identified the suspect(s) responsible. “Arrests for criminal littering are imminent. People need to understand that we are serious about enforcing these laws,” Sheriff Hays said.
In the Magistrate’s reports all three indicated that they were dealing with wash-outs and downed trees from the recent rains. Magistrate Baker indicated that inmates from the Jackson County Detention Center have been providing assistance in tearing down an old residence that sits on property located along Lodge Hall Road. The county purchased the property in order to straighten out a curve in Lodge Hall Road.
Jailer Brian Gabbard informed the fiscal court that COVID-19 restrictions regarding state inmates have been lifted. The jail has 48 state inmates currently compared to 86 state inmates prior to the onset of COVID-19. Gabbard also indicated that the per diem allotted for state inmates increases by $2/day for an inmate that is attending a class. If an inmate completes the 90 MRT class, then the jail receives an additional $1,000 for that inmate. The incentive is also available for classes of different lengths (e.g. completion of a 60-day class = $600, completion of a 30-day class = $300). The fiscal court also heard an update on the Jail’s Commissary report. Currently, there is almost $100,000 in the commissary account. This money can only be used for certain types of expenses (Safety, classes, security cameras, etc.). The court also reviewed and approved updates to the jail policies and procedures. The update that will impact the general public most was the change in visitation hours for the jail. Wednesdays will no longer be a visitation day. Visitations will now be available on Friday (4:30 PM – 8:30 PM), and Saturdays & Sundays (9:00 AM – 3:00 PM).
The court accepted the Sheriff’s 2nd Quarter report and also reviewed and approved the FY 20-21 bill carryovers. These were bills that were accrued during the last fiscal year but the actual bill wasn’t received until after July 01st.
The court approved a resolution for HB 192 that made $28,193.00 available from last years appropriation to finalize the improvements and work at Flat Lick Falls. The court also approved a payment of $350.00 to Mark Hellard for transporting a tractor from Lexington to the garage in Jackson County.
